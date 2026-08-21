By Lucy Harvey

Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

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. Picture: Jordi Boixareu/Alamy Live News

People party in the sea as a Correfoc devil sprays fireworks over them during the August Festival in Badalona, north of Barcelona on Sunday. The Correfoc, (Catalan for "fire-run") is a Catalonian tradition that can be traced back to street theatre from the Middle Ages, and sees locals dress as devils and monsters to express themselves through through fire, music, and dance.

. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

A parade of buses leaves the abandoned village of Imber in Wiltshire on the Ministry of Defence training area in Salisbury Plain on Sunday. The Imberbus is a one-day-only annual charity Routemaster bus service operating in Wiltshire, England, taking passengers across the restricted military roads of Salisbury Plain to the abandoned village of Imber. Imberbus raises money for the Friends of St.Giles's Church, Imber, and the Royal British Legion Poppy Day Appeal, as well as to other local charities and those charities supported by organisations that help Imberbus.

. Picture: AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Firefighters try to put out a fire at a city book market following a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday. It comes as this week, Ukraine's ousted Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called for wartime elections in a bombshell address, arguing the nation faced a crisis of governance, in the biggest internal challenge to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since Russia's invasion.

. Picture: REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke billows from a burning Wildberries warehouses following a Ukrainian drone attack, in Koledino, Moscow Region, Russia on Sunday. The continuation of strikes traded between Ukraine and Russia comes after Moscow threatened the UK with “consequences” after reports that British drones have been used to strike targets on Russia’s mainland for the first time.

. Picture: Jeff Moore/Alamy

People lay flowers as thousands attend a vigil in London on Monday evening in Trafalgar Square for Jason Arday, the former University of Cambridge professor who was found dead last Friday after resigning following accusations of plagiarism. More than £200,000 has been raised for Arday's family after a Windrush campaigner launched a fundraising drive in his memory.

. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Heather in full bloom in Glenshee, in the Cairngorms National Park on Tuesday. The UK has welcomed fresher conditions this week, with rain and even thunderstorms in some parts, after weeks of hot and dry weather.

. Picture: Godofredo A. VÁSQUEZ / AFP via Getty Images

Campaigner Olivia Konar holds a banner with the names of nearly 400 young people who allegedly died from the impacts of social media outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building & United States Courthouse in Oakland, California on Tuesday. Opening arguments began this week in the Meta trial over a lawsuit brought by US states about social media addiction. A coalition of US states is seeking around $200 billion in damages against Meta, which they accuse of intentionally designing Facebook and Instagram to be addictive for children. Meta previously had claimed in court documents that the financial penalties could reach $1.4 trillion, close to its entire market value which hovers around $1.5 trillion.

. Picture: Al Drago/Pool

U.S. President Donald Trump signs a piece of stone as he tours a new helipad on Wednesday. The former real estate developer spent about 30 minutes guiding reporters across the South Lawn, touting the new granite helipad, the $400 million ballroom and other renovations he said would modernise The White House while preserving it for future generations.

. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Very low water levels impact the Woodhead Reservoir in Derbyshire where the normally covered bed is revealed. Despite this week's wetter weather, two-thirds of England are still officially in drought, with water use restrictions impacting 27 million people.

. Picture: Omar Ashtawy/Getty Images

Children swim during a training session at a swimming pool on Wednesday in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Palestinian children, including amputees, some of whom lost limbs during the war, and orphans are being offered swimming training as part of the 'Waves of Hope' project carried out by HEAL Palestine.

. Picture: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

A woman dressed a Cruella Deville walks with robot dogs from the company VBOT on the opening day of the World Robot Conference in Beijing, China. OrganiSers say that more than 3,000 products are being shown at the multi day event as China showcases its rapidly growing robotics industry.

. Picture: Aaron Doster/Imagn images/Reuters

Flavio Cobolli bites the ball as he reacts after returning a shot against Rafael Jodar during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on Wednesday. Elsewhere at the Open, Arthur Fery failed to replicate his Wimbledon heroics as he marked his return to the court with a straight-sets defeat by fifth seed Alex de Minaur.

. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

A pupil takes a moment after opening their GCSE results at the Ark Greenwich Free School, Woolwich, south London on Thursday. The GCSE gender gap is at its narrowest point this century, as girls saw a slight drop in performance this summer, while boys improved.

. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The Walt Disney Company Limited

Jacob Elordi and his four-legged co-star Rak Jasper, attends the World Premiere of 'The Dog Stars' at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Thursday. The post-apocalytic drama, directed by Ridley Scott, sees Elordi star as Hig, a pilot who survives the virus that kills everyone he knows, his wife included.

. Picture: Chester Zoo/PA Wire

A 15-foot python named after actress Jodie Foster receives cancer treatment normally only used on humans at Chester Zoo. Vets at Chester Zoo said on Friday that the 40kg reptile is back to her “bright and feisty self” after undergoing electrochemotherapy for a cancerous tumour on her jawbone. Jodie Foster is believed to be the first snake in the world to benefit from this type of treatment.

. Picture: Ben Gregory-Ring/Madame Tussauds London/PA Wire