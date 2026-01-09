By Lucy Harvey

Minneapolis takes a stand against ICE, London Zoo makes sure all its lions are accounted for, and England are finally put out of their misery Down Under - here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

Ice swimmer Fenwick Ridley practices in his man-made ice channel at Higham Lakes, in Ponteland, Northumberland as snow and ice battered much of the UK this week. Temperatures plunged to -12.5C, and storm Goretti brought 99mph winds, caused a rare red warning to be issued for the South West, and was described by by the Met Office as a 'multi-hazard' event.

Australia's Steve Smith tumbled to avoid a short delivery on day three of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match between Australia and England at the SCG in Sydney on Tuesday. In the end, Australia wrapped up a decisive 4-1 Ashes series win as England were utterly outclassed. On the heels of a 2-2 draw at home to India over the summer, leaves England with precious little to show for a six-month period many felt would define the era.

A forest fire is pictured engulfing Mount Pirque at El Hoyo, in the Patagonian region of Chubut province, Argentina on Wednesday. Thousands of hectares of forest have been devastated by the fire, just one year after the region experienced its worst wildfires in three decades.

Captured Venezuelan President, Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, are seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad, escorted by heavily armed Federal agents as they make their way into an armoured car en route to a Federal courthouse in Manhattan on Monday. President Trump ordered the arrest of Venezuela's leader on Saturday, saying the US was "essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again." Maduro and 14 current and former Venezuelan officials have been charged with narco-terrorism, corruption, drug trafficking and other criminal charges.

A Border Patrol Tactical Unit agent sprays pepper spray into the face of a protestor attempting to block an immigration officer vehicle from leaving the scene where a woman was shot and killed by a federal agent earlier on Wednesday, in Minneapolis, USA. Renée Nicole Good, 37, was behind the wheel of an SUV at the scene of an ongoing ICE operation when she was approached by ICE agents. Video footage shows that Good began to leave the scene as an agent pulled the driver's side door handle and reached in the window. A separate agent near the the vehicle fired three shots and killed her. Minneapolis residents have been protesting ICE's presence in the city all week since the shooting.

US Vice President JD Vance looks back at cameras behind him during a press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC. Vance on Thursday doubled down on the Trump administration's description of a Renée Nicole Good's death as being in "self-defense," a characterisation disputed by local authorities. President Trump himself weighed in on the incident, saying on Truth Social that Good had been “a professional agitator” who had “violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer"

Luke Littler celebrates with the Sid Waddell trophy after defeating Gian van Veen of the Netherlands during the 2025/26 Paddy Power World Darts Championship Final match at the weekend. Littler cemented his position as one of the greats of the sport after he won back-to-back World Championship titles. It completes a dominant 12 months for the 18 year old as he hold six of the eight televised major events.

The almost full Wolf Moon rises up in to the clear afternoon sky from behind Glastonbury Tor at Glastonbury last weekend. Brits were also treated to clear view of the first supermoon of the year at the weekend, made extra special by the fact that the next supermoons after the Wolf Moon won't occur until November and December 2026.

The family of the 16-year-old Chiara Costanzo mourn at her funeral service at the Basilica of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan on Wednesday. Chiara was one of the youngest victims of the New Year's Eve fire at a nightclub in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, started by flares held too close to the ceiling. It has been revealed this week that Le Constellation bar had not undergone any safety checks, investigations or audits for five years before the deadly blaze that killed 40 people.

Erling Haaland heads toward goal during the Premier League football match between Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. During the match, the Norwegian striker scored a penalty to mark the Premier League’s 35,000th goal and his 150th City goal in all competitions as Haaland's side drew 1-1 with Brighton.

