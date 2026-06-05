By Lucy Harvey

Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

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. Picture: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Participants dressed as Marilyn Monroe gather during the Marilyn Monroe 100th birthday celebration in Palm Springs, California. Palm Springs was aiming to break the Guinness World Record for holding the largest gathering ever of Marilyn Monroe look-alikes to celebrate what could have been the actress’ 100th birthday on June 1st. 1,037 Marilyns turned up to the event, which was also raising funds for Palm Springs Pride’s LGBTQ+ initiatives, surpassing the previous world record of 254 set in Australia in 2020.

. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Air accident investigators on the scene as the wreckage of a Royal Navy helicopter is seen in a field after it crashed during an exercise in Okehampton, UK. Britain’s only serving female commando has been named amongst the three victims of a helicopter crash in Devon. Lieutenant Lily-Mae Fisher, 31, died alongside 42-year-old Lieutenant Commander Chris Gayson and 24-year-old Petty Officer Owen Green following the incident at Sourton Down, near Okehampton, just before 4am on Wednesday. Defence Secretary John Healey described all three as “dedicated and highly valued members of their squadrons who embodied the best of our Armed Forces”. The Merlin Mk4 helicopter crashed into a field during a training exercise, leaving the aircraft completely destroyed.

. Picture: REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Protesters clash with police officers during a demonstration following the conviction of Vikrum Digwa for the murder of student Henry Nowak, in Southampton, UK. This morning, (Friday) three more people have been charged with violent disorder after protests in Southampton earlier this week following the murder of Henry Nowak. The charges come in the wake of protests following the sentencing of Vickrum Digwa, 23, to life imprisonment to serve a minimum of 21 years for the murder of 18-year-old Mr Nowak in December. Violent protests erupted near where the student was fatally stabbed, after Digwa claimed he had been the victim of a racial attack, while Mr Nowak was handcuffed by police who ignored his pleas that he could not breathe as he lay dying. Anger erupted after police body-worn video was released showing Mr Nowak being placed in handcuffs moments before he became unconscious and subsequently died. The treatment of the 18-year-old triggered a political row, with the Prime Minister urging politicians to heed the teenager’s relatives’ calls not to use the case “to cause disturbances”.

. Picture: Shawn Thew/Pool via CNP/dpa/Alamy Live News

President Donald J. Trump announces the completion of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool from the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC, USA. President Trump was keen to show off the completed aesthetic upgrades his administration has made to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, noting "we picked a colour called the American Flag blue" and comparing it in size to the Empire State Building, World Trade Center, and Sears Tower. The renovation of the memorial's water feature has become one of the most visible examples of Trump’s effort to remake prominent landmarks in Washington. The project involved draining, cleaning and resurfacing the nearly century-old basin that stretches between the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument. President Trump also said on Thursday that a promenade will be built onto the Lincoln Memorial. "They want to call it the Trump Promenade, but I don't know if I want to do that, but it's going to be beautiful," Trump told reporters at the White House, without elaborating on who was asking to name it after him.

. Picture: ROMAIN PERROCHEAU / AFP

The carcass of a female whale, weighing over 15 tons and measuring 10 meters in length, is lifted out of the ocean by a crane and loaded onto a truck at Rivedoux, off France's western Atlantic coast. A ten-meter-long female whale washed ashore and died on a beach on the Île de Ré over the weekend, according to information released by the Charente-Maritime prefecture and the national stranding network. A crane and a lorry were used to remove the roughly 15-ton body of the Sei whale, but the carcass struggled to fit inside the trailer, resulting in extraordinary images of the animal being dragged through the small French commune. The Sei whale, which is an endangered species, is the third-largest animal on Earth after the blue and fin whales.

. Picture: Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP via Getty Images

Smoke billowing during missile strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian missile and drone barrages have rocked the Ukraine capital all week, killing and wounding dozens in the latest attacks in a war with no end in sight. Zelenskyy published a open letter to Putin on Thursday in which he proposed the two leaders meet to agree on an end to the war, warning that Kyiv stood ready to fight on otherwise. He also taunted Putin, saying Russians were getting tired of both him and the war. A Krelim spokesperson said it was very likely that Putin would comment on the letter during a plenary session at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, where he is due to speak on Friday afternoon.

. Picture: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

The Princess of Wales meets Claire Lorente and her son Enzo during her visit to The Christie, NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester. The Princess of Wales joined in a hospital cancer ward celebration for a young mother who completed her chemotherapy treatment. On Thursday, Kate joined family and staff at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester in congratulating Claire Lorente, 30, who traditionally rang a bell on the unit to mark the emotional occasion. The ceremony came as welcome surprise for patient Ms Lorente, her partner Pablo and son Enzo as the princess visited to see the wide range of holistic care available at The Christie. Kate said to Enzo: “Isn’t mummy brave.”

. Picture: AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

A car burns as PSG supporters celebrate in Paris, after Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League. French police arrested 780 people in clashes in Paris after the Champions League final on Saturday, despite the city’s team, PSG, winning the match. Thousands took to the streets in the hours after the game, setting cars on fire, and shooting fireworks at police, with 59 officers and 219 participants reportedly injured, and one dead. Paris Saint-Germain beat Arsenal on penalties after the final finished 1-1. Saturday’s scenes were similar to 2025, when two people died in riots that followed PSG beating Inter Milan to win last year’s Champions League final.

. Picture: AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Athletes compete during the 3000m steeplechase during the Diamond League athletics meeting in Rabat, Morocco. Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali stormed to victory with a time of 7:57.25 in the men’s 3000m steeplechase over the weekend, winning at his home Diamond League meeting for the fifth year in a row. Just a few strides behind him, German runner Frederik Ruppert was also making history, breaking the European record. He crossed the line with the time of 7:57.80, making Ruppert the first European ever to break the eight-minute barrier.

. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Sir Idris Elba is made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III at Windsor Castle, UK. Luther star Sir Idris was awarded a knighthood in the New Year Honours for services to young people. In 2022, the 53-year-old founded the Elba Hope Foundation, which supports community empowerment, education, youth advocacy and sustainable development. The actor and musician was among 68 people honoured by the King at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, alongside ice skating champions Dame Jayne Torvill and Sir Christopher Dean, and Comedian Paul Elliott, also known as Paul Chuckle, who was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). Elliot joked he was tempted to reference the Chuckle Brothers’ famous “To me, to you” catchphrase when collecting a medal from the King.

. Picture: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images