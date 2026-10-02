By Lucy Harvey

The pictures behind the headlines: here are the most powerful visual moments, in the UK and around the world, this week.

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. Picture: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A performer holds a stick with fireworks during the traditional "Correfoc" (fire run) as part of the La Merce festival in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona's most extravagant, colourful festival of the year concluded over the weekend, honouring the city's patron saint, Mare de Deu de la Mercè (Our Lady of Mercy).

. Picture: SpaceX/ZUMA Press Wire

SpaceX's Starship, the world's largest and most powerful rocket, launches into orbit for the first time on Flight 14 on Monday, from Starbase, Texas. The mission delivered an operational stack of 26 upgraded Starlink V3 high-speed internet satellites to space.

. Picture: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ihor Malchevsky, 69, a deputy department head at Ukraine's National Academy of Sciences, and another man climb out of windows as smoke billows from an administrative building hit by a Russian jet-powered drone strike in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday. Russia also struck the main building of the Academy in Kyiv’s historic center, leaving people trapped inside and having to escape through windows on the third floor.

. Picture: Antony DICKSON / AFP via Getty Images

Beachgoers gather around a whale carcass that washed ashore at City Beach in Perth, Australia. The carcass attracted public attention on Monday as local authorities monitored the site and assessed the circumstances surrounding the whale's death.

. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Shepheard

Armed police officer works on a road outside the perimeter of the RAF Fairford airbase, after police declared a major incident at the base in Gloucestershire after several men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act. A dual UK-Iranian national was being questioned by police on Thursday night after he became the sixth person arrested in connection with the suspected RAF Fairford terror plot.

. Picture: Chanakarn LAOSARAKHAM / AFP via Getty Images

A man pulls a girl in an inflatable boat through floodwaters in the Bang Kapi district of Bangkok. More than 500,000 households and 1.7 million people across 27 provinces have been affected by floods in Thailand after an intense weather system hit the region this week.

. Picture: REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan

A member of the National Guard places a helmet on Comando, a Chihuahua adopted by Mexico's National Guard in Mexico City. Officers said the 13-month-old pup is being trained not just as a crowd-pleasing mascot but for search-and-rescue work as well.

. Picture: REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Prime Minister Andy Burnham becomes emotional while delivering his keynote speech at the Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool on Tuesday. Andy Burnham appeared to hold back tears as he spoke of his late father during his conference speech, vowing to change the way we approach social care - a system that looks to be financed in the longhaul by the scrapping of the triple lock.

. Picture: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Donald Trump speaks with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the White House following a luncheon for tech leaders on Tuesday. The meeting comes as some have called for a slowdown in AI development amid rising safety concerns.

. Picture: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway attend the "Verity" premiere in New York City. The "Verity" press tour marks Hathaway's last piece of work before the star heads on maternity leave to have her third baby.

. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Anthony Gordon of England celebrates scoring the first goal during the UEFA Nations League 2026/27 group phase match against Czechia at Fortuna Arena in Prague, Czech Republic. England got their Nations League campaign up and running with a 2-0 win over 10-man Czechia. Anthony Gordon headed the visitors, beaten 3-2 at home by Spain in their opening match in Group A3, into the lead and Harry Kane fired the second.

. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

A car is removed from the River Wear in Sunderland, after three teenagers died when it entered the water on Tuesday. Jackson Duke, 17, and Luke Etheridge and Zara Shaw, both 16, died when the car entered into the river, Northumbria Police said. A 17-year-old boy who was also in the car “reached safety” and sustained non-serious injuries, the force said.

. Picture: AP Photo/Tomer Appelbaum

Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayoun, with blood stains on his shirt, who intervened to prevent an attempted hijacking on a flydubai aircraft, is welcomed at the arrivals gate at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv on Wednesday. A co-pilot on the Israel-bound flight stabbed the pilot before being constrained by passengers, allowing reserve pilots on the plane to safely land the aircraft in Saudi Arabia.

. Picture: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

The Princess of Wales laughs with Lynda Jones, 74, during a visit to the West Sussex Minibus Service in Pulborough. The West Sussex Minibus Service, which has been running for 50 years, is a volunteer-led community transport organisation, which acts as a vital lifeline for people who cannot easily access public transport due to isolation, mobility challenges or financial barriers.

. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Inmates leave from HMP Brixton on early release on Thursday in London. Around seven hundred prisoners, serving sentences up to 19 months, have been released from jails in England and Wales in the first wave of the government's expanded early release scheme under the Sentencing Act 2026, with roughly 4,500 total scheduled for release over the next 10 month.

. Picture: REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

A masked protester throws a garbage bin into a fire set up by high school and university students in a street amid clashes with French riot police during a student protests to demand the hiring of substitute teachers, increased resources and better learning conditions, in Saint-Denis near Paris, France. Student protesters started fires in at least two high schools on Thursday, while teachers were inadvertently splashed with petrol at a third in the southern city of Marseille, officials said.

. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire