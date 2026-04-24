By Lucy Harvey

Londoners lace up ready for Marathon weekend, Meryl Streep rocks the red carpet, and what was Davros the Dalek doing in Scarborough? Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

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. Picture: MARVIN RECINOS / AFP

Alleged members of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang attend a court hearing at the Terrorism Confinement Center (CECOT) in Tecoluca, El Salvador. on Tuesday, A Salvadoran court began a collective trial of 486 alleged gang members, in one of the biggest mass trials under president Nayib Bukele’s crackdown on gang violence. United Nations experts have criticised the use of mass trials, saying that they "undermine the exercise of the right to defence and the presumption of innocence of detainees".

. Picture: REUTERS/Kylie Cooper

Travis Smith, who was diagnosed with ​the OTOF mutation and received Regeneron's experimental therapy at 18 months ​as part ⁠of a clinical trial, lies on the floor as President Trump participates in a healthcare affordability event in the Oval Office at the White House on Thursday. White House Officials struggled to contain their laughter as the toddler, who was was one of the first children treated with a new FDA-backed gene therapy, rolled around on the floor and then danced around for the gathered press. The President will likely be grateful for a lighter news story, as this week he continued test the tense relationship with the UK by suggesting he could review Britain’s claim to the Falkland Islands as punishment for not supporting the Iran War.

. Picture: David Parry/PA Media Assignments

The Daffodil Runner, commissioned by Marie Curie, the 2026 TCS London Marathon Charity of the Year, is unveiled at Potters Fields Park, the halfway point of the race this Sunday. Shaped like a runner in motion, the statue is made up of 557 steel daffodils representing the number of people who die each day in the UK without access to end of life care. More than 50,000 runners will currently be lacing up ready for the big day on Sunday, with 800,000 spectators expected to gather and cheer along the route.

. Picture: REUTERS/Ali Sawafta

One of the daughters of 25-year-old Odeh Awawdeh, who was allegedly shot dead by Israeli settlers, is held aloft during his funeral near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday. His twin daughters are said to be just two months old. The Palestinian health ministry has said at least 15 people have been killed by Israeli settlers this year so far.

. Picture: Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla stand in front of the scaled model of a sculpture by Martin Jennings, depicting Queen Elizabeth, during a visit to the British Museum in London. Tuesday's event, which fell on the 100th anniversary of the birth of the late Queen Elizabeth II, unveiled the final design for the Queen Elizabeth Memorial, which will be built in St James' Park in London The memorial is one of three projects honouring the Queen’s legacy, with a new charity The Queen Elizabeth Trust, and a Digital Memorial, which asks for the public’s memories of the monarch at Queenelizabeth.com, also launched on Tuesday.

. Picture: Future Publishing via Getty Images

Members of the Red Rebel Brigade mime troupe join hundreds of environmental activists from a coalition of groups marching from Trafalgar Square to a rally in Parliament Square to celebrate Earth Day 2026 on Wednesday. The annual global event, which this year marked its 56th anniversary, aims to unite people in combating climate change and pollution. The Red Rebel Brigade also blocked access to the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero as part of a peaceful protest to mark the day.

. Picture: Simon Dack / Alamy Live News

An early morning walker enjoys the carpet of bluebells in Stanmer Park, Brighton on Thursday. The UK has been enjoying colourful spring blooms and plenty of warm weather this week, with the sunshine set to continue into the weekend. Cities including London, Manchester, London and Birmingham are expected to at least see 21C on Saturday with highs potentially reaching 22C.

. Picture: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Meryl Streep poses for photographers upon arrival at the 'A Night With Runway: The Devil Wears Prada 2' photo call on Wednesday. Stars stepped out to celebrate the sequel of the 2006 smash hit film 'The Devil Wears Prada', which reunites director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, and resurrects the cutthroat world of Runway magazine and its formidable editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly, played by Streep. The Oscar-winner had already made headlines at the New York premiere earlier in the week, where she stole the show in a vermilion Givenchy cape coat paired with black leather opera gloves and her signature Miranda Priestly sunglasses – a moment that rivalled even the presence of Vogue editor Anna Wintour, widely considered the real-life inspiration behind the character.

. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News

Police make an arrest of a suspected cannabis user during 4/20 Pro-Cannabis Celebrations in Hyde Park. On Monday, hundreds joined the annual 4/20 meet-up in Hyde Park to commit an act of mass disobedience by smoking cannabis and its variants in a protest against the current laws criminalising recreational users. The 4/20 event originated in the early 1970s, when a group high school students from San Rafael, California, who called themselves the Waldos, would meet every day at 4:20 pm to smoke weed.

. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Players of Coventry City don shades to celebrate becoming champions after the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Portsmouth at The Coventry Building Society Arena. Coventry wrapped up the Championship title in style with a thumping 5-1 victory over Portsmouth on Tuesday and will next season play in the Premier League, ending a 25-year absence from the English top flight. At the other end of the table, Leicester were put out of their misery and relegated to League One, 10 years on from their historic 5,000-1 Premier League title win, following a 2-2 draw with Hull.

. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images