Careful feline diplomacy at Number 10, ice cube farming in China, and Winkleman's day out in Windsor - here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

By Lucy Harvey

Listen to this article Loading audio...

. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

People enter the North Sea as the sun rises over Cullercoats Bay in North Tyneside on Thursday morning. The stunning scene was snapped after turbulent weather hit many parts of the UK in the form of Storm Bram this week. On Wednesday, there were 30 flood warnings and 138 flood alerts in England, 11 flood warnings and 29 flood alerts in Wales, and 20 flood warnings and 15 flood alerts in Scotland.

. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/EPA/Shutterstock

Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at 10 Downing Street on Monday, with Chief Mouser of the Cabinet Larry in tow. The meeting comes as Donald Trump stepped up his criticism of Ukraine’s president over the weekend, accusing him of failing to read the latest peace plan.

. Picture: Zhao Yuhang/China News Service/VCG

A worker collects ice cubes from the frozen Songhua River in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province of China on Tuesday. The Ice cubes collected from the frozen Songhua River have been used in the construction of the Harbin Ice and Snow World. Known as the world's largest ice-and-snow theme park, Harbin Ice-Snow World is expected to open in mid-to-late December.

. Picture: SONNY TUMBELAKA / AFP

Controversial adult content creator 'Bonnie Blue' arrives at Ngurah Rai Immigration Office in Bali on Thursday, while nonchalantly sucking on a lollipop for media cameras. The porn star, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was cleared of breaking the country's strict anti-pornography laws as she appeared in court on Friday, but was ordered to pay a £9 fine (for a minor traffic offence) and is banned from Bali for 10 years.

. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy

A 1932 Bentley 8-Litre 'Le Mans' Tourer, with an estimated value £400,000 - £500,000 was put on display on Wednesday as part of a preview of 'The Bond Street Sale: Important Collectors' Motor Cars and Automobilia', at Bonhams in London. Only 100 examples of the 8-Litre model had been produced before bankruptcy overtook the original Bentley company.

. Picture: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

Nobel peace laureate Maria Corina Machado greets supporters from a balcony of the Grand Hotel in Oslo, Norway, early on Thursday morning. The Venezuelan opposition leader reportedly used a wig and disguise to sneak into the country to collect her award. Machado, 58, has had persistent threats to her life and has been forced into hiding since a controversial presidential race last year that saw socialist leader Nicolas Maduro elected.

. Picture: Bill Ingalls/UPI

The Soyuz MS-27 spacecraft is seen as it lands in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan with Expedition 73 NASA astronaut Jonny Kim, and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov, and Alexey Zubritsky aboard, on Tuesday. The trio are returning to Earth after logging 245 days in space as members of Expeditions 72 and 73 aboard the International Space Station.

. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Claudia Winkleman shares a joke and a big grin with the King as she is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire during an Investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The Traitors host has said she is “speechless” at the “enormous honour”

. Picture: BASHAR TALEB / AFP

A man sits on the edge a destroyed building in the Al-Saftawi neighborhood, west of Jabalia city in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. Torrential rain swept across the Gaza Strip this week, flooding tents sheltering families displaced by two years of war. So far, at least 12 people have been killed due to the winter storm.

. Picture: Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM

The former French President Nicolas Sarkozy pictured during a book signing session for his book, A Prisoner's Diary, at the Librairie Lamartine bookstore in Paris on Wednesday. In the book, the 70-year-old says describes his 20 days locked up in Paris' La Sante prison as a noisy, harsh "all-grey" world of violence where the "soggy baguettes" served made him nauseous.

. Picture: Thomas COEX / AFP