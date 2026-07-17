By Lucy Harvey

Heartbreak for England fans...but paddling pools for Tour de France fans. Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

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. Picture: JOSE JORDAN / AFP via Getty Images

Firefighters of the Infoca (Andalusia Wildfire Service) work to put out a wildfire that killed 13 people over the weekend near Bedar, in Los Gallardos district, in Almeria Province, Spain. Of the 13 people who died, five were from the United Kingdom, three from Belgium, one from France, and one was a Spanish citizen. All of them were adults.

. Picture: AP Photo/Miguel Oses

Revelers run alongside La Palmosilla's fighting bulls during the sixth running of the bulls at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain on Sunday. Thousands of people every year attend the week-long festival and its famous 'encierros', or running of the bulls, in which six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m every day to run through the narrow streets of the old town over an 850 meter course while people ahead of them try to stay close as they can to the animals without falling over or being gored.

. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Jannik Sinner celebrates winning championship point against Alexander Zverev during their Gentlemen's Singles final match of Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis in London on Sunday. The world number one dramatically wilted in the heat in Paris but stamped his authority firmly back on men’s tennis by battling to a 6-7 (7) 7-6 (2) 6-3 6-4 victory over Alexander Zverev to claim a fifth major crown.

. Picture: Graham Hunt/Alamy Live News

Clouds glow orange during a spectacular sunset at Hive Beach at Burton Bradstock in Dorset at the end of a scorching hot Monday as the heatwave continues. Central and south-east England have seen the longest unbroken spell of no recorded rainfall this century, forecasters have said.

. Picture: AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

Fireworks and drones illuminate the Eiffel Tower in Paris, during the eve of Bastille Day celebrations late Monday. The national holiday celebrates the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille fortress in 1789, a key event from the French Revolution.

. Picture: Joseph Prezioso / AFP via Getty Images

A person writes in chalk "this is blood" near the scene of a shooting where a federal officer shot and killed a person earlier in the day in Biddeford, Maine on Monday. The victim has been identified as Joan Sebastian Guerrero, a 26-year-old man from Colombia, who was authorised to work in the U.S.

. Picture: REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq

Cyclists in action as spectators in an inflatable water tub cheer them on during stage 10 of the Tour de France in Aurillac, France on Tuesday. On Thursday, Tim Merlier claimed his third win of this year’s Tour de France as he emerged triumphant from a chaotic, crash-hit end to stage 12 into Chalon-sur-Saone.

. Picture: REUTERS/Al Drago

Ducks walk across the drained Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, following renovations and Independence Day celebrations, in Washington on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was drained for repair works following damage he said was a result of vandalism. The 2,000-foot-long (609-metre) pool, a centrepiece of Washington’s National Mall, had been refurbished with an “American flag blue” liner at Trump’s request as part of the 250th anniversary celebration of U.S. independence.

. Picture: House of Commons

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer MP leaves his final Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday. Sir Keir Starmer pledged to give his “wholehearted support” to prime minister-in-waiting Andy Burnham, as he made his final appearance at the despatch box.

. Picture: Peter Jolly/Shutterstock

A large wildfire at Cairngorms National park which lead to people being evacuated from the Glenmore area on Wednesday. The fire started in heathland at Ryvoan Bothy, near Nethy Bridge, late on Wednesday morning and spread to cover an area of around six kilometres by Thursday afternoon.

. Picture: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Jordan Pickford looks dejected after Argentina's Enzo Fernandez scores their first goal against England during the 85th minute of their FIFA World Cup 2026 semi final in Atlanta, U.S. It was the same old story for England as their World Cup bid ended in semi final heartbreak to Argentina.

. Picture: AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Harry Kane hugs Anthony Gordon after England's World Cup semi final defeat. England were on the cusp of a first final since 1966 when Anthony Gordon’s 55th-minute goal put them ahead in Atlanta, but they became passive and allowed the momentum of the game to turn, falling to a predictable 2-1 loss after late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez.

. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News

Argentine fans celebrate in Madrid their advancement to the 2026 World Cup final. Meanwhile, on the pitch, the behaviour of Argentina players has been called “entirely inappropriate” after they waved a banner in support of their country’s claims to the Falkland Islands after their win.

. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

King Charles III takes a drink from a pint alongside Queen Camilla during a visit to the Hall and Woodhouse Badger Brewery in Blandford St Mary near Blandford Forum, Dorset on Thursday. The King joked about how it was a good day to “drown a few sorrows” after England’s dramatic World Cup exit with a pint he pulled with the Queen as they toured the brewery to mark the start of its 250th anniversary celebrations.

. Picture: Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer shakes hands with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky as they prepare to hold a meeting in the gardens of the Presidential Palace in Kyiv on Thursday as he visits Ukraine for the last time before leaving office. The Prime Minister is spending his final days in office highlighting what he sees as his legacy, including support for Ukraine.

. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Matt Wallace of England chips out of a bunker on the 18th during day two of The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in Southport on Friday. A bogey at the last cost Australia's Lucas Herbert his place in history with a new record for the lowest score in a major, but in becoming only the fifth man to shoot 62, he raced into the lead in The Open at Royal Birkdale.

. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire