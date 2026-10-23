By Lucy Harvey

The pictures behind the headlines: here are the most powerful visual moments, in the UK and around the world, this week.

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. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News

Hundreds gather in London Fields park to witness social media personalities Jack Carden and 'Camtholomew The First' take part in a medieval-style jousting tournament staged using Lime e-bikes on Saturday. Lime said its bikes are “not for jousting” after videos circulated on social media of riders dressed as knights and duelling in the capital, with the assembled crowd chanting “joust, joust, joust.”

. Picture: REUTERS/Jack Taylor

A protester faces off with French riot police amid clashes during a demonstration against the cost of living and rising fuel prices at the Place de la Republique in Paris over the weekend. A tourism office in Lyon was set on fire while a town hall in Marseilles was sacked amid the most violent protests of the year so far, almost a month after student riots erupted in Paris on September 17.

. Picture: Stringer/Reuters

Police officers evacuate a resident from the frontline rural settlement of Komyshuvakha in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region on Monday. Russia on Saturday launched another ballistic missile attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhstal steelworks, causing damage to its blast furnace facilities, the plant's owner, Metinvest Group, said.

. Picture: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images

British comedian and actor Russell Brand and his wife Laura arrive at the start of the second week of his trial at Southwark Crown Court in south London on Monday. Brand is accused of rape and sexual assault charges spanning 10 years of his showbiz career.

. Picture: The Canadian Press/Alamy Live News

A memorial is laid at the entrance of CFB Wainwright for four Canadian Armed Forces members who died in a fire during a training exercise at the base in Wainwright, Alberta. High winds propelled a blaze caused by the use of live grenades across the army base on Saturday, overwhelming dozens of soldiers and killing Pte. Aidan Goulding, Pte. Hayden Lykkemark, Pte. Shaun Farrell and Sgt. Morgan Wong. The incident was one of the worst peacetime tragedies for Canada's military.

. Picture: Jordan Pettitt - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III laughs with the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said at the state banquet for the Sultan at Windsor Castle. The King staged a glittering state banquet for the Sultan – but the Duke of Sussex’s latest interview overshadowed coverage after Harry declared he “wants it to work out” with his family – but claimed that others “don’t want to”.

. Picture: Omar Ashtawy/Getty Images

A Palestinian child and inspects the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Tuesday, in Gaza City, Gaza. Israeli military strikes inside the Gaza Strip have continued daily, resulting in over 1,400 Palestinian deaths since a ceasefire was announced in October 2025. Despite the formal truce brokered a year ago under a 20-point peace plan, local residents face regular bombardment, structural blockades, and a severe, ongoing humanitarian emergency.

. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Reverend Peter Meagre and eleven year old Ava Mitchell attend the launch of the Scottish Poppy Appeal launch at Lady Haig's Poppy Factory in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Reverend served in the Royal Army Chaplains’ Department for 16 years, and Ava is the campaign's youngest volunteer, who has supported the Poppy Appeal since she was five years old.

. Picture: Simon WOHLFAHRT / AFP via Getty Images

Wami (right) looks towards another white rhinoceros in their pen at the Paris Zoological Park. With a "lump in their throats", the staff at the Paris Zoological Park bid farewell to the iconic white rhinoceros Wami, who has flown to Mexico to help ensure the genetic diversity of this endangered species.

. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump gestures to reporters to be quiet during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on Tuesday. Trump and Vance announced a new $25 million dollar federal Fraud Whistle Blower Incentive Program with the Department of Justice to pay up to $30,000 to citizens who give verified tips that lead to a conviction or major enforcement action.

. Picture: Simone Risoluti/ Vatican Media/ABACAPRESS.COM

Pope Leo XIV attends the weekly general audience in Saint Peter's square, Vatican on Wednesday. Pope Leo returned to St. Peter's Square on Wednesday, waving to pilgrims and blessing babies from his open-air popemobile as he held his first general audience at the Vatican since undergoing lung cancer surgery eight days ago.

. Picture: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP via Getty Images

A city hall employee removes graffiti from the Place de la Republique statue in Paris four days after riots and looting occurred as part of nationwide protests against the "high cost of living" France will deploy 70,000 police backed by specialist units for expected protests on Saturday, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on Friday, accusing ultra-left groups of encouraging violence and looting after unrest shocked the country last weekend.

. Picture: ATTA KENARE / AFP via Getty Images

An Iranian actor wearing a mask depicting US President Donald Trump is seen inside a mock prison cell installed onto a street billboard at Tajrish Square in Tehran. The installation has been popular with locals, with many stopping to hurl abuse at the caged President, who is accused by Tehran of war crimes during the Middle East war.

. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS

Prime Minister Andy Burnham receives a flu vaccination from Pharmacist Aneet Kapoor, at Kapoor Pharmacy Services in Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester. Burnham was tattooed with the Manchester bee (visible on his bicep) back in 2017 as part of a campaign to raise money for the families of the Manchester Arena attack's 22 victims

. Picture: Chris Radburn / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, reacts inside a light sensory room during a visit to The Treehouse childrens' hospice, operated by East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), in Ipswich on Thursday. East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) deliver lifelong care to children with life-limiting conditions and their families

. Picture: REUTERS/Phil Noble

The Royal Liver building stands behind part of an illuminated installation called Anooki by artists Moetu Batlle and David Passegand as part of the River Of Light Festival in Liverpool. Featuring 13 new light installations, the theme for this year's festival is 'Together', with the trail taking in light displays at Williamson Square and St Paul's Square as well as Liverpool Pier Head, Exchange Flags, Royal Albert Dock and Liverpool ONE.

. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville