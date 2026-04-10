By Lucy Harvey

Isreal hits Lebanon with fresh strikes despite a tentative truce between the US and Iran taking hold, a moon mission for the history books, and Melania steps up to set the record straight - Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

. Picture: Murat Sengul/Anadolu

Civilians inspect the site as a residential building lies in ruins and surrounding structures show heavy damage after an Israeli strike hits Corniche Al-Mazraa district in Beirut, Lebanon on Thursday. According to the Lebanese Civil Defense Directorate, the Israeli army carried out 100 simultaneous attacks across Lebanon between April 8-9, including on the capital Beirut. 254 people were killed and more than 1,000 others are injured in the attacks. Israel’s defence minister said the attacks were part of a “surprise strike” on the pro-Iranian group Hezbollah. The strikes came just hours after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire with Iran - an agreement that White House has insisted does not include Lebanon. Speaking on Wednesday evening, Netanyahu insisted Israel’s war is “not over”.

. Picture: Kent Nishimura / AFP

US President Donald Trump mimics firing a gun as he speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on April 6, 2026, in Washington, DC. Speaking from the White House on Monday, the US president claimed Iran could be "taken out in one night". His warning came shortly before the US and Iran agreed to a provisional two-week ceasefire in the war. Despite the apparent deal, The President took to Truth Social early Thursday morning to write: "All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with."

. Picture: NASA

Earthset over the Moon's curved limb, as seen during the Artemis II lunar flyby. In a momentous week for space exploration, humans have seen the far-side of the moon with the unaided eye for the first time. The first images, taken on Monday, were released by the White House with the caption "Humanity, from the other side". Before the flyby, the Artemis II crew asked NASA if they could name two newly observed lunar craters Integrity, after the capsule of their Orion spacecraft, and Carroll in honour of the late wife of Commander Reid Wiseman. She died of cancer in 2020.

. Picture: NASA

The Artemis II crew take time out for a group hug inside the Orion spacecraft on their way home on Wednesday. All that's left for Mission Specialist Christina Koch, Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen, Commander Reid Wiseman, and Pilot Victor Glover to do now is achieve a safe splashdown near San Diego in California just after midnight tonight UK time. Collectively, they have travelled further than any human before them, reaching 252,756 miles from earth, breaking Apollo 13's previous record achieved in 1970 of 248,655 miles.

. Picture: INA FASSBENDER / AFP

Participants wave burning torches before lighting the Easter fire on a hill in Attendorn, western Germany, on Easter Sunday. Easter fires, or Osterfeuer, are traditionally lit all over Germany on Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday, symbolising the triumph of light over winter's darkness and the resurrection of Christ. The practice is actually rooted in pre-Christian, pagan traditions for fertility and cleansing, and it is even said that the ancient Egyptians lit huge bonfires to drive winter away and welcome the sun.

. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

A member of Royal Collection Trust staff looks towards day wear worn by Princess Elizabeth, on display as part of the 'Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style' exhibition at The King's Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London. Featuring more than 300 items, many on display for the first time, the exhibition (which marks the centenary of the late Queen's birth) is the largest and most comprehensive exhibition of Queen Elizabeth's fashion ever mounted. Alongside clothing, jewellery, hats, shoes and accessories, visitors can view never-before-seen design sketches, fabric samples and handwritten correspondence that 'shed new light on the Queen’s close involvement in the creation of her wardrobe' Highlights include her christening robe, bridesmaid dress, wedding dress, Coronation dress and the ensemble worn for the wedding of Princess Margaret.

. Picture: Andrew Thomas/CNP Photo

First lady Melania Trump emerges from in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, DC, to respond to allegations concerning her involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. Donald Trump has claimed he had no prior knowledge of Melania's surprise White House address in which she said she "never had a relationship" with the disgraced financier and he did not introduce her to her husband. She said on Thursday evening: "I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump." She added: "The lies ​linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end ​today." The timing of the First Lady's remarks have sparked rumours that she might be "trying to get out ahead of something."

. Picture: David Cannon/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy plays a bunker shot during his practice round prior to the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Defending champion Rory McIlroy began his bid yesterday for rare back-to-back Masters wins, seeking to become only the fourth man after Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Sir Nick Faldo to retain the green jacket. Following a nondescript seven holes in which he struggled with his driving, the Northern Irishman managed to burst into life with five birdies in eight holes.

. Picture: Dhavid Normando/Getty

An aerial view of the roof of the Olympic Velodrome in Rio de Janeiro after a fire broke out on Wednesday. Over 60 firefighters and 20 vehicles took part in the operation to control the fire that ended up destroying half of the venue's fabric roof. Officials confirmed that the blaze had been brought under control, with no risk of it spreading to other parts of the 2016 Olympic Complex and no injuries reported.

. Picture: DPPA/Sipa USA

The Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis attend the annual Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, UK. Kate and William were among senior members of the royal family to join the King and Queen at the Easter Matins service at St George’s Chapel over the weekend. The Waleses missed the service last year as they were spending the weekend with their children in Norfolk, and were absent in 2024 as it came just over a week after Kate released an emotional video message disclosing that she had started a course of preventative chemotherapy. Last year, Charles and Camilla were joined by the former Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson at the 15th century chapel on Easter Sunday. Since then, Andrew has been stripped by the King of his right to be a prince and his Dukedom over his association with notorious paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

. Picture: Henry Nicholls / AFP