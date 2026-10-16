By Lucy Harvey

The pictures behind the headlines: here are the most powerful visual moments, in the UK and around the world, this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

. Picture: David Davies/the Press Association

Alpine's Franco Colapinto during free practice at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore, ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix. It was Max Verstappen who sealed a perfect weekend with victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, as Kimi Antonelli moved to the brink of clinching the world championship. The Dutchman won Saturday’s sprint from pole and again triumphed from the front of the grid during Sunday’s main event under lights, on his 250th Formula One Grand Prix start.

. Picture: REUTERS/Stringer

A resident, Yana, tries to find out information about her daughter, Liza, 6, as rescuers evacuate her and her husband, Anton, found under the debris of an apartment building damaged during a Russian air strike, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Twenty people, including six-year old Liza, were killed in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, a day after US President Donald Trump announced a deal to lift sanctions on Russian diesel in a major setback for Kyiv.

. Picture: Owen Humphreys/the Press Association

The aurora borealis, commonly known as the Northern Lights, light up the skies over the ruins of Dunstanburgh castle on the Northumberland coastline. Stargazers were treated to a dazzling Northern Lights display over the weekend, which was visible across large swathes of the UK.

. Picture: REUTERS/Daniel Cole

A girl takes shelter from sea spray as Post-Tropical Cyclone Rachel impacts the coastline in Long Beach, California. Powerful waves generated by the storm damaged seaside homes and closed beaches along the California coast over the weekend.

. Picture: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Cynthia Erivo poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film Prima Facie as part of the London film festival in London on Tuesday. The 70th edition of the festival, which wraps this weekend, has featured 251 total titles from 88 countries, including 169 feature films, alongside short films, series, and immersive projects.

. Picture: ZUMA Press/Alamy

A 'jellyfish' cloud effect caused by exhaust plume gases is seen following the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida. This visual phenomenon happens near sunrise or sunset when the exhaust plume from a rocket become brightly illuminated, creating a glowing shape resembling a jellyfish, according to NASA. Cargo for the mission included replacement Roll Out Solar Arrays for the International Space Station (ISS) and three live shrimp as part of the SCAMPI research project.

. Picture: REUTERS/Kiko Sierich

People stand near Iguazu Falls as sections of the walkway and some trails remain closed due to high water flow, in Foz do Iguacu, Parana state, Brazil. The Argentinian-Brazilian waterfall surged to 11.8 million litres per second on Monday, the highest flow recorded this year, nearly eight times its historical average of 1.5 million.

. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A former inmate leaves HM Prison Liverpool, England. Around 650 prisoners serving sentences of up to two and a half years were released from jails in England and Wales this week in the second wave of the government's expanded early release scheme.

. Picture: Win McNamee/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia joins U.S. President Donald Trump as he departs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC. The new Press Secretary made headlines this week after her first White House briefing, which lasted around 14 minutes and included only three questions, all from pro-Trump outlets. Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s briefings lasted for about an average of 45 minutes.

. Picture: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press

Campaigners inflate a giant ‘poo’ on the River Thames outside the Parliament, calling on the UK government to act on sewage pollution. Actor Danny Dyer delivered a petition, started by campaigners SOS Whitstable, to Downing Street calling for water companies to be nationalised, shortly after sailing down the River Thames with the giant poo sculpture.

. Picture: Hannah McKay / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Prime Minister Andy Burnham greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on the steps of 10 Downing Street on Wednesday. The UK remains steadfast in its support for Ukraine, having provided almost £25 billion in total support, including over £770 million total energy funding.

. Picture: REUTERS/Florion Goga

People run from plumes of fire and smoke amid an anti-government protest by students in Tirana, Albania. The demonstrators accuse officials of corruption and neglecting education and say they are angry about the sale of parts of Albania's southern coastline to a luxury resort development backed by US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

. Picture: AP Photo/Maja Smiejkowska

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex poses for a photograph with a member of the public as she departs after a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham on Thursday. Meghan and Harry were greeted warmly by fans as the couple stepped out for their first joint pseudo-royal engagement since returning to the UK.

. Picture: Abdul MAJEED / AFP via Getty Images

A rescuer carries a child during a search operation after a roof collapsed at a school in Peshawar. At least 34 students, most of them below the age of 13, and one teacher were killed on Thursday when a school roof collapsed while they were being taught in class in Pakistan's Peshawar city, authorities said, and feared the death toll could rise.

. Picture: REUTERS/Rob Kerr

A child walks near police tape following a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon. A 16-year-old shooter opened fire on Thursday at an elementary school in Oregon, killing four people including three children, before being shot by an armed bystander who had pursued the assailant into the school.

. Picture: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

An Arson Watch volunteer looks at the Bryson Fire burning in Malibu, California. The brush fire in the mountains west of Los Angeles prompted evacuation warnings from officials on Thursday, as powerful Santa Ana winds risk spreading the blaze rapidly.

. Picture: Tesla/Handout via REUTERS

Tesla unveils its long-delayed 'flying' Roadster, nearly a decade after first revealing a next-generation version of its original electric sports ​car, at a launch event in Waco, Texas, US. During Thursday's demonstration, the white two-seater vehicle, developed in collaboration with CEO Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX, drove upside down on a ramp using a suction system, turned in the air and landed using built-in rocket-style thrusters.

. Picture: Owen Humphreys/the Press Association