By Lucy Harvey

The pictures behind the headlines - here are the most powerful visual moments, in the UK and around the world, this week.

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. Picture: Jennifer Briggs/ZUMA Press Wire

A SpaceX Starship upper stage (Ship 42) is caught in midair by the launch tower at Starbase, Texas, completing the Flight 15 mission. The 171-foot-tall (52-meter) Starship fell out of thick clouds over SpaceX's Starbase launch site, reignited engines to flip itself vertical and slowly descended into the tower's "Mechazilla" arms, engines still roaring. This marks the first-ever tower catch of an orbital Starship spacecraft.

. Picture: Efrem Lukatsky - Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry hugs Ukrainian war veteran Artem at the Superhumans Center, a specialized medical, prosthetics, and rehabilitation facility in Lviv, Ukraine. Lviv marked the duke’s fourth visit to Ukraine since the start of the conflict with Russia over the weekend, which is more than any other member of the royal family.

. Picture: Owen Humphreys/Press Association

Swimmer brave the wintry conditions on Cullercoats Beach, North Shields. After a freezing start to the week, the Met Office predicted that Britain may experience a colder and drier winter this year due to a record-breaking El Niño in the Pacific Ocean.

. Picture: Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP via Getty Images

Pope Leo XIV reacts after struck on the face by a decade rosary thrown from the crowd as he rides in the popemobile through a crowd of faithful upon his arrival for a Mass at Las Palmas Air Base in Lima. Leo, ending a 12-day trip to South America, has become known for his nimble hands, as faithful in the crowd throw him things as he tours. He has caught plush dolls, flags and even stopped to grab a pizza offered by Chicagoans at an audience in St. Peter's Square in Rome. But on Monday Leo, photos and video showed the pope rubbing his eye shortly after the object was tossed toward him as he greeted well-wishers along the route to Mass.

. Picture: James Bond/Amazon

Robert Pattinson is announced as the seventh actor to portray 007 in the James Bond films. It was revealed on Monday that the 40-year-old British actor will take on the role of the enigmatic spy, ending years of speculation about the future of Ian Fleming’s beloved franchise. Pattinson said in a statement: “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime."

. Picture: Jane Barlow/Press Association

A member of staff putting the finishing touches to the Christmas trees in the Throne Room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. Festive garlands, berries and winter foliage line the Great Stair, while two 12-foot-high Christmas trees and a mantle garland adorn the Throne Room.

. Picture: Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for a reception to mark 100 years of the Royal Ballet School at Buckingham Palace. The Royal Ballet School was founded in 1926 by Irish-born classical ballet dancer Dame Ninette de Valois and it has become one of the world’s most competitive centres for classic ballet training.

. Picture: James Veysey/Shutterstock

Noel Clarke leaves Southwark Crown Court in London where he faces sexual offence charges. Actor Noel Clarke, who starred in "Doctor Who" and "Brotherhood" is charged with two counts of sexual assault, three charges of voyeurism and one charge of exposure following alleged incidents that took place between 2007 and 2016.

. Picture: Aaron Chown - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital in Mumbai, India. Whilst there, the Princess of Wales held the hand of a grieving mother who lost one of her twin newborn daughters a few weeks ago. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been in Mumbai this week after attending the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit, with engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.

. Picture: Jacob King/Press Association

Luke Littler in action against Jermaine Wattimena on day five of the Mr Vegas Grand Slam of Darts at WV Active Aldersley, Wolverhampton. Littler crashed out of the Grand Slam of Darts with a shock last-16 defeat to a tearful Wattimena. The 19-year-old was eyeing a third successive title in Wolverhampton but succumbed to a 10-8 loss to the Dutchman.

. Picture: Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin greet each other during a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. Mr Trump’s trip to China, during which he greeted Mr Putin warmly and called him his “friend” ahead of one-on-one talks, has led to a show of fresh support for Kyiv’s defence against Moscow from European allies. Alongside two UK-built £100 million attack boats, jointly funded with Norway, the UK is providing 1,000 long-range strike drones for Kyiv and air defence support for its winter defences.

. Picture: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

New Head Coach of Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the team ahead of his first training session at Carrington Training Ground. Pochettino was appointed United's head coach last week, replacing Michael Carrick, who was sacked with the club in the relegation zone.

. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Sir James Cleverly poses after being declared the Conservative candidate for Mayor of London. Sir James Cleverly, a senior British Conservative politician and former cabinet minister, announced his bid to become the Conservative candidate for the 2028 Mayor of London election. He resigned from Kemi Badenoch's shadow cabinet in August 2026 to focus full-time on the campaign.

. Picture: Ryan MURPHY / AFP via Getty Images

A person poses for a selfie with billboards advertising the latest installment of the action-adventure video game Grand Theft Auto VI near Times Square in New York. Gamers across the world got their first taste of Grand Theft Auto VI on Thursday, diving into one of the most anticipated launches ever after a wave of midnight releases. Critics heaped praise on the latest installment of the crime franchise, which has broken sales records and become one of the most profitable entertainment products of all time.

. Picture: REUTERS/Jack Taylor

Joanne Young speaks to the media outside Winchester Crown Court after a jury returned guilty verdicts in the case of all four men accused of raping or sexually abusing her while she was drugged by her then-husband between 2016 and 2023, in Winchester. Young waived her anonymity to bring the case against her husband of 20 years, Philip Young, who previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges of abuse against her.

. Picture: Yves Herman / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (C) poses with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) and European Council President Antonio Costa (R) as he arrives at the EU Council for a EU-UK Summit, in Brussels. The Prime Minister is in Brussels to finalise agreements covering food and agriculture exports, emissions trading and a youth mobility scheme which could open the doors to around 100,000 young Europeans to temporarily work in the UK But despite all elaborately friendly handshakes, Andy Burnham's new was thrown into doubt this morning with European officials threatening to pull the plug in a row over tuition fees.

. Picture: Owen Humphreys/Press Association