The pictures behind the headlines - here are the most powerful visual moments, in the UK and around the world, this week.

By Lucy Harvey

Listen to this article Loading audio...

. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News

London to Brighton Veteran Car Run participants make their way across Westminster Bridge. 140 years after the first car took to the roads, over 400 vehicles (motorised bikes, tricycles, tandems and cars) made the 60 mile journey from Hyde Park to Brighton on Sunday.

. Picture: Daniel Becerril / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli celebrates with teammates after winning the Formula One world championship title after the Mexico City Formula One Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City. Kimi Antonelli admitted he had tears in his eyes on the final lap in Mexico City as he made history by becoming Formula One’s youngest world champion. The 20-year-old clinched the title by finishing third on Sunday, completing an extraordinary march to the crown in just his second season in the sport – with four rounds remaining.

. Picture: Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Surrounded by members of the media and well-wishers, British adventurer Karl Bushby embraces his mother, Angela outside her home on Monday, after completing the final portion of his journey in his home city of Hull, northeastern England, Following a 50,000-kilometre, 28-year trek home from South America. Bushby, a 57-year-old former paratrooper, set off from Punta Arenas, Chile, in November 1998, vowing to reach his mother's home near Hull without travelling on planes, trains, boats, vehicles or other transport modes.

. Picture: Finn Gomez/Getty Images

President Donald Trump departs after delivering remarks at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Monday. With one day left before Americans went to the polls in consequential midterm elections, the President asked voters to "just close your eyes and pretend I'm on the ballot."

. Picture: Greg Lovett/USA Today Network

Investigators examine the site where a Learjet crashed to the ground, killing all nine people aboard, in the Palm Beach County city of Greenacres, Florida. Shocking dashcam footage captured the moment the jet suddenly nosedived to the ground near West Palm Beach before erupting into a huge ball of flames.

. Picture: Damien MEYER / AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic serves to Valentin Vacherot during their men's singles match at the Paris ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, France. Djokovic, a seven-time champion in Paris, was later defeated by Australian Rinky Hijikata, the world number 83 in the round of 32.

. Picture: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty

A picture depicting Jesus de Miguel lays amid flowers to pay tribute for him outside Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain. Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday at the age of 30, of cardiac arrest following a collision during a match against Andorra.

. Picture: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Supporters react during a midterm election night watch party for Texas Democratic Senate candidate, State Rep. James Talarico at the Long Center in Austin, Texas. Donald Trump was dealt a Midterm nightmare as the Democrats took control of the Senate and House of Representatives earlier this week. One of the most significant victories was James Talarico in Texas, who defeated Republican candidate Ken Paxton to become the first Democrat to win statewide office there for over 30 years.

. Picture: REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic candidate for US Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, and his wife, Sarah Jukaku, react on stage after his victory in the US midterm elections, during an Election Night rally, in Detroit, Michigan. Elsewhere in the midterms, US Democrat Abdul El-Sayed won Michigan’s Senate, becoming the first Muslim elected to the chamber. President Trump previously called El-Sayed a "jihadist" during a rally last month, as well as in Truth Social posts. In his victory speech, he said: "Donald. I know you struggled with my name. So after JD [Vance] swears me in in January, you can just go on and call me senator."

. Picture: Jordan Peck/Assignments/Press Association

A fireworks display celebrates the switching on of the Carnaby Street Christmas Lights in London on Wednesday. This year's display, titled 'Press Play on Christmas’, is centred around 'the colour, creativity and nostalgia of the 90s'.

. Picture: Kin Cheung/Press Association

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (left) and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband play drums during a visit to the Hells Gate Orchestra Steel Pan Yard in St. John's, Antigua. The Prime Minister played Mary Had A Little Lamb while in Antigua for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. After his performance of the nursery rhyme, he was told by director Khan Cordice of the Hell’s Gate steel orchestra “you’re a musician”, to which Mr Burnham modestly replied: “I play a little music.”

. Picture: James Manning/Press Association

Russell Brand outside Southwark Crown Court, London. On Thursday, the actor and comedian was found guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault during his showbiz career. Sir Mark Rowley told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Friday that "Many many more" Russell Brand victims could now come forward.

. Picture: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

A woman walks past a banner depicting US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Vice President JD Vance and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on a street in Tehran, Iran. On Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance publicly questioned whether the Iran war was worth it and said it cost Republicans control of Congress, in extraordinary remarks that raised questions about whether Trump might still go ahead with a threatened resumption of major combat operations against Iran.

. Picture: Vatican Media/­via REUTERS

Pope Leo meets Bob Dylan at the Vatican. Bob Dylan has spent more than six decades knocking on heaven's door. On Wednesday, the door opened at the Vatican, where the legendary musician had a private audience with Pope Leo. The Vatican press office did not immediately comment on whether Leo and Dylan had discussed anything blowing in the wind.

. Picture: Jacob Hughes/Alamy Live News

A man poses for picture as a police van burns after being set alight in Glasgow's East End during Bonfire Night celebrations. Seven people were arrested as Police Scotland’s largest deployment of officers since the visit of US President Donald Trump in 2025 saw emergency services targeted with fireworks and a police vehicle set alight in Glasgow.

. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News

A competitor takes part in the Ottery St Mary Tar Barrel Festival in Devon. The annual tradition, which is over 400 years old, sees competitors (who must have been born in the town to take part) running with tar soaked burning barrels on their backs through the village, until the heat becomes too unbearable or the barrel breaks down.

. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A protester holds a French national flag as he stands on the statue at the Place de la Republique during a demonstration in Paris as part of a nationwide day of strikes and protests. French police have again clashed with protesters as demonstrations across the country renew their challenge to President Emmanuel Macron during his final months in office.

. Picture: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz