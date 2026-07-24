By Lucy Harvey

Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

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. Picture: Jaafar ASHTIYEH / AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians walk through fumes as a fire blazes near the village of Tell, adjacent to the Israeli settlement of Havat Gilad, west of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, after a reported arson attack by Israeli settlers on the village, according to eyewitnesses. Multiple fires broke out in the north of the West Bank on Saturday, forcing the evacuation of the Havat Gilad Israeli settlement and injuring at least two firefighters, according to police and rescuers.

. Picture: AP Photo/Omar Havana

Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli celebrates on the podium after winning the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium on Sunday. The 19-year-old Mercedes driver's triumph at Spa last weekend increased his championship advantage over Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton to 45 points.

. Picture: Al Bello/Getty Images

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez fouls Spain's Pau Cubarsi during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match at New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. The resulting red card for the 25-year-old Chelsea midfielder's second bookable offence proved costly, as Argentina's 10 man side eventually suffered a 1-0 final defeat by Spain.

. Picture: REUTERS/Lorena Sopena

Spain fans celebrate their first goal as they watch the FIFA World Cup final in Lamine Yamal's hometown - Rocafonda. On Monday, Spain's World Cup winners returned home to a heroes' welcome in Madrid, where an estimated two million fans greeted them after a night of raucous celebrations across the country.

. Picture: Thibaut Durand/ABACAPRESS.COM

The Horloge des Hermes stands in the foreground as a major wildfire burns across the mountains overlooking L'Argentiere la Bessee, France on Monday. Extreme heat and prolonged drought has fueled one of the most severe wildfire events of the summer in the French Alps.

. Picture: ANDY RAIN/EPA/Shutterstock

New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham delivers a speech outside 10 Downing Street in London on Monday. Andy Burnham promised the biggest change to British politics in 40 years as he became Prime Minister, making John Healey his Chancellor and sweeping away key figures from Sir Keir Starmer’s government.

. Picture: Toby Shepheard / AFP via Getty Images

A member of the British Army parachute display team, the red devils, takes part in a display on the opening day of the Farnborough International Airshow 2026 in in Farnborough on Monday. At the airshow on Wednesday, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds announced a £600 million package to back British aerospace as he returned to his old brief under a new prime minister.

. Picture: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP via Getty Images

A giant land art fresco by French artist Guillaume Legros, known as Saype, depicting a boy drawing above Villars-sur-Ollon in the western Swiss Vaud Alps. The ephemeral artwork, covering approximately 6,300 square meters, was created with biodegradable paint.

. Picture: REUTERS/Chris J Ratcliffe

Larry the cat walks next to a dead mouse outside 10 Downing Street on Tuesday, the day of Andy Burnham's first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister. 19-year-old Larry, who has been Chief Mouser to the Cabinet since 2011, this week welcomed his seventh Prime Minister.

. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

General view of Swithland Reservoir in Leicestershire on Wednesday, which is currently at less than 44% capacity according to Severn Trent. Reservoir storage in England currently stands at 75%, around seven percentage points below the long-term average for the time of year, the Environment Agency said.

. Picture: REUTERS/Evan Vucci

U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as members of the military carry the transfer case of U.S. Army Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, who was killed during an attack at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, during a dignified transfer of her remains at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware. Three U.S. service members were killed when an Iranian missile hit their sleeping barracks on Friday.

. Picture: Yonhap/Newcom/Alamy Live News

People take part in a pet dog grooming contest at the Suwon Messe convention center in Suwon, south of Seoul, on Thursday. The contest was held as part of a four-day premier dog show event, known as the Korea Grand Prix Dog Show.

. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA Wire

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (right) and Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey during a visit to the Hare pub in Harlow, Essex. The new Prime Minister has announced a 20% cut to business rates for pubs, clubs and live music venues in England which is expected to save a typical pub some £1,100 annually.

. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

People wild swim in the River Thames near Cookham, Berkshire on Thursday. Heat alerts are in place across parts of England with officials warning that temperatures are likely to impact on health and wellbeing. The yellow heat health alerts issued for the East Midlands, East of England, London, South East, South West and West Midlands are in place from 9am on Friday until 9am on Sunday

. Picture: REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Walter Palmani, dressed as "The Mandalorian Predator Killer", poses for a portrait in the exhibition hall during the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, on Thursday. With attendance topping 130,000 in recent years, the Comic Con is the largest convention of its kind in the world.

. Picture: James Fearn/Getty Images

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave after walking out of the TARDIS during the opening ceremony ahead of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games at The Hydro on Thursday. The King and Queen made a dramatic entrance to the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, as they strode out of the Tardis at the beginning of the opening ceremony. More than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories will compete across 10 sports and six Para sports.

. Picture: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe