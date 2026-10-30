By Lucy Harvey

The pictures behind the headlines - here are the most powerful visual moments, in the UK and around the world, this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A member of the Lithuanian Riflemen's Union outfits a local groom with a helmet and armoured vest for a photo with his bride during a training exercise in Silute, Lithuania. As tensions between the European Union and Russia continue to rise due to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, Lithuania is investing in its concept of Total Defence, in which "national defence is a shared responsibility of the Armed Forces, volunteer organisations, state institutions, municipalities and society."

. Picture: Graham Hunt/Alamy Live News

The almost full Hunter's Moon rises up into the evening sky from behind St Michael's Tower on Glastonbury Tor in Somerset as a crowd of people gather on top of the hill to watch. Moongazers were treated to the peak of the Hunter's Moon on Monday night.

. Picture: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Nicki Minaj speaks, as US President Donald Trump looks on nearby, during a rally ahead of the midterm elections, at an entertainment complex in Port Huron, Michigan, US. President Trump made headlines this week after again making comments about an Ohio senator's bottom at a rally - before also saying rapper Nicki Minaj's rear end was "hard to miss".

. Picture: FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images

Harry Kane kisses the trophy on stage after receiving the Ballon d'Or award for the best male footballer during the 2026 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London. The Bayern Munich striker became the first English winner in 25 years on Monday evening.

. Picture: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

A giant skeleton-themed sculpture inspired by pre-Hispanic deities is displayed in a marigold field ahead of Day of the Dead celebrations in Atlixco, Mexico. 19 monumental papier-mâché skeletons have taken over the streets of Atlixco as part of their The Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) celebrations, all designed by local artists.

. Picture: Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty

One day after a section of Oxford Street is pedestrianised and closes completely to traffic, teenage boys ride bikes through pedestrians at the Oxford Circus traffic crossing point during the half-term break. The street is supposed to be closed to vehicles and bicycles, with Orchard Street and Great Portland Street declared traffic-free by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

. Picture: Aaron Chown/Press Association

King Charles III dances with a performer during the celebratory Junkanoo street parade during a visit to Parliament Square, Nassau, as part of the royal visit to The Bahamas. His dance moves were in contrast to the backdrop of his nine-day tour of the Caribbean, which comes in the wake of renewed calls from island nations for Britain to apologise for its role in selling enslaved people for profit and for reparations.

. Picture: Jon Putman/Anadolu via Getty Images

People row their way through flooded roads as unprecedented high tides cause floods along Sunset Beach in Orange County, California, United States. King tides (exceptionally high tides that occur during a new or full moon) have flooded parts of both U.S. coasts, leaving hundreds of beachside homes and businesses underwater.

. Picture: Martin Pope/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Three activists from People Against Genocide target DSV's main access road to their distribution centre in Stoke-On-Trent. The activists argue that DSV are the main logistics firm for transporting weapons to the Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit System that in turn get used on Palestinians in Gaza and elsewhere.

. Picture: SERGEY BOBOK / AFP via Getty Images

A Ukrainian firefighter extinguishes a blaze at the site of a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv. Russia this week attacked Kharkiv, Ukraine's second biggest city, damaging an educational institution, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.

. Picture: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/Pool

Chancellor of the Exchequer, John Healey, holds up the traditional red ministerial box outside No 11 Downing Street before departing to the House of Commons to deliver the first budget under Prime Minister Andy Burnham's government, in London. Mr Healey hiked taxes on banks and gambling firms to provide the “breathing space” he promised for households and high street businesses.

. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Lionsgate UK

Mckenna Grace attends "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" UK Fan screening event at HMV Westfield Shopping Centre in London. Grace, who plays Maysilee in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel, has taken to 'method dressing' during the film's press tour, with her ensemble for the London premiere event depicting the Quarter-Quell arena featured in the movie.

Rescue personnel work at the site of the collision of two high-speed trains between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, near Toledo, Spain. Picture: REUTERS/Ana Beltran

Rescue personnel work at the site of the collision of two high-speed trains between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, near Toledo, Spain. The Spanish train, which was travelling at a speed of at least 160 kph (99 mph), smashed into a second stationary one, killing at least 69 people on Wednesday.

. Picture: REUTERS/Edgar Su

Former US President Barack Obama attends a rally ahead of the midterm elections in Morrow, Georgia, US. Mr Trump's predecessor likened his redecoration of the historic residence to US restaurant The Cheesecake Factory while speaking to crowds in Ohio on Saturday. Hitting back on Monday, Mr Trump branded Mr Obama a "lousy president" and accused him of not looking after the White House.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham reacts as he works to remove a blade from a Rolls-Royce Trent 500 engine during a visit to the Rolls Royce factory in Derby. Picture: DARREN STAPLES/Pool via REUTERS

Prime Minister Andy Burnham works to remove a blade from a Rolls-Royce Trent 500 engine during a visit to the Rolls Royce factory in Derby, central England. The Prime Minister was asked about his timeframe for reducing the benefit bill during a visit to Derby on Thursday. He told reporters: “We want to get the welfare bill down as quickly as possible, and we’re working flat out to that end."

. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Memorial flowers are placed on Sir Patrick Stewart's Hollywood Walk Of Fame in California, USA. The Yorkshire actor, who is best known as X-Men's Professor Charles Xavier and Star Trek's Captain Jean-Luc Picard, died on Wednesday aged 86.

. Picture: Gareth Fuller/Press Association

Migrants draped in foil blankets on the beach after a failed attempt to board a small boat in Hardelot, France, during an attempt to cross the English Channel. More migrants have arrived in the UK this week as Channel crossings continued after a three-week hiatus. The 21-day break in arrivals is the longest for the year so far amid high sea swell and wind in the Channel.

. Picture: James Manning/Press Association