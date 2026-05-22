By Lucy Harvey

Hundreds stuck in Mount Everest queues, some very special arrivals make their debut at a Scottish Safari Park, and who did President Trump call a "total jerk" this week? Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

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. Picture: ALESSANDRO DI MEO/EPA/Shutterstock

Pope Leo XIV tries to catch a stuffed toy in the shape of a hot dog that a faithful threw at him at the end of the general audience in St. Peter's Square, Vatican City on Wednesday. The first American Pontiff was caught on camera fumbling the catch of a cuddly hot dog this week. It's thought the toy was thrown after Pope Leo joked with gathered worshippers that, being from Chicago, he's "had more hot dogs than any pope in history.” He also shared that “mustard and ketchup" were his preferred toppings.

. Picture: REUTERS/Purnima Shrestha

Climbers walk in a long queue as they head to summit Mount Everest in the Solukhumbu district, Nepal on Monday. The queues have been piling up between Everest Camp III and Camp IV, a particularly dangerous part of the climb branded the Death Zone, where visitors require supplemental oxygen due to the high altitude. On Everest, timing is everything. The summit window is a brief period when the jet stream shifts north, causing high-altitude winds to drop and making the climb possible. However, make the ascent too early in the window, and you risk being stuck in a queue of hundreds of people, where you might end up dangerously exposed to sudden, freezing storms, or run out of oxygen. Leave the ascent too late, you might miss the window of good weather. At least three people have already died on the mountain this month while readying for the climbing season, and over 1,000 climbers will be heading for the summit over the next few weeks.

. Picture: Toby Shepheard / AFP via Getty Images

Supporters of British far-right activist Tommy Robinson take part in a march organised by Unite The Kingdom, in central London last Saturday. Tens of thousands of people attended two major protests in central London over the weekend as police said there were 43 arrests. Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom march and the pro-Palestine Nakba Day rally both took place on Saturday with about 4,000 police officers on duty. Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, posted a video on X from the protest in which he said: “Keir Starmer, the country’s awake, your days are numbered.”

. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Keeper Lauren Smith with Happy, one of the five Humboldt penguin chicks born during hatching season at Blair Drummond Safari Park, near Stirling. The fluffy newcomers hatched after an incubation period of around 40 days, and are currently being kept safe in their nest boxes, cared for by their parents and closely monitored by the park's experienced keeper team. Humboldt penguins are native to the coasts of Peru and Chile and are classified as vulnerable in the wild Conservation breeding programmes, like the one at Blair Drummond Safari Park, play an important role in helping to protect the species for future generations.

. Picture: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Stephen Colbert signs off after hosting one of his final episodes of the CBS series The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Comedian Stephen Colbert wrapped up his late-night talk show for the final time on Thursday after 11 seasons. The decision to end the top-rated late-night talk show sparked an outcry from Democrats and other critics who saw it as a move to silence political satire. Posting on Truth Social after the show, President Trump said that Colbert had "No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!" Colbert ended with plenty of pointed jokes about his forced departure from CBS, but also with with a sentimental chat with Beatles musician Paul McCartney who was his final guest. Paul McCartney had appeared in the same theatre in 1964, when the Beatles made their American debut on "The Ed Sullivan Show." The finale ended with McCartney singing the Beatles classic "Hello, Goodbye" with Colbert on background vocals.

. Picture: AP Photo/Ethan Swope

A helicopter drops water on the Sandy Fire, in Simi Valley, California on Monday. A fast-moving brush fire in Simi Valley that has burned through over 2000 acres of land since it began on Monday morning has only been 40% contained as of Thursday, authorities said. The fire has forced more than 10,000 homes in the region to be put under evacuation orders, with firefighters still battling to contain the wildfire into the weekend.

. Picture: Reuters/Andrew Boyers

New Zealand's Isabella Gaze walks out to bat before the start of her innings Action during the Women's Twenty20 International against England at County Cricket Ground, Derby on Wednesday. Alice Capsey’s unbeaten 74 guided England to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in their opening T20 clash in Derby. The 21-year-old opened the batting for the hosts in Derby and spearheaded England’s chase of 137 with a superb knock of 74 from 51 balls. Capsey and Freya Kemp put on an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership of 64 to steer England to victory with 16 balls remaining and put them 1-0 up in the three-match series.

. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal fans celebrate winning the Premier League after Manchester City failed to win away to Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday. The Gunners have won England's top-flight for the 14th time - their first since the legendary 'Invincibles' side did so more than two decades ago. City's 1-1 draw at Bournemouth's Vitality Stadium saw Pep Guardiola's side five points behind Arsenal with only one game to go. After the final whistle, fans rushed to the North London stadium to celebrate the long-awaited title, where they set off fireworks and flares to mark the landmark trophy win.

. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury

Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces an extension of the fuel duty freeze, during a visit to a petrol station in Leeds. A planned increase in fuel duty has this week been scrapped to help motorists faced with rising pump prices as a result of the war in Iran. The Chancellor also announced she is cutting VAT on attractions and kids’ meals in restaurants from 20 to 5 per cent, in a drive the Treasury is calling 'Great Summer Days Out' scheme. Rachel Reeves unveiled the discounts as part of a package to help families struggling with the cost of living.

. Picture: Michel Lunanga/Getty Images

A patient prepares to have blood drawn for a test at General Referral Hospital of Mongbwalu during the Ebola outbreak response in Mongbwalu, Ituri province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda a "public health emergency of international concern," as the death toll and number of confirmed cases continue to rise. The current epidemic is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, one of several Orthoebolaviruses that can cause Ebola disease, and for which there are no approved vaccines. The highest number of cases have been reported in Congo's eastern Ituri province, bordering Uganda. Global health officials have expressed grave concern over the capacity to contain the outbreak in a region already facing a humanitarian crisis, with highly mobile populations displaced by conflict and economic factors. It was announced yesterday that Britain will provide up to £20 million to help contain the outbreak, which has now killed more than 130 people.

. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

King Charles meets with performers as he joins organisers and performers to mark The Fleadh, the world's largest festival of traditional Irish music, song and dance coming to Belfast, Northern Ireland. Charles and Camilla spent the latter part of the week touring Northern Ireland, ending their stay in Conway Square where hundreds turned out to see them meet local craftspeople and retailers. The King strummed a ukulele while the Queen devoured an Italian ice cream cone during the final day of the trip, which earlier in the week saw Charles make a gluten-free chocolate cake at a community hub and get pooed on by a seagull.

. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire