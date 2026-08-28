By Lucy Harvey

Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

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Children run at the recently opened Space and Time Cube Surabaya immersive digital art space, in Surabaya. Picture: JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP via Getty

Children play inside the recently opened Space and Time Cube immersive digital art space, in Surabaya, Indonesia. The exhibition integrates zero-gravity themed art installations with interactive light and shadow technology.

. Picture: Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images

Erling Haaland reacts after missing a chance against AFC Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday. Manchester City eventually produced a dramatic late fightback to snatch a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in Enzo Maresca’s first Premier League match as their manager.

. Picture: Pedro PARDO / AFP via Getty Images

A humanoid robot runs past a fallen competitor in the 400-meter race on the second day of the 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing. On Wednesday, a Chinese humanoid robot ran 100 metres in 8.64 seconds, almost a second faster than Jamaican Usain Bolt's human world-record time, at the close of a five-day competition.

. Picture: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (left) plays the guitar in the mobile recording studio of the military and artistic unit who perform on the front lines, in hospitals, and at rehabilitation centres, Cultural Forces Frontline, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Mr Burnham played Rusholme Ruffians by The Smiths after being handed a guitar by a Ukrainian soldier. The PM this week undertook his first foreign trip to mark Ukraine's independence day and signal the UK's continued support for the country under his administration.

. Picture: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

A woman takes a moment with a statue of Dolly Parton at the Sevier County Courthouse in Sevierville, Tennessee, after the Country music star died at age 80 on Tuesday. Landmarks around the US were lit up pink in her honour, including the Empire State Building in New York, the Willis Tower in Chicago and the Pacific Park Ferris Wheel in Los Angeles.

. Picture: British News and Media/Alamy

Two cars submerged under flood water on Church Road in Birmingham on Wednesday, with residents left bailing water out of their homes. The River Tame that runs under the road became overwhelmed and burst its banks after hours of heavy rainfall. West Midlands Fire Service was also called out to “significant flooding” around Curbar Road, Thornbridge Avenue and Haddon Road.

. Picture: BIEL ALINO/EPA/Shutterstock

People battle with overripe tomatoes during the traditional 'Tomatina' fiesta in Bunol, Valencia, Spain. Thousands of participants threw 120 tons of tomatoes at each other during the 79th edition of the annual festival.

. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

A police officer stands guard at the scene of a house fire in Middlesbrough, England, as Cleveland Police launch a murder investigation into the incident that left two people dead and four others hospitalised in the early hours of Wednesday. 200 extra officers have been drafted in to help police investigate the deaths of nine people over the last six days. So far, police have not ruled out a link to wider organised crime.

. Picture: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Police officers carry an elderly survivor to a safer place following flash floods and mudslides in Nepal. More than 30 British nationals are among hundreds of people missing and feared dead as rescue efforts continue after flooding in the Rasuwa district, which borders China’s autonomous region of Tibet.

. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

Luke Jerram's Earth installation GAIA is suspended above the Royal Festival Hall stage (at the Southbank Centre), with players from the BBC Concert Orchestra underneath. Measuring seven metres in diameter and created using high-resolution NASA imagery of the Earth's surface it will be in place from 28 - 30 August, for a weekend of string and choral performances.

. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Broke FMX Freestyle Motocross Show entertains the crowds at the Melplash Agricultural Society Show in West Bay, Dorset. Besides providing a platform for trade, visitors to the agricultural exhibition can also witness animal judging and gain valuable insights into food production and farming practices.

. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Bactrian camel calf Sophia during the annual weigh in at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire on Thursday. An important part of their care, keeping track of the creatures' vital statistics helps zookeepers and veterinarians monitor the health and wellbeing of all the animals at the conservation zoo.

. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake

A commercial aircraft takes off during the start of a blood-red lunar eclipse as the moon rises in San Diego, California. Many British stargazers were likely left frustrated in their attempts to see Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse “blood moon”, with cloudy skies rolling in for much of the UK ahead of a wet Bank holiday weekend.

. Picture: Rune Hellestad/Getty Images