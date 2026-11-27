By Lucy Harvey

The pictures behind the headlines - here are the most powerful visual moments, in the UK and around the world, this week.

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. Picture: James Moy/Alamy Live News

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton during qualifying ahead of the Formula 1 Heineken Sliver Las Vegas Grand Prix. Max Verstappen delivered a performance for the ages to win a thrill-a-minute Las Vegas Grand Prix over the weekend – as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc collided after the British driver had earlier warned his Ferrari team-mate to “back the f*** off”.

. Picture: EXPA/ Tadeusz Mieczynski

Jenny Rautionaho of Finland competes during the Women HS140 Ski Jumping Competition during the Women's Large Hill Competition of the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Lillehammer, Norway. The Ski Jumping World Cup is made up of around 25 to 30 individual competitions across the year.

. Picture: reppans/Alamy Live News

The sun rises on turbulent skies over Beachy Head lighthouse in South Downs National Park, East Sussex. Temperatures could plunge to minus 10C in parts of Scotland on Friday night, with widespread frost also expected across Northern Ireland.

. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

National Thanksgiving turkeys Freedom and Feathers are presented to journalists in the Willard Room of the Willard InterContinental in Washington, DC. The two turkeys from West Virginia were 'pardoned' by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

. Picture: NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP via Getty Images

A Belgian police officer in riot gear stands next to the fire from a burning vehicle near Brussels train station Gare du Midi during a demonstration as part of national strikes and protests movements against government austerity measures in Brussels. Belgium has seen repeated rounds of strikes in recent months against efforts by the prime minister to save 10 billion euros over the next few years in a bid to reduce the country's high deficit.

. Picture: SAI AUNG MAIN / AFP via Getty Images

Participants cheer, run, and wave flags on long bamboo poles amidst thick smoke and falling fireworks during the annual Tazaungdaing Hot Air Balloon Festival in Taunggyi, Myanmar's Shan State. Held annually to mark the end of the rainy season, the weeklong festival of lights draws massive crowds to celebrate with music, dancing, and the launch of giant, handmade paper balloons.

. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/Press Association

Prime Minister Andy Burnham's wife, Marie-France Van Heel tries out cricket training equipment during a Celebration of Women and Girls Sport reception at No 10 Downing Street, London on Monday. The event was held to celebrate England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales being confirmed as the joint hosts of the 2035 Women’s World Cup.

. Picture: AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

People ride the Skyflyers Wings attraction at a tourist park during a full moon in Bangkok, Thailand. November's 'Beaver Moon' was the second supermoon of 2026, and the penultimate full moon of the year, with the 'Cold Moon' due on Christmas Eve.

. Picture: AP Photo/Heather Diehl

Luke, second right, and Liam Laputka, front, play with their dog, Miley, while riding in a boat through floodwater caused by high tides in Sausalito, California. Californians have had to deal with a confluence of exceptionally high tides and El Nino-fueled weather over the Thanksgiving period, the busiest US travel week of the year.

. Picture: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister Andy Burnham hosts The Prince of Wales at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday. The Prince of Wales discussed defence and security issues with the Prime Minister on his first visit to Downing Street, marking another step in his role as a future head of state.

. Picture: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Journalists prepare to document events while the U.S. Army detonates several tons of highly-volatile, degraded lead azide on the grounds of the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant on Wednesday in Middletown, Iowa. The detonation was delayed several times due to concerns of environmental and health impacts on residents and farm animals.

. Picture: REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

A woman takes part in a protest to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, in Mexico City, Mexico on Wednesday. Violence against women and girls remains one of the most pervasive human rights violations worldwide, affecting one in three women during their lifetime according to the United Nations.

. Picture: REUTERS/Vadim Skryabin

Scientists perform an autopsy on the carcass of a wolverine estimated to be 35,200 years old at the laboratory of the North-Eastern Federal University in Yakutsk, Russia. The animal was found in permafrost in Yakutia in 2025.

. Picture: Adam Gray/Getty Image

Workers deflate balloons in New York City after Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was postponed. Because of the weather, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be postponed to Saturday, November 28, the first time in its 100-year history that it will take place on a day other than Thanksgiving.

. Picture: MAXPPP/Alamy Live News

Olympique de Marseille and Levski Sofia supporters brawl in the stands during their Europa League match at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France on Thursday night. Flares and objects were thrown during the violence, and injured supporters were seen being escorted away. French outlet L'Equipe reported that a fire extinguisher was used during the clashes. There were reports that some Marseille supporters had reacted to an alleged Nazi salute from the away section. The circumstances have not been independently established.

. Picture: Andrew Matthews/Press Association