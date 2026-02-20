By Lucy Harvey

Reform UK reveal their top team, pancakes go flying in Guildhall Yard, and Keely Hodgkinson storms to a historic victory - here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

One image dominates the British newspapers front pages today - Andrew Mountbatten Windsor leaving Aylsham Police Station after he was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on Thursday. The former prince was arrested on his 66th birthday on the Sandringham Estate and held in police custody for 11 hours yesterday. Andrew is accused of sharing sensitive information with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy. The original image, which will no doubt end up in history books, was captured by Reuters photographer Phil Noble, who drove six hours from Manchester to Norfolk in the hopes of snapping the disgraced former Royal. He told Reuters that he only captured six frames as the the car sped past: Two showed police, two were blank, one was out of focus. Just the one frame captured Mountbatten-Windsor clearly.

. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

King Charles III sits on the front row for British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker, the opening show of London Fashion Week 2026, at 180 Studios, central London. While his brother was sat in police custody, The King was eager to show that it was business as usual for the rest of the Royal Family. After issuing a statement to say "the law must take its course", Charles was pictured hosting several ambassadors at St James's Palace, as well as making an appearance at London Fashion Week. Elsewhere, Queen Camilla was also questioned about the arrest as she left an engagement in Westminster, but did not respond, and Princess Anne went on a pre-arranged visit to a prison in Leeds.

. Picture: Terje Pedersen / NTB

A dog escapes onto the trail during the cross-country team sprint at Lago di Tesero during the Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina 2026 on Wednesday. Nazgul, the Czechoslovakian wolfdog, sprinted across the line to huge cheers from a delighted crowd, and was even captured in a photo finish. Sadly, he didn't make the pawdium...

. Picture: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Members of the Estacao Primeira de Mangueira Samba School during a performance in the Rio de Janeiro special group parade at the Marques de Sapucai Sambadrome on Sunday. The Marques de Sapucai Sambadrome is a purpose-built stadium constructed specially to host the annual parade of Samba Schools each year during the festival of Carnaval in Rio de Janeiro.

. Picture: Akin Saracoglu/Anadolu

Stargazers set up camp on a frozen-over Lake Çıldır on Tuesday night in Ardahan, Turkiye. Lake Çıldır, the second largest lake in eastern Anatolia, sits at an altitude of approximately 1,970 meters and freezes completely over the winter until mid-March, making it an ideal isolated setting for observing the night sky free from light pollution.

. Picture: James Speakman/PA Media Assignments

Racehorse Nora The Xplorer visits Liverpool's Chinatown with Great British Racing to celebrate the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Horse. The Lunar New Year, which coincides with the first new moon of the lunar calendar, is a 15-day festival held between 21 January and 20 February every year. Millions of people around the world have spent this week welcoming in the Year of the Fire Horse with prayers, fireworks and festivities. To mark the occasion, Great British Racing is aiming to give 8,000 young people under the age of 18 the opportunity to see a Thoroughbred horse in person this year.

. Picture: Ming Yeung/BAFTA/Getty Images

A general view at the "Heads On Sticks" photocall ahead of the 2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall, taking place on Sunday. The traditional stunt is used to illustrated who will be in attendance for the BAFTAs, but their positioning does not in any way reflect the actual seating plan. Timothée Chalamet ('MARTY SUPREME') and Jessie Buckley ('Hamnet') are the red hot favourites to pick up gongs for Best Actor and Best Actress respectively.

. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images

A staff member looks at 'Letters of Thanks', by Chiharu Shiota during a photocall at the Hayward Gallery ahead of the opening of her exhibition titled 'Threads of Life' in London. To create the 'Letters of Thanks', the Berlin-based Japanese artist invited members of the public to write letters expressing their unspoken gratitude to something or someone in their life. The piece features 10,000 real letters.

. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage stands with his newly unveiled 'shadow cabinet' - Zia Yusuf, Robert Jenrick, Richard Tice, and Suella Braverman - at the Church house, Westminster on Tuesday. The shadow cabinet is traditionally made up of senior members of the main opposition party in Westminster who act as spokespeople for the opposition in specific policy areas. However, Mr Farage has claimed that while the Conservative Party has more MPs in Westminster, Reform UK's numbers in parliament are growing, and the party has consistently led in polling.

. Picture: Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP

Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson sets a new world 800m indoor record at the Athletics meeting "Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais" on Thursday, as part of the World Indoor Tour Gold, in Lievin, northern France. The Brit, who stormed to 800m gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics, shaved nearly a second off the previous best, crossing the line in 1 minute 54.87 seconds. Speaking trackside at that event, the Atherton athlete said “I wasn’t running alone, I had lots of help over here.”

. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News