There were tears and disqualifications at the Winter Olympics, football kicked off again in Gaza, and one Highland cow was a little TOO ready for Valentine's Day. Here are a selection of the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

Bhikkhu Pannakara (middle) and other Buddhist monks near the end of their 'Walk for Peace' as they approach the US Capitol in Washington, DC.



The group of 19 Theravada Buddhist monks have walked 2,300 miles in single file from Fort Worth, Texas, to Washington DC over the course of 108 days. The group was met by thousands of worshippers at the Lincoln Memorial when they finished their journey on Thursday. They are, however, expected to have a much quicker return journey, with the monks travelling via bus back to Fort Worth on Saturday.

An onlooker takes pictures as hot air balloons float in the air during the "Festival of Hearts 2026" event in Moscow, Russia. Organised by the Aerowaltz aeronautic club in the run up to Valentine's Day, their website encourages couples to come and take a romantic flight by arguing that a "big red balloon is better than any valentine's card"

Palestinian amputee football players train on a newly built field, surrounded by the rubble of destroyed buildings in Gaza City, flattened during bombardments as part of the Israel-Hamas war. The “Gaza Will” amputee football team is made up of athletes who have lost limbs and use crutches, either in the war or in accidents.

Austin Florian of Team United States participates during Men's Training Heat 3 on day four of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games at Cortina Sliding Centre in Italy. While Florian's 'Venom' inspired skeleton helmet has been one of the more fun pieces of personalised kit to feature during the first week of the games, another athlete's choice of headgear caused more contention. Ukrainian skeleton star Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the Winter Olympics following his vow to wear a “helmet of memory” to honour athletes killed in the Ukrainian war. The athlete was banned after the International Olympic Committee ruled the helmet to be in contravention of regulations surrounding political statements in the field of play.

A family pays their respects at a memorial for the victims of a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, Canada. Jesse Van Rootselaar, who was transgender and went by the name Jesse Strang, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School on Tuesday after killing five students and a teacher. The students were identified as three girls, all aged 12, and two boys, aged 12 and 13. Van Rootselaar also killed their mother, Jennifer, 39, and step-brother, Emmett, 11, before heading to the school to carry out the massacre.

Bad Bunny waves the Puerto Rico flag whilst headlining the NFL Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show - a game that saw the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots on Sunday. The 31-year-old singer, whose full name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, took to the stage in Santa Clara, California, in a high-energy performance celebrating his Puerto Rican heritage and culture. President Trump hit out at the performance, which was entirely in Spanish, writing “Nobody understands a word this guy is saying,” on Truth Social, and describing the dancing as “disgusting”.

Maxim Naumov of Team United States holds a picture of his family in the 'Kiss and Cry Zone' after competing in the Men's Single Skating - Short Program at the Winter Olympic games in Milano. The 24-year-old's parents, who are also lifelong coaches, stood with world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, were killed in a midair plane crash last year. A dozen or more elite figure skaters were onboard the American Eagle flight that collided midair with an Army Black Hawk helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River near Washington, D.C in January 2025. Naumov told reporters that he felt like he was "guided by them today, feeling their presence with every glide that [he] made on the ice”

A pregnant fox vixen enjoys a brief sunny spell between rain showers in a garden in Clapham, south London. The crocus flowers surrounding her are an early sign of spring, but many other parts of the UK have been stuck with much more wintery weather. An Arctic maritime air mass is bringing colder conditions southwards from the North of Scotland, with outbreaks of rain expected over the weekend, the Met Office said.

The Prince of Wales paid a visit to an environmentally sustainable urban regeneration programme at Sports Boulevard in Riyadh, during his visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. William’s historic three-day trip – his first to the Middle East country – was set against the backdrop of the escalating Jeffrey Epstein scandal, reignited following the release of millions of documents related to the convicted sex offender. But the Prince dodged heckles and questions relating to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, forging ahead in an attempt to use the monarchy’s soft power to strengthen links with the UK’s key ally in the region and lay the seeds of friendship with Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Le Constellation co-owners Jacques and Jessica Moretti were hounded by grieving families as they entered court to testify at the Office of the Public Prosecutor of the Canton of Valais in Sion, Switzerland. 41 people, most of them teenagers, were killed, while 115 were injured in a fire that ripped through in Le Constellation bar in the Alpine ski resort of Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve. The brother of Trystan Podoux, a 17-year-old victim, allegedly attempted to kick Mrs Moretti after repeatedly asking her to look him in the eye.

