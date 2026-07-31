By Lucy Harvey

Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

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. Picture: AP Photo/Noah Berger

Firefighters burn off vegetation while trying to stop a wildfire called the Bench Fire from spreading in Warm Springs, Oregon last Saturday. Lightning storms across Oregon ignited a series of wildfires, forcing people from their homes as firefighters are still attempting to contain the blaze.

. Picture: Sarah Tilotta/Getty Images

Children dressed as Kate Bush dance during The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever on Sunday in Folkestone, England. Kate Bush fans amassed in red dresses along Folkestone's Harbour Arm to recreate the English musician's iconic music video for her 1978 hit Wuthering Heights. The event, known as The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever, is celebrated by flash mobs around the world.

. Picture: Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Ciara Schlosshan and Keanna MacInnes of Team Scotland compete during the Women's 100m Butterfly on Sunday at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. Host nation Scotland are currently 4th on the medals table, with a total of 27. On Wednesday, they won eight medals in the space of five hours - two of them gold!

. Picture: REUTERS/Manon Cruz

A drone view shows burnt houses in an area affected by wildfire, in Le Porge, Gironde, Southwestern France on Sunday. French authorities have now ended the evacuation of 12 districts in the west and southwest of Bordeaux, allowing 144,000 people out of more than 220,000 to return home. The wildfire in the Landes area, west of Bordeaux, devastated 42,000 hectares (103,784 acres) of highly flammable pine tree forests, after a severe dry spell.

. Picture: REUTERS/Maryam Majd

People hug each other as they gather at Brandenburg Gate on Sunday, after a vehicle crashed into a crowd near Berlin's annual Christopher Street Day Pride parade on Saturday evening. A van and stabbing attack in the German capital left one person dead and injured at least 29 others. The suspect was later shot dead by police.

. Picture: Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images

A man lies down on the dry, sun-scorched grass of Primrose Hill in London on Monday. Half of England and the whole of Wales is suffering from drought as a result of the recent combination of low rainfall and high temperatures.

. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Zendaya attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on Tuesday. Speaking through a roar of cheers for Zendaya at the London premiere, her co-star and husband Tom Holland told the Press Association: “I think Zendaya always just brings me an unbelievable sense of calm, even in the midst of all of this craziness and travelling the world and making these movies"

. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville

A deer stag walks as the moon, approaching its full Buck Moon phase, rises above Richmond Park in London on Tuesday. Male deer, who shed their antlers every year, begin to regrow them in July, hence the Native American name for July's full moon.

. Picture: Kenny Holston/Pool via REUTERS

The casket of late Senator Lindsey Graham in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on the day of a Congressional tribute on Tuesday. While delivering the eulogy, President Trump called Graham a tough senator and "one of the first people that would make you laugh, and one of the last people you really ever wanted to fight".

. Picture: KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un greets war veterans who had taken part in events marking the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War armistice, in Pyongyang, North Korea on Tuesday On 27 July 1953, an armistice was signed by the United States, the Korean People's Army, and Chinese People's Volunteer Army, agreeing that Korea would remain a divided country and ending roughly three years of fighting.

. Picture: The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

A confectionery building destroyed by a massive earthquake in Yatsushiro City, western Japan. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Kumamoto Prefecture around 4:27 p.m. local time on Tuesday, with the death toll currently standing at 34.

. Picture: AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

Prime Minister Andy Burnham talks to a resident during a visit to a care home in London on Wednesday. Andy Burnham has this week promised to reform social care to help “my dad and the millions like him” faced with the unfairness of the current system as he acknowledged tax hikes could be needed to pay for fundamental changes.

. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp films people thought to be migrants on board a small boat off the coast of Hardelot, France, during an attempt to cross the English Channel on Wednesday. Mr Philp spoke to LBC from the beach in northern France while following closely behind a group of migrants, blasting the Prime Minister as "completely out of touch" for claiming that Labour's plan to stop the boats is working.

. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Smoke rises from a wildfire at Dunwich Heath, near Leiston, on Thursday where a major incident was declared as firefighters battled a large heathland blaze on the Suffolk coast. The fire near the Sizewell B nuclear power station on the Suffolk coast has devastated an area equivalent to around 210 football pitches and forced locals and holidaymakers to flee, but was stabilised overnight according to fire crews.

. Picture: OLEKSII FILIPPOV / AFP via Getty Images

People take shelter at a metro station during Russian missile strikes on Kyiv, early on Thursday. The Russian army launched a large-scale combined attack on Ukraine using missiles and attack drones. In Kyiv, one person was killed and two others were injured in the Russian strike.

. Picture: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Police officers lead a protestor away outside the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Thursday. Police arrested 117 people at a protest outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court, as it was decided that Palestine Action’s co-founder can take her case to the Supreme Court after Court of Appeal judges ruled the group’s ban was lawful.

. Picture: Marcos Moreno/Alamy