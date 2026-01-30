By Lucy Harvey

Snowy scenes in Times Square, Hundreds of Vikings set the Shetland Isles alight, and Starmer sees the sights in China - Here are a selection of some of the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

Musician Nicki Minaj (left) and US President Donald Trump hold hands on stage during the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium on Wednesday in Washington. Trump complemented the singer's long nails, even joking that he wanted to grow his own during the bizarre address, where Minaj confessed to being the president's "number one fan." The 43-year-old artist has previously faced criticism and deleted her Instagram account following backlash over lending her support to Trump.

Sir Keir Starmer visits Yuyuan Garden on Friday in Shanghai as part of a high-profile diplomatic mission to China and Japan, marking the first visit to Beijing by a British leader since 2018. Accompanied by a delegation of 50 business leaders, Starmer aimed to "reset" relations with President Xi Jinping to stimulate UK economic growth through expanded trade and the revival of high-level economic dialogues. Trump has warned the UK that strengthening economic ties with China is a “dangerous” move, as Sir Keir enters the final day of his visit to China, before a brief visit to Tokyo on Saturday. UK officials said the US was aware of the Prime Minister's trip and his objectives in advance, and pointed to Mr Trump’s own visit to China, which is expected to take place in April.

Margot Robbie attends "Wuthering Heights" World Premiere at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on Wednesday night. Robbie, who often masters the art of 'method dressing' while on press tours, wore a Custom Schiaparelli plunging corset dress complete with a necklace once owned by Elizabeth Taylor.

Aerial views of Flooding at Iford Bridge Home Park in Bournemouth on Thursday. Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts were put in place after Storm Chandra brought heavy rain across the country this week. More heavy rain is expected to cause transport disruption and could worsen flooding in some areas, the Met Office has warned. Rain will fall on already saturated ground, raising concerns of further flooding this weekend.

Suella Braverman, former Conservative Home Secretary, joins Reform UK during a press conference with party leader Nigel Farage at Old Billingsgate in the City of London on Monday. In a now retracted statement, the Tories made a tasteless reference to her mental health, saying: “It was always a matter of when, not if, Suella would defect. The Conservatives did all we could to look after Suella’s mental health, but she was clearly very unhappy" Responding to the claims, a Reform UK source told LBC: "It’s gutter politics, a sign of what the Conservative Party has become."

A woman walks past an anti-American wall poster that reads 'If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind.' following a possible US intervention against Iran on January 28.

A woman walks past an anti-American wall poster that reads 'If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind.' following a possible US intervention against Iran this week. President Trump on Wednesday urged Iran to make a deal over its nuclear program, or else the "next attack would be far worse". The US had attacked three Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day Iran-Israel war in June 2025.

A man is tackled after spraying an unknown substance at US Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) (L) during a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday. Ms Omar, who has been a frequent target of Donald Trump's attacks, was sprayed with the 'strong-smelling liquid' during the town hall event, before witnesses tackled the individual to the ground amid a chorus of cheers. Minneapolis police have since identified the man as Anthony J Kazmierczak, 55. The town hall event at the Urban League Twin Cities facility was set up to discuss the crisis engulfing Ms Omar's home state of Minnesota in the wake of the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by federal immigration enforcement officers (ICE) over the weekend.

Girls reach to kiss the casket of Israeli hostage Ran Gvili, whose return to Israel marks the end of Hamas’s obligation to return all 251 people, dead or alive, to Israel under the terms of the ceasefire deal. Hundreds of tearful mourners packed a stadium in southern Israel on Wednesday, for the funeral of Ran Gvili, the last Gaza hostage whose burial marks the end of a painful national saga triggered by Hamas's 2023 attack. Israeli forces on January 26 brought home the remains of Gvili, a 24-year-old Israeli police officer, who was killed in action and whose body Palestinian militants took into Gaza during their October 7 attack.

The Naked Cowboy performs to unbothered passersby in Times Square during a snowstorm on Sunday in New York City. A massive winter storm has brought frigid temperatures, ice, and snow to nearly 200 million Americans this week, with seventeen states and the District of Columbia declaring an emergency.

Jannik Sinner hits a return to USA's Ben Shelton during their men's singles quarter-final match on day eleven of the Australian Open tennis on Wednesday. After a straight-sets win over Shelton, the Italian finds Djokovic waiting in the semi-finals after the Serbian benefited from Lorenzo Musetti’s untimely injury when up two sets to love.

