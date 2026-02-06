Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week, including the Winter Olympics, Princes Andrew, and Kew Orchids

By Lucy Harvey

Early action at the Winter Olympics, a church full of clowns, and does a Groundhog think we're going to get another six weeks of bad weather? Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News

Kew ambassador and horticulturist Henck Röling put the finishing touches to a sculpture of a dragon in preparation for the start of the annual orchid festival at Kew Gardens, which opens on February 7. The 2026 festival takes inspiration from "China’s remarkable biodiversity, heritage and design traditions" and features a Chinese dragon made from lotus seed heads, orchid plants and dried leaves in the Princess of Wales Conservatory.

. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Simone Deromedis of Team Italy participates in men's freestyle skiing training three days before the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic games begin at Livigno Air Park in Livigno. Although some of the action at the Games has already got going over the last few days, the Winter Olympics officially start today, with the opening ceremony taking place tonight at 6:30pm (GMT). The ceremony will be headlined by Mariah Carey and Andrea Bocelli, and will take place across two locations for the first time in Olympic history - Cortina d’Ampezzo will stage a simultaneous ceremony alongside the main event at Milano San Siro Olympic Stadium. Fifty-five British athletes will compete for medals across 116 events in eight sports at the Games, which will run until February 22.

. Picture: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte (right) attend a commemorative ceremony at the memorial of fallen Ukrainian soldiers at Independence Square in Kyiv, Ukraine. Rutte's visit came after Russia attacked Ukraine with 450 drones and over 60 missiles overnight on Monday. Russia and Ukraine said last week they would halt strikes on each other's energy infrastructure, but disagreed on the timeframe for the truce. Trump refused to criticise the Putin, adding that the Russian leader had "kept his word" as his promise was to "pause from Sunday to Sunday".

. Picture: AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 140th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on Monday. Groundhog Day is a popular tradition in the United States and Canada. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his den. Early spring arrives if he does not see his shadow, causing Phil to remain above ground. Sadly, Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter this year.

. Picture: Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

A storage van leaves the gates of Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, following his move to the Sandringham Estate on Wednesday. The former Prince remained out of sight as a series of white vans and lorries departed the gates of the Royal Lodge in Windsor in the direction of the Royals' Sandringham Estate. It comes as police continue to investigate claims that an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein was sent to the UK for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 2010. The latest claims make the woman the second to allege she was trafficked to Andrew by Epstein, after the late abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre.



Andrew has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

Mattie (right) and Brian Blotto Kinney (left) join other clowns for The 80th Annual Grimaldi Service, which took place on Sunday at All Saints Church in Haggerston, London. Born in 1778, Joseph Grimaldi popularised the role of clowns in traditional British pantomimes. So indebted are modern day clowns to the "King of Clowns" antics, they still pay their dues to him every February.

. Picture: MAHMOUD ZAYYAT / AFP

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a building in the southern Lebanese village of Ain Qana on Monday. Israel's military struck several locations in south Lebanon, after saying it would attack Hezbollah targets and issuing evacuation warnings for buildings in two villages. Despite a November 2024 truce that sought to end more than a year of hostilities including two months of all-out war between Israel and the Iran-backed group, Israel has kept up regular strikes on Lebanon and has maintained troops in five areas it deems strategic.

. Picture: Ishika Samant/Getty Images

Jarrell Miller reacts to his toupee falling off in a heavyweight bout against Kingsley Ibeh during the Ring 6 fight at Madison Square Garden last Saturday night. The round finished with the hairpiece still partially attached, and Miller removed it himself and threw it into the crowd in the break. Miller went on to win a narrow split decision by scores of 97-93, 97-93 and 94-96. After the win Miller was seen rubbing the top of his head, and said he had used his mother's shampoo two days before the fight without realising it was hair removal cream.

. Picture: CG/VCG via Getty Images

The Indian Air Force Sarang Helicopter Display Team perform during the 10th Singapore Airshow.



The biennial Singapore Airshow opened on Tuesday at the Changi Exhibition Center, and with visitors able to spend the week watching aerobatic flying teams, and get up-close with the latest commercial and military aircraft on display.

. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Serving personnel from RAF Cranwell meet former RAF radar operator Molly Gillon as she celebrated her 103rd birthday on Tuesday at Eastside Gardens Care Home, in Newcastle upon Tyne. Molly Gillon played a key role during WW2, ensuring that pilots returning to Northumberland from fighting the Luftwaffe in the skies above Europe were able to land safely in the blackout. Her son Paul, 66, said he only got to know the detail of her war service in the last month while helping to prepare for her birthday celebrations with the RAF.

. Picture: Graham Hunt/Alamy Live News