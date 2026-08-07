By Lucy Harvey

Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

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. Picture: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources/Handout

Female Amur tiger Umit jumps out of a pickup truck while being released into the wild, at the Ile-Balkhash State Nature Reserve in the Almaty region, Kazakhstan. The release is part of a program to restore the country's tiger population, marking the species' first return to Kazakhstan's natural habitat in more than 70 years.

. Picture: Lesley Martin/PA Wire

King Charles III attends the Mey Highland Games at the John O'Groats Showground in Caithness on Saturday. Charles has held the title of Chieftain at the Mey Highland Games since 2002, when he took it over from his grandmother, the late Queen Mother.

. Picture: Godofredo A. VÁSQUEZ / AFP via Getty Images

Rusty competes during the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica, California on Saturday. The event helps local charities raise money by sponsoring a contestant or a team, with a portion of the proceeds going to dog, environmental, and surfing nonprofit organisations.

. Picture: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Anna Turley, Minister of State for Border Security and Asylum look at small boats and drones on their visit to Dover on Sunday. Speaking during the visit, the Prime Minister highlighted that crossings are down significantly compared with the numbers for this time last year, but said he is not “complacent” on the issue.

. Picture: FRIDA PERKASA / AFP via Getty Images

The passenger ship Mutiara Sentosa 2 catches fire in the waters off Madura island, East Java on Sunday. Indonesian rescuers evacuated 233 of the 238 passengers and crew trapped on a ferry that caught fire off the country's Madura island, authorities said on Tuesday, with the total death toll at five.

. Picture: REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki

Firefighters work on a burning area near Loumpa, as wildfires hit West Attica, Greece on Monday. Firefighters, volunteers and local residents battled the blaze as strong winds, extreme heat, dense smoke and low visibility hampered containment efforts. More than 50 homes sustained damage ranging from partial destruction to complete collapse.

. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

97-year-old Betty Bromage on the wing of an Aero-Super-Batics biplane during an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the oldest female wing-walker on Tuesday. The pensioner, who suffered a stroke in 2025, completed with her sixth wing walk, at RFC Rendcomb Airfield near Cirencester, Gloucestershire.

. Picture: Johan ORDONEZ / AFP via Getty Images

Fuego volcano erupting, some 65 kilometers southwest of Guatemala City on Tuesday. Guatemalan authorities issued the country's second-highest emergency alert level on Tuesday after a major eruption of Central America's most active volcano. The eruption ended after 50 hours of activity that forced more than 1,700 people to evacuate.

. Picture: REUTERS/David Ryder

Bodey Clauson carries a firearm that was recovered from the house of his brother, Jeff Clauson, which was burned by the Old Trails Fire wildfire, in Spokane, Washington. A total of 94 major wildfires were burning in 13 U.S. states on Wednesday, most of them in the West, and more than half of those in Oregon and Washington, according to the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise.

. Picture: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP via Getty Images

Neutral Athletes artistic swimmer Vasilina Khandoshka competes in the women's solo technical artistic swimming final event during the LEN European Aquatics Championships, at the Olympic Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, Paris on Tuesday. The Championships, which run until August 16, plays host to all five aquatic disciplines - swimming, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming, and high diving.

. Picture: Sameer AL-DOUMY / AFP via Getty Images

Migrants disembark from the French rescue ship Minck following their rescue at sea after their boat caught fire during an attempt to cross the English Channel from France to Britain, at the Port de Commerce in Boulogne-sur-Mer, northern France, on Tuesday. French and British vessels saved 157 migrants after their boat caught fire while trying to cross the Channel, authorities in both countries said. It is one of the largest such rescue operations reported since records began in 2018.

. Picture: REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

Firefighters work at a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv on Wednesday. Russia fired dozens of ballistic missiles at Kyiv and the surrounding region on Wednesday, killing at least 17 people and destroying warehouses and logistics centres of major retailers, Ukrainian officials said, as a shortage of air defence missiles leaves Ukraine vulnerable.

. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump dances for the audience after delivering remarks during an event at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada. This week, Donald Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz as "sort of open" and claimed the war with Iran will soon be over, though it is not the first time he's made similar claims over the course of the conflict.

. Picture: Sahiba Chawdhary/REUTERS

A woman boards a bus along a water-logged road after heavy rains in Kolkata, India on Wednesday. Record-breaking rainfall has this week drenched the Indian city, submerging roads and overwhelming drainage systems.

. Picture: Raşid Necati Aslım/Anadolu via Getty Images

An aerial view of parched and yellowed grass across a park on Thursday following heatwaves and prolonged lack of rainfall in London. The Met Office said temperatures will climb through the weekend as heatwave conditions return, with the mercury set to reach 36C in parts of East Anglia and south-east England next week.

. Picture: REUTERS/Issei Kato

People release paper lanterns on the Motoyasu River on Thursday in remembrance of atomic bomb victims, marking the 81st anniversary of the atomic bombing, in Hiroshima, Japan. The bomb instantly killed an estimated 70,000 people, and thousands more died in the years that followed from the effects of radiation. Three days later, the United States dropped a second atomic bomb on Nagasaki, preceding to Japan's surrender and the end of World War II.

. Picture: Robert Perry/PA Wire

The New Zealand Army band perform during a preview of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo at Edinburgh Castle on Thursday night. This August, more than 800 performers from the British Armed Forces, Commonwealth and international military bands, and artistic performance teams from across the globe will gather at Edinburgh Castle Esplanade for the 2026 show.

. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire