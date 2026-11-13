By Lucy Harvey

The pictures behind the headlines - here are the most powerful visual moments, in the UK and around the world, this week.

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. Picture: REUTERS/Lee Smith

Motoring enthusiasts during the annual Vintage Sports-Car Club (VSCC) Lakeland Trial at Honister Slate Mine in Borrowdale Valley near Keswick, in the Lake District, UK.



The Lakeland trial has been taking place since 1969, and sees participants and their classic cars tackle long, stony climbs, mud and steep gradients - challenging terrain for even for modern vehicles!

. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Anya Taylor-Joy attends The 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art. LACMA hosted its 15th annual Art+Film Gala over the weekend, bringing together more than 600 stars from the worlds of art, film, fashion, entertainment, and other creative fields. This year, the gala honoured artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.

. Picture: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

Police officers clash with demonstrators at Place de la Nation during a protest over economic concerns organised by a coalition of student organisations and trade unions in Paris, France. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets to show their anger and maintain pressure in the wake of the government meeting next week. Protests have created a maelstrom of economic anxieties and anti-government sentiment ahead of next spring's elections.

. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/Press Association

King Charles III salutes during the Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall, London. The King led the nation in honouring those who have died in conflict on Remembrance Sunday at a ceremony attended by thousands of veterans.

. Picture: PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP via Getty Images

A Nepal Armed Police working dog looks on after being honoured with vermilion and flower garlands during an event marking the Hindu Kukur Tihar festival dedicated to dogs, at the Armed Police Dog Training School in Kathmandu. Kukur Tihar, which literally means “Dog Festival”, is celebrated on the second day of Tihar, Nepal’s five-day Hindu festival also known as Diwali or the Festival of Lights. Each day of Tihar is dedicated to honoring different animals, deities, or relationships.

. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A man believed to be British actor and comedian Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court in a prison van after being sentenced to 10-and-a-half-years in prison for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others, in London. This is one of the only images the press managed to capture of the disgraced comedian this week, as he was driven away to begin his prison sentence, crucifix pressed up against the glass of the prison van window. According to a report, Brand has now been accused of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour by a further six women.

. Picture: AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Prince Harry participates in a panel discussion, 'Beyond Promises, Building a Digital Future that Works for Children' at the European Parliament in in Brussels. The Duke of Sussex appeared emotional as he directed his words to social media companies, saying: “Don’t put anything in front of our children that you wouldn’t put in front of your own children." The Duchess, though in attendance, decided not to speak at the event after her father, Thomas Markle Sr appeared in court last week charged with possession of child abuse material.

. Picture: Atta KENARE / AFP via Getty Images

Iranian women take part in a military course for volunteers at 'Janfada' (Sacrifice for the Homeland) training camp set up for women at the Azadi Square in Tehran Iran on November 10 urged the United States to meet its demands in a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, after President Donald Trump spoke of "positive momentum" to end their eight-month war.

. Picture: REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki

A rose left in a bullet hole on the window at the Main Market Square, following a mass shooting in Krakow, Poland. Fourteen people were injured and six were killed in the incident on Saturday, before the gunman was shot by police. The Polish national, who was believed to have been inspired by “far-right ideologies”, later died in hospital.

. Picture: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Pope Leo watches a performance during a youth vigil at the Monumento de los Espanoles, Buenos Aires, Argentina. The trip, which is part of a three-nation South American tour, marked the first papal visit to Argentina since 1987.

. Picture: AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Protesters use a metal fence to try to force their way into an Apple Store during clashes following a nationwide general strike in Barcelona, Spain. Spanish workers went on a general strike on Wednesday, setting up picket lines despite stormy weather in a mass protest against the country's housing affordability crisis a few weeks before a snap general election.

. Picture: Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

The granddaughter of David Spears places a drawing near his name on the wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial during a Veterans Day event in Washington, DC. Veterans Day is the federal holiday in the United States for honouring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

. Picture: Lia Toby/Getty Images

British newspapers report the accusations of sexual misconduct made against David Walliams. Author and comedian David Walliams has been accused of "grooming" teenagers and using his celebrity status to "prey" on young women. The former Britain's Got Talent judge sought an injunction to prevent ITN and The Guardian from publishing the accusations, but was unsuccessful. He denies the allegations.

. Picture: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

A construction worker embraces a child at the scene of a partial building collapse in the Flatbush neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Eight people (including two children) have been confirmed dead and several others have reportedly been injured after a three-story building partially collapsed into an open construction site at Bedford Ave. and Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

. Picture: Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images

A pedestrian places a candle in front of a Nvidia sign outside the company's headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO after it was revealed that he had at least two extramarital affairs, one with an alleged Chinese spy, throwing the company's share price into turmoil.

. Picture: Carl Recine - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Harry Kane stands alongside his children before the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium. The Ballon d’Or winner became England’s most capped men’s player of all-time at Wembley on Thursday night (with 126 appearances for his country) having last month equalled the record held by Peter Shilton, who was on hand to make a pre-match presentation to the star striker along with the Prince of Wales.

. Picture: Brook Mitchell / AFP via Getty Images