By Lucy Harvey

A tennis champ taken town by an amateur, Yvette Cooper braves the cold, and why were 10 UK landmarks lit up in yellow last night? Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

. Picture: Ryan Murphy/Reuters

A protesting community member attempts to protect themselves as federal agents fire munitions and pepper balls, a week after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, in north Minneapolis, Minnesota. Demonstrations against ICE and their methods have persisted this week, despite Donald Trump's threats to invoke the Insurrection Act, allowing him to deploy troops to stop protests. Speaking on LBC this morning, London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has reignited his war of words with the President as he blasted the 'aggressiveness and intimidation' of ICE agents in the US, saying 'If the colour of your skin is different to Trump’s… expect a tap on the shoulder from ICE'

. Picture: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Czech Republic's Anna Valesi and Martin Bidar perform during the Pairs Short Program during the ISU European Figure Skating Championships at the Utilita Arena, Sheffield. Europe’s finest figure skaters have descended on the UK city for what is one of the sport's showpiece annual events. For many of the competitors, the competition will act as perfect preparation for next month's Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina, which will be held at sites across Lombardy and Northeast Italy.

. Picture: Tom Brenner/Getty Images

A supporter of Venezuelan Opposition Leader and Nobel Peace Prize Winner MarÌa Corina Machado waves the Venezuelan flag while chanting "libertad" on the East Front Plaza on Capitol Hill in Washington. It follows the controversial decision by Machado to gift her Nobel Peace Prize medal to President Trump yesterday, after the President is said to have coveted the prize in 2025 for brokering a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Machado has called for Democratic Unitary Platform candidate Edmundo González, who is widely considered to be the winner of the 2024 election, to assume the presidency of Venezuela following the capture and arrest of Nicolas Maduro by the United States military on January 3.

. Picture: Richard Walker/PA Media Assignments

Yellow beams of light are projected in Leeds, simultaneously with ten other locations across the UK, as part of the 'Tour de Skies' activation, with each beam representing a town or city that will host a start or finish stage of the 2027 Tour de France or the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift. The Tour de France is set to return to Britain for first time in 13 years, and this week's announcement has revealed that the men's Tour de France will be beginning in Edinburgh on July 2, followed by the Tour de France Femmes in Leeds on July 30. It will be the first time the two races have started in the same country other than France.

. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper and Norwegian Foreign Minister Barth Eide shelter from a helicopter as it lands at the Mauken Training Area near Bardufoss in northern Norway, where they saw British and Norwegian soldiers taking part in cold weather training as part of a Nato exercise. The Foreign Secretary was in Norway to discuss Russian and Chinese threats to the Arctic and Nato's presence in the region. Britain and Norway are both publicly backing the idea of an “Arctic Sentry”, a military co-operation that would aim to counter Russian threats while easing tensions between Denmark and the United States over Greenland's future status. The UK has sent a military officer to Greenland as Denmark steps up its military presence in the Arctic and High North, amid repeated calls by Donald Trump for the US to assume control of the territory.

. Picture: Xu Changyin/VCG via Getty Images

Horses gallop past a rainbow on the snow-covered Ulan Butong Grasslands in Chifeng, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. These hardy Mongolian Steppe horses have been at home in these harsh climates for thousands of years, forming an essential part of nomadic life for transport, food, and status in the region.

. Picture: DAVID GRAY / AFP

USA's Sloane Stephens hits a return to Italy's Lucia Bronzetti during their women's singles qualifying match in Melbourne, ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament, which officially starts on Sunday (January 18).



Elsewhere in the tennis world this week, Sydney amateur Jordan Smith beat defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner on his way to claiming a one million dollar first prize at the 1 Point Slam.



The innovative competition, with all matches lasting only one point, featured a star-studded field but it was Smith, who won a regional qualifying competition to take part, that emerged as the unlikely recipient of the £498,000 winner-takes-all prize.

. Picture: Sergen Sezgin/Anadolu

Electricity distribution teams work to maintain an uninterrupted power supply in Uludag, the highest peak in the Marmara region of Turkey and one of the country's skiing hotspots, as heavy snowfall affects the area. While much of the UK has escaped the cold weather this week, some forecasters are predicting a “snow bomb” could hit London in the coming days.

. Picture: PIERO CRUCIATTI / AFP

An anti-Iranian regime protester lights a cigarette with a lit paper depicting Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran during a gathering outside the US Consulate in Milan. This week saw deadly anti-regime demonstrations in Iran, with thousands hoping to make their opinions known economic issues, including inflation and widespread unemployment. As part of a violent crackdown in response, it has been reported that more than 2,000 people have been killed. With Internet traffic from Iran dropping to effectively zero as part of a nationwide blackout, people around the world have taken to the streets to stand in solidarity. The White House claims Iran has postponed 800 scheduled executions after facing threats of military action from Donald Trump,

. Picture: Tommaso Boddi/Penske Media