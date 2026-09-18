By Lucy Harvey

The pictures behind the headlines: here are the most powerful visual moments, in the UK and around the world, this week.

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. Picture: John Tully/Getty Images

Two "Honor Summit" beams of light shine from the summit of Mount Washington, the Northeast's highest peak, marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, seen on September 12 in Sugar Hill, New Hampshire. The United States continued marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, which was last Friday, into the weekend.

. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Hot air balloons land in a field during a mass ascent at the ‘Icons of the Sky’ three-day annual aerial festival at Longleat Estate, near Warminster. The 'aviation extravaganza' also featured balloons in the shapes of famous Longleat residents Simbaloo the Lion and Adelaide the Koala as part of the 60th anniversary celebrations for the Safari Park.

. Picture: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One to leave from Shannon Airport, western Ireland. During the visit, the 47th president made headlines after he said he “would love to see” Ireland unified, adding: “It’s going to happen eventually.”

. Picture: REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Jamaica's Ackelia Smith in action during the Women's Triple Jump final at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships at the National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary. Elsewhere at the event, Audrey Werro outpaced Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson to win the women's 800 metres, one of the most anticipated showdowns of the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship, while Melissa Jefferson-Wooden blazed to the world's fastest time this season to win the women's 100m.

. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

Protesters march with a giant 'casserole', representing a planet becoming “too hot to handle" during the demonstration in Parliament Square, London. Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion held a "Love & Rage" demonstration on Monday to call on the government to release the full, unredacted National Security Assessment report on "Global biodiversity loss, ecosystem collapse and national security," which the group says contains warnings on threats to the UK public imposed by climate breakdown, biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse.

. Picture: Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV via Getty Images

Matthew Rhys, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Award for "Widow's Bay" and the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Award for "The Beast in Me" poses with his awards at the Apple TV Emmy Awards Celebration in Los Angeles, California. The Welsh star made Emmy history on Monday by scooping two best lead actor awards at the same ceremony.

. Picture: YAMIL LAGE / AFP via Getty Images

A woman touches a fence where a white tiger (Panthera tigris) stays at the National Zoo in Havana. The shortage of food, fuel and staff, amid the worst economic and energy crisis Cuba has experienced in decades, is forcing the park to slow down breeding programs for protected species while it strives to preserve a valuable genetic reserve of nearly 1,000 animals from 84 species.

. Picture: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Isaiah Day, Jacquelin Harris, Jesse Obremski, Ashley Kaylynn Green and Yannick Lebrun perform during a photocall for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's "Legacy/New Works" at Sadler's Wells Theatre in London. Founded in 1958, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater was one of the first companies to welcome dancers of all races and backgrounds.

. Picture: REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas

Palestinian children play volleyball amid rubble of buildings damaged in the war, in Gaza City. Nearly a year since a ceasefire ended major fighting in Gaza, reconstruction of the devastated territory has yet to begin. Most buildings were completely destroyed by Israeli airstrikes or bulldozed by Israeli forces, and nearly all of the rest have suffered damage.

. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prime Minister Andy Burnham sits in a McLaren W1 sports car accompanied by CEO, Nick Collins (right) during a visit to meet apprentices and workers on the production lines at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking. Downing Street announced the death of Prime Minister's father Roy, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s, earlier this week, and Mr Burnham cancelled several engagements in the wake of the news. Returning to work on Wednesday, the PM said his father would have wanted him to be “back out there” to bring forward “the changes that he always pushed me to make.”

. Picture: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Pleiades viewed through a telescope from L'Aquila, Italy. The Pleiades, also known as Seven Sisters and Messier 45 (M45), is an asterism of an open star cluster containing young B-type stars in the northwest of the constellation Taurus. This image is the result of a multi-night observation, with a total integration time (the total duration a camera sensor collects and accumulates light to form an image) of 12 hours and 42 minutes.

. Picture: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

An ad from sports betting site Novig featuring Actress Sydney Sweeney is displayed in Times Square, New York. The ad featuring an undressed Sweeney is causing controversy with a range of female athletes voicing their displeasure with ad, stating that the actress was encouraging the objectification of female bodies and minimised the women’s contributions to sports.

. Picture: Charlie McCaldwell/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock

Villagers of Piddington add a "Principality of" sign above the village sign in Jubilee Park nature reserve, Oxfordshire. The people of Piddington voted to secede from the UK in a symbolic “referendum” on Tuesday after the Government announced plans to house 1,256 male asylum seekers at a nearby former military base. 285 residents backed independence, with a turnout of nearly 92%. Just 26 residents voted against the motion, with one spoiled ballot recorded.

. Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Senator Mitch McConnell returns to his office after attending a Senate Agriculture Committee meeting on the Agricultural Act of 2026 in the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington, DC. The Republican Senator returned to the U.S. Capitol on Monday after a three-month absence spent recuperating from a fall in his Washington home that had raised questions about his fitness to serve in Congress. Looking frail and speaking in a voice that sometimes faltered, McConnell said he was determined to work to pass new farm legislation, aid U.S. relations with NATO and counter Russian aggression in Ukraine. He ignored a reporter who asked if he intended to serve out the remainder of his Senate term, which ends in January.

. Picture: REUTERS/Tiago Trindade

Atlético Mineiro players celebrate after their 4-2 win against Santos in the Copa Sudamericana quarter final in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Atlético Mineiro emerged victorious from a dramatic penalty shootout to secure their semi final spot.

. Picture: Aaron Chown-Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks to members of the Irish Guards' Band as he arrives at the Invictus Games Foundation's inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich. Harry’s first public engagement since moving back to the UK from the US came after a war of words broke out between his father the King and Earl Charles Spencer, the brother of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. It comes after explosive claims from a new memoir by Earl Spencer were published, in which the King is said to have told Diana’s brother at the time of her death in 1997 that “rest assured, we’ll forget her soon enough”.

. Picture: REUTERS/Stringer

A firefighter works at the site of a shopping mall which was hit by a late evening Russian drone strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Russian forces continued a barrage of attacks on Ukrainian cities on Thursday, including a strike on an industrial park west of Kyiv that killed one person, a local official said. In Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin issued a series of statements saying a total of 29 Ukrainian drones heading for the Russian capital had been downed through the day.

. Picture: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

A woman casts her ballot next to a serviceman securing a poling station during Russia's parliamentary elections, in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine. Russians have today (Friday) begun voting in a three-day parliamentary election, the first since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Most anti-war candidates have been excluded from the ballot after the Supreme Court ruled that the liberal Yabloko party - which wants a ceasefire - had breached electoral rules, though some Yabloko candidates are still running in individual constituencies.

. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire