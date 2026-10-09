By Lucy Harvey

The pictures behind the headlines: here are the most powerful visual moments, in the UK and around the world, this week.

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. Picture: Graham Hunt/Alamy Live News

Mist tumbles over the cliff edge at dawn at the seaside resort of West Bay in Dorset shortly before sunrise on Sunday morning.

Colder temperatures have this week set in across the UK, with clouds and wind in the north, and fog rolling in across the south.

. Picture: REUTERS/Lauren Petracca

A student wears a Jane Doe name tag during a Justice for Survivors rally at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York on Monday. In a lawsuit filed last month, a Cornell student identified by the pseudonym Jane Doe said she had been plied with drugs and alcohol, then sexually assaulted by members of the campus chapter of the Chi Phi fraternity while she was incapacitated in October 2024. The lawsuit specifically criticised the university for having offered some of the alleged perpetrators a chance to mitigate their penalties by writing essays.

. Picture: AP Photo/Tom Brenner

President Donald Trump walks to Marine One on the South Lawn at the White House on Tuesday. Earlier in the week, President Donald Trump suggested to a crowd of his supporters in Nebraska that Iran could "take out" a major US city like Los Angeles or San Diego, drawing a swift rebuke from California's Democratic leaders and some fellow Republicans.

. Picture: Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP via Getty Images

People gather on and around the statue in the centre of the Place de la République square in Paris as part of nationwide protests called by high-school students. Students have blocked the entrances to hundreds of high schools for 15- to 17-year-olds since late September, complaining of missing teachers, overloaded timetables, dilapidated classrooms and buildings that cannot cope with rising temperatures. Unions have now hailed what they see as their first real win, after the government late on Thursday pledged to send some 3,000 teachers, who are fully qualified but have not yet started work, to fill staffing gaps.

. Picture: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

The Prince of Wales meets Ross Kemp in Ilminster on Tuesday. TV star Ross Kemp’s paranoia about being 'murdered in plain sight' with a touch in the Celebrity Traitors has left viewers in hysterics, which the Prince of Wales took full advantage of when the two met to help launch the National Emergencies Trust's Ready Together toolkit. After greeting Kemp, William placed his arm on his shoulder and asked, ‘am I allowed to touch you there?’

. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville

England's Harry Kane celebrates scoring their second goal against Czech Republic in their Nations League clash. Harry Kane marked becoming England’s joint record cap holder by netting twice as Czechia were crushed 3-0 at Wembley on Tuesday.

. Picture: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the final of the China Open in Beijing against Australia's Alex de Minaur. The 39-year-old profited from the retirement of De Minaur after only one game of the second set to win a seventh title in the Chinese capital, maintain his record of never having lost at the tournament, and win his first title for nearly a year.

. Picture: REUTERS/Alessia Maccioni

A drone show displays the shirt of Argentina's Lionel Messi over the stadium following his final international match, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lionel Messi described playing for Argentina as “the most wonderful thing that can happen to you” after ending his international career with a goal in a 3-0 win over Benin in Buenos Aires. The 39-year-old ends his international career with 208 senior caps, the most of any player in the team’s history, with his 126 goals for Argentina also a record.

. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy

Pro-Israel groups are blocked by the police at a pro-Palestine march through Central London organised by students to coincide with the anniversary of the October 7th attack by Hamas. Around 100 pro-Palestine protesters marched and chanted “free free Palestine” and “free the people, free the land” in London, with a group at the back of the march holding a banner reading: “Holocaust survivor descendants against Gaza genocide”.

. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

People watch the projection show on Loch Dunmore as part of The Enchanted Forest event in Scotland. The Enchanted Forest, Scotland's award-winning sound and light spectacular, this week unveiled its 2026 show Stop The Clock: The 25th Hour, in the surroundings of Faskally Wood, Pitlochry.

. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch, with her husband Hamish, is congratulated by Conservative members after delivering her Keynote speech on the final day of the Conservative Party conference at the International Convention Centre. The Tory leader vowed to slash inheritance tax and put growth at the heart of her plans for government as she pitched the Conservatives as the “no-nonsense” party to take on Andy Burnham’s Labour.

. Picture: REUTERS/Abriansyah Liberto

A resident pours water to extinguish a wildfire near a residential area in Banyuasin, South Sumatra province, Indonesia. Wildfires have been burning in the country for weeks now, sending smoke across the country and into neighbouring Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.

. Picture: Malcolm Park/Alamy Live News

The Running Man Nebula and M42 Orion Nebula, photographed from London on Thursday. This week marked UN-declared World Space Week (held 4-10 October annually), the largest space event in the world.

. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Retired Army Major Mick Stanley takes his new sailing boat Tintanic III for a test run at West Wittering Sailing Club, Chichester, ahead of a launch in the spring to raise money for St Wilfrid's Hospice. Michael Stanley first started rowing in his small boat, made of corrugated iron, six years ago along the Chichester Canal. Since then, the 86-year-old has rowed on rivers and lakes up and down the UK, crossed the Solent, met the King and heads of government and even rowed on the Seine in Paris.

. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband embraces a local resident during a visit to the site of a Russian missile strike which hit a residential area in Pryluky, northern Ukraine, where 22 people, including five children, were killed on October 6. Miliband also announced new sanctions on Russia targeting oil companies, shadow fleet tankers and military supply chains as he visited Ukraine on Thursday.

. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

British Army soldiers speak with school children in class during a visit to Temmakis Primary School in the Nanyuki area of Kenya, as part of the Army’s community engagement programme. The visit included checking on a water supply to the school they helped construct by installing a borehole on school grounds.

. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

Alexander Skarsgård attends the "Wicker" Screening during the 70th BFI London Film Festival at BFI Southbank in London on Thursday. Skarsgård certainly stood out on the red carpet in his gold Saint Laurent Spring 2027 suit and transparent shoes.

. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Shepheard