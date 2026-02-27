By Lucy Harvey

A seismic result for the Greens in Gorton and Denton, violence erupts across Mexico, and Brits enjoy their brief moment in the sun - Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Donald Trump holds up Representative Troy Nehls' tie (featuring his face) as he departs after delivering the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The President's address to Congress on Tuesday was the longest in history, clocking in at 108 minutes, beating the previous record-holder, Bill Clinton, by nearly 20 minutes. During the fiery speech, Trump asked members of Congress from both parties to stand and applaud if they believed that the "first duty of government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens". After many of the Democrats did not stand, Trump told them "You should be ashamed of yourselves".

. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty

Green Party candidate Hannah Spencer celebrates winning the Gorton and Denton by-election with supporters at The Niamos Radical Arts Centre in Manchester. Spencer, a 34-year-old plumber and plasterer, sailed to victory as she overturned a Labour majority of more than 13,000. Labour fell into third place behind Reform UK, in what's been described as a voting collapse. Last night's by-election in the Greater Manchester constituency was triggered by the resignation of former Labour MP Andrew Gwynne due to ill health, following his suspension from the party.

. Picture: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

Palestinians sit at a long table amid the rubble of destroyed buildings as they gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip. The United Nations World Food Programme announced that is has been able to more than double its monthly food aid since the Gaza ceasefire came into effect. One million people are now receiving regular assistance packages that include food parcels, hot iftar meals, fresh bread, and cash transfers.

. Picture: AP Photo/Mykola Tys

A symbolic illumination entitled "Rays of Memory" is projected over the graves of Ukrainian soldiers on the eve of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion at Lychakiv Military Cemetery in Lviv, Ukraine. Speaking as Russia’s war enters its fifth year, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the conflict has reached the “beginning of the end” but warned against Russian attempts to prolong the fighting. As many as 325,000 Russian troops and 140,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in fighting, the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated last month.

. Picture: David Parry/PA Media Assignments

A woman admires artworks by Vanessa Barragao (presented by Ben Austin Projects) at Collect 2026, an international art fair for contemporary craft and design at Somerset House in London. The art fair, which runs until March 1, includes works for sale for as little as £500, aiming to encourage those who are starting out on their collecting journeys.

. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

King Charles III looks at a lightweight multiple launcher during a visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery at Baker Barracks, Thorney Island, West Sussex. The King was able to look through the aiming unit of the launcher, which when fired by an operator would take approximately four seconds to destroy an enemy target. It marks the end of a busy week of engagements for the Royal Family following the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The Prince and Princess of Wales braved the rain to meet well-wishers in Powys ahead of St David’s Day, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited a refugee camp in Jordan which is home to tens of thousands of displaced Syrians, and The Queen asked Paddington Bear to share his marmalade sandwiches with her when she met him reception for the final of a national writing competition.

. Picture: Ryan Murphy/Getty Images

People admire the snow in Central Park in New York City. A major winter storm hit the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the US this week, bringing heavy snowfall and blizzard conditions. The snowstorm delivered up to 24 inches of snow to parts of New York City, canceled flights, disrupted transit, and downed power lines. Mayor Zohran Mamdani gave public schools a rare snow day on Monday in what was one of the largest snowstorms to hit the area in recent history.

. Picture: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock

A woman enjoys the warm sunshine amongst the spring daffodils in Saint James's Park, London. Uncharacteristically warm weather hit much of England and Wales on Wednesday, with highs of 17C being recorded in the capital. It was a brief moment of relief from weeks of wet weather, with the UK having experienced a distinct lack of sunshine over the winter months this year - just 70% of its average so far.

. Picture: Ulises RUIZ / AFP

A man riding a bicycle takes a photo of a burned truck, allegedly set on fire by organised crime groups on a highway near Acatlan de Juarez, Jalisco state, Mexico. The Mexican army announced that it had killed powerful drug lord Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera on Sunday in an operation that sparked a wave of violence in various parts of the country. Gunmen blocked more than 20 roads in western Jalisco state with burning cars and trucks.

. Picture: Jack Taylor/Getty Images

"Fountain of Filth" is displayed on the Southbank of the River Thames in London. Some Londoners will have done a double take as they walked past this slightly unusual water feature this week. The temporary installation, which portrays people affected by sewage spills, has been installed by Channel 4 to promote the new factual drama, "Dirty Business," detailing the scandal around the UK's privatised water companies.

. Picture: James Shooter/Rewilding Europe/PA Wire