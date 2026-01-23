By Lucy Harvey

Kate tries her hand at curling, Donald Trump takes aim in Davos, and Kim Jong Un surprises some swimmers - Here are a selection of some of the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Swimmers are seen with the Helios art installation at Jubilee Pool in Bristolon Monday. "Helios," the seven-metre-wide touring art installation by artist Luke Jerram, has been presented in dozens of unique locations over the last couple of years, but this is the first time it has been installed over a swimming pool.



Helios will be in place until Sunday, February 8, to raise funds for the community-owned Jubilee Pool in Knowle, with visitors able to swim under the artwork as a "perfect way to get your dose of Vitamin D to banish any winter blues!"

. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A bruise can be seen on the back of President Donald Trump's left hand during a signing ceremony for the “Board of Peace” on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Another busy week for the US president has seen him soften his stance on tariffs over Greenland, claim that NATO troops stayed away from the front line in Afghanistan (angering both ends of the political spectrum), and unveil some controversial picks for his "Board of Peace", a roll-call of world leaders with chequered records on human rights who have been tasked with to securing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza. Trump has also sparked health concerns this week after prominent bruises were visible on his hand in Davos, but brushed them off, telling reporters, "I clipped it on the table, so I put a little - what do they call it - cream on it, but I clipped it"

. Picture: QUIQUE GARCIA/EPA/Shutterstock

Firefighters check a commuter train that derailed late on Tuesday night between Gelida and Sant Sadurni d'Anoia, Barcelona, Spain. The train driver was killed and 37 passengers injured, four of them seriously, after the train crashed into a collapsed retaining wall. The tragic incident is one of three rail disasters to take place in Spain this week. The death toll has now risen to 43 people after two high-speed trains collided near Cordoba on Sunday evening, and six people were taken to hospital when a train crashed into a crane in Cartagena on Thursday.

. Picture: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire

The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, takes part in curling as she meets with Team GB and Paralympics GB curling teams during a visit to the National Curling Academy in Stirling on Tuesday. Kate and William met Team GB and Paralympic GB curling teams ahead of the Winter Paralympic Games in Milano-Cortina in February and March. Curling traces its roots back to 16th-century Scotland and has since become one of Team GB and Paralympics GB’s most successful winter sports, earning six Olympic medals and two Paralympic medals to date.

. Picture: AP Photo/Javier Torres

A member of the Gonzalez family pets his dog after the family's home caught fire on Sunday during wildfires in Lirquen, Chile. Chilean President Gabriel Boric declared a state of catastrophe in two regions, with more than 50,000 people having been evacuated and at least 20 people killed. The death toll is expected to rise.

. Picture: Ludovic MARIN / AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron wears aviators while attending a meeting with CEOs of AI companies during the World Economic Forum on Tuesday. Donning a pair of sunglasses, Macron used his time in Davos to hit out at “bullies” who adhere to the “law of brutality”, slamming Donald Trump’s attempts to take over Greenland. The French president has sported the stylish glasses all week, after previously giving a speech to the French military with a bloodshot red eye last Thursday.

. Picture: KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the newly completed Onpho Working People's Holiday Camp in North Hamgyong Province, North Korea on Wednesday. During the visit, Kim said the hot spring resort made him feel proud that he had done "another worthwhile thing", after ordering the remodelling of the site back in 2018.

. Picture: Xinhua/Shutterstock

The aurora borealis is seen in Qiqihar, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province on Monday. The lights have dazzled skies worldwide, including across the UK, as the rare phenomenon was brought about by a huge geomagnetic storm hitting the earth this week. However, The Met Office has warned that the solar activity could cause widespread chaos to Britain's electricity grid.

. Picture: Robert Prange/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto the court to play against Antonia Ruzic of Croatia in the first round on Day 3 of the 2026 Australian Open. The Japanese star walked out on Tuesday night wearing a jellyfish-inspired flowing green and white outfit accompanied by a white hat, veil and parasol. While tennis’ big names making fashion statements is far from new, Osaka’s ensemble took things to a new level. Elsewhere in the Open, Cameron Norrie suffered a familiar defeat to Alexander Zverev to end British singles hopes in Australia.

. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Jockey Michael Kenneally after the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle at Gowran Park Racecourse on Thursday. The muddied Irish jockey provides a good visual representation of the UK's weather this week, with heavy rain causing flooding and disruption across parts of the country. Amber and yellow warnings are in place for parts of Scotland, while the Met Office has issued further yellow warnings for Northern Ireland and parts of south Wales and south west England.

. Picture: Matthias Oesterle/Alamy Live News