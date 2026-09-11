By Lucy Harvey

Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

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. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/EPA/Shutterstock

Attendants attempt to remove a heckler during Nigel Farage's keynote speech on the second day of Reform UK Annual Conference at NEC in Birmingham. In video footage, the woman who stood up to disrupt the speech can be seen being grabbed by members of the audience who reach for her face and hair, and hit at her with a walking stick while several security guards remove her. The woman, who spoke to LBC about her treatment at the Reform party conference, has since called out the party for allowing such "dangerous" behaviour.

. Picture: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Brooklyn Beckham, left, and Nicola Peltz Beckham pose for photographers at the red carpet for the film 'It Will Happen Tonight' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Peltz received the Rising Star Award at the Kinéo Awards on Saturday during an event held alongside the Venice Film Festival.

. Picture: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Liam Gallagher poses for photographers at the red carpet for the film 'Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Alongside the release of the Brit-pop duo's documentary about their 2025 tour, the Gallagher brothers have also this week been teasing an all new tour for 2027 with a huge drone display in Manchester.

. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Broadcasters undertake media duties during a preview of the Bayeux Tapestry Exhibition at the British Museum in London. Hundreds of people queued up to see the Bayeux Tapestry as it went on public display in Britain for the first time since it was created almost a thousand years ago. Tickets for the first few months of public viewings are now sold out until the end of the year, with more than 100,000 tickets sold.

. Picture: CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP via Getty Images

A parking lot filled with Tesla Cybercabs is seen in the foreground as the nose of a Prime Air cargo plane rests on the ground after the aircraft overran the runway and struck cars at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida. Miami-Dade County fire chief Ray Jadallah told reporters that in addition to five fatalities, three people were transported to trauma centres "in critical condition".

. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Prince George, accompanied by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, starts his first day at Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire. The young prince is following in the footsteps of father William and his uncle, the Duke of Sussex, who both attended the college, and a picture of George in his school uniform was later released to mark the occasion.

. Picture: REUTERS/Yan Dobronosov

A woman with a child walks at the site of a Russian missile strike, leaving a shelter, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv. In another attack this week, at least five people were killed and 67 wounded after a Russian drone strike on a shopping centre in Pavlohrad, a city in Dnipropetrovsk region, say Ukrainian officials.

. Picture: Kyodo/via REUTERS

People move along a road flooded by heavy rain in Nagoya, central Japan. Following the heavy rain in large parts of the country's centre, a landslide struck one of the main starting points for climbers on Japan's Mount Fuji on Wednesday. Three vehicles were covered by the debris but no injuries or casualties have been reported.

. Picture: AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Carlos Alcaraz vomits into a towel after the fourth set against Ben Shelton during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships. The Spaniard's title defence was ended by Ben Shelton in the latest finish to a match in US Open history, finishing at 3.33am local time. Alcaraz was visibly ill and left gasping for breath but fought like a champion in a five-set marathon in a match which finished at 3.33am local time.

. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Police officers hug each other before the funeral of PC Matthew Blades at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Hartlepool. Hundreds of police officers lined the street at the funeral of Pc Matthew Blades, 37, who was killed with his colleague Pc Tom Clough, 38, in a horrific collision at South Bank, near Middlesbrough, in which five young men also died.

. Picture: Karl Mondon / AFP via Getty Images

Attendees takes photos of the new iPhone Duo during an Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Apple have redefined its flagship smartphone with the launch of the Duo, a folding $1,999 iPhone, betting its design and promises of data privacy will let it leap ahead of rivals who have been selling folding phones for years.

. Picture: Stian Lysberg Solum - Pool/Getty Images

Queen Sonja of Norway mourns her husband, King Harald V of Norway, during his funeral service at Oslo Cathedral. King Harald married Sonja Haraldsen in 1968, breaking with royal convention by marrying a non-royal. The couple had two children, and he was succeeded by his son, King Haakon VIII of Norway after his death on August 28.

. Picture: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump walks on stage to speak on the first day of the 2026 Republican National Convention at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas. The President this week promised he would pay every American adult a $5,000 "Trump dividend" if Republicans retain control of Congress in November's midterm election. With approximately 270 million US adults, the idea would cost around $1.35 trillion.

. Picture: Jeremy Weine/Getty Images

The 9/11 memorial Tribute in Light shines over Lower Manhattan, as seen from Brooklyn Bridge Park, New York City. Memorial services are being held today as millions of people around the world mark the anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States.

. Picture: AP Photo/Adam Gray

American Airlines pilots take part in a memorial event at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. Family members of the victims joined Vice President JD Vance and four former U.S. presidents at Ground Zero in lower Manhattan. The ceremony began, as always, at 8:46 a.m. with a moment of silence to remember the shocking instant when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the World Trade Centre's North Tower.

. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire