By Lucy Harvey

Harry and Meghan’s Aussie adventures, unrest in Epsom, and why were over 20,000 rockets fired at two churches in Greece? Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

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Pope Leo XIV (3rd R) releases a white dove after he met with the community of Bamenda at Saint Joseph's Cathedral in Bamenda, on the fourth day of an 11-day apostolic journey to Africa. Picture: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Pope Leo XIV releases a white dove after he met with the community of Bamenda at Saint Joseph's Cathedral in Bamenda, Cameroon, on the fourth day of an 11-day apostolic journey to Africa. The Pontiff's current four-nation Africa tour has been more than a little overshadowed by his on-going spat with President Donal Trump this week. Following an Easter message earlier this month in which the Pope strongly criticised war and called on “those who have weapons (to) lay them down”, Trump branded the Pope “weak” and demanded the religious leader “focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician”. The US president this week told reporters he did not think the pontiff was “doing a very good job”, adding that he was “not a fan of Pope Leo”. In response, Pope Leo XIV criticised the “handful of tyrants” who are ravaging Earth with war and exploitation, as he preached a message of peace in Cameroon.

. Picture: Kawnat HAJU / AFP

A digger clears the rubble from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighbourhood in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre as a ceasefire with Israel takes effect. A 10-day ceasefire deal struck between Lebanon and Israel took effect on Thursday, sending displaced residents streaming south towards their homes today, even as the Lebanese army warned of "a number of violations" in the area. According to the Lebanese military, "several Israeli attacks" had taken place with "intermittent shelling targeting a number of villages" in southern Lebanon within hours of the announcement. It comes after President Trump voiced his hopes that "Hezbollah acts nicely" in the hours that followed the ceasefire announcement.

. Picture: Salwan Georges/UPI

President Donald Trump receives a McDonald's food order from Sharon Simmons, a DoorDash worker, outside the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Monday. During a photo op with 'DoorDash Grandma' to promote his initiative to end taxes on tips, The US President took the chance to clear up confusion around a controversial AI image of he had posted of himself as part of his continuing row with Pope Leo. The image in question showed Trump dressed in a white robe with a glowing hand on the forehead of a man in a hospital bed, with many drawing comparisons to Jesus Christ. After criticism from the Christian community, Donald Trump told reporters that he thought the AI image “was me as a doctor”

. Picture: SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a Russian strike on a civilian storage facility in Kyiv, Ukraine. At least four people were killed in Kyiv, including one child, and 49 others were injured in the early hours of Thursday after Russian drones and missiles hit the Ukrainian capital, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. This comes as the UK has announces its biggest ever drone package for Ukraine, including more than 120,000 drones, to help the country defend against increasing Russian attacks.

. Picture: Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP

Lowland Gorilla Fatou celebrates her 69th birthday at the Zoologischer Garten zoo in Berlin on Monday. Congratulations are in order for Fatou, certified last year by Guinness as the oldest living gorilla in the world, who turned 69 years young at the start of the week. Fatou, born in the wild in West Africa, was brought to the Berlin zoo in 1959.

. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

The Duchess of Sussex meets a young child during a visit to the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The couple have this week been conducting what many have dubbed an 'unofficial royal visit' to the Commonwealth nation; hugging patients at a Children's Hospital, sailing around Sydney Harbour, and meeting Bondi Beach terror attack survivors. Meghan will today be interviewed on stage at a “girls’ weekend” retreat, costing £1,400 per ticket, before the Sussex's trip concludes at a rugby match in Sydney between New South Wales Waratahs and Moana Pasifika.

. Picture: Mehmet Emin Menguarslan/Anadolu

Fiery streaks of handmade rockets light up the night sky over the village of Vrontados on the Greek island of Chios, as two rival congregations engage in the traditional 'rocket war' to celebrate Easter. To round out the very last of their Easter celebrations, thousands of fireworks were launched between Saint Markos and Panagia Erithiani churches on Saturday. The homemade firework rockets, which islanders spend months preparing, are placed on launch pads at different locations and then simultaneously fired as the sun set. Thousands of rockets are fired in rapid succession between the congregations of the two churches, separated by just 400 meters, with the aim of striking the bell tower of the rival church.

. Picture: Ben Montgomery/Getty Images

Police are seen on Epsom high street as people come out to protest after a woman was allegedly raped last Saturday. A woman in her 20s is believed to have been followed and assaulted outside the church in Ashley Road after leaving Labyrinth Epsom nightclub between 2am and 4am, according to the force. A large crowd of protesters gathered in the upmarket town’s centre on Wednesday evening after police said they did not have enough information to release descriptions of any suspects. On Thursday, the organisers behind the protest said they were “reassured” but not “satisfied” after they met police officers to discuss the investigation.

. Picture: REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez fouls Leeds United's Dominic Calvert Lewin and is later shown a red card after a VAR review. Man Utd boss Michael Carrick described the second-half dismissal of Martinez as “absolutely shocking” after his side’s Champions League push was checked by a 2-1 home defeat to Roses rivals Leeds. Martinez was sent off 11 minutes into the second period after a VAR intervention for tugging on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hair. United’s 10 men rallied after the break and pulled one back through Casemiro’s 59th-minute header, but Leeds held on for their first league win at Old Trafford in 45 years.

. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Summer Dawson-Giddens, 3, enjoys an ice cream in a field of tulips which has come into colour near Sandringham, Norfolk. Little Summer was able to explore the fields during Tulips for Tapping, an annual event which sees Norfolk Tulips open one of their fields to the public, with all funds raised going to local charity the Norfolk Hospice Tapping House. Last year the colourful display of over 9.1 million tulips across 20 acres raised over £500,000 for Tapping House, which provides free care for adults with life-limiting illnesses and support for their carers, families and friends.

. Picture: David Davies for The Jockey Club