Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

By Lucy Harvey

Listen to this article Loading audio...

. Picture: Waldemar Sikora / Alamy Live News

The Royal Air Force Red Arrows fly in formation over central London, trailing red, white and blue smoke during the King's Birthday Parade on Saturday. The flypast formed part of the Trooping the Colour ceremony marking the official birthday of King Charles III.

. Picture: Adam Gray/Getty Images

New York Knicks fans climb on buses in Times Square as they celebrate after winning the NBA Finals on Sunday. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years.

. Picture: Tercio TEIXEIRA / AFP via Getty Images

An aerial view shows firefighters working at the site of a helicopter crash in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday. American singer Oliver Tree has been identified as one of the passengers in a fatal mid-air helicopter collision which killed six people.

. Picture: REUTERS/Evan Vucci

A general view of UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Sunday. Trump hosted the series of Ultimate Fighting Championship matches on his 80th birthday, which the White House called "a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit."

. Picture: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko visit the Dormition Cathedral of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, which was hit during Russian missile and drone strikes on Monday. The attack on the 11th century, UNESCO-listed structure killed at least five people, according to local authorities.

. Picture: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the Spider-Man: Brand New Day photocall at the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid, Spain on Monday. Holland confirmed rumours this week that he and co-star Zendaya have already got married. “The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” he told Access Hollywood.

. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Ferran Torres of Spain shoots against Cape Verdean goalkeeper, Vozinha, during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H match between Spain and Cabo Verde at Atlanta Stadium in Georgia, USA on Monday. Cape Verde pulled off the shock of the 2026 World Cup so far as they held European champions Spain to a battling goalless draw.

. Picture: NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock

A supporter of the banned protest group Palestine Action is arrested by police during a demonstration outside the High Court in London on Monday. The UK government's proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation was upheld as lawful this week. The group has been banned since July 2025, making membership or support a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Racegoers await the arrival of the royal carriages on day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on Tuesday. Royal Ascot in Berkshire is as much a social occasion as a sporting event and racegoers are known for wearing eye-catching hats, stylish summer dresses and top hat and tails as champagne and pints are consumed as bets are placed.

. Picture: REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

A displaced girl stands at the broken window of Jabal Amel hospital where she has taken shelter with her family, overlooking buildings damaged by Israeli strikes, on Tuesday in Tyre, southern Lebanon. Speaking at the G7 summit in France on Tuesday, Trump said the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia in Lebanon, had gone on for too long and too many civilians had been killed.

. Picture: Jordan Raza/dpa/Alamy Live News

A Scottish football fan places traffic cones on a statue's head in Boston on Wednesday, as celebrations continue following Scotland's 1-0 victory against Haiti over the weekend, in their first World Cup game win since 1990. This is a nod to the equestrian statue of the Duke of Wellington in Glasgow, which is also almost always adorned with an orange-and-white cone.

. Picture: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man in a bear costume takes part in an emergency response drill simulating a bear intrusion in Yaita, Tochigi Prefecture, Japan on Wednesday. 13 people were killed in more than 230 bear attacks last year in Japan, while this year three have died and more than 20 injured since April.

. Picture: Reuters/Andrew Boyers

The Princess of Wales on day two of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire on Wednesday. The princess made her first appearance at the famous Berkshire meet since being diagnosed with cancer in early 2024 and later undergoing successful chemotherapy treatment.

. Picture: Anna Moneymaker / POOL / AFP

US President Donald Trump receives a tour of the Chateau de Versailles from French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of a dinner on Wednesday. The dinner followed the conclusion of this week's Group of 7 (G7) summit in Evian, France, where the US President signed the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding with Iran. The deal would extend the ceasefire by 60 days and reopen the key Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, which Iran has effectively blocked since the US and Israel attacked Iran in February.

. Picture: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Jude Bellingham (C) celebrates after scoring his team's third goal with Harry Kane (L) and Noni Madueke (R) during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match between England and Croatia at Dallas Stadium in Texas on Wednesday. England got their World Cup campaign off to a storming start with a 4-2 victory over Croatia.

. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

England supporters in the Texas Live! bar in Arlington, Texas, celebrate after England score their fourth goal on Wednesday. One pub in Dallas reported that England fans downed more than 5,000 beers ahead of the Three Lions’ World cup opener.

. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Adam Welford, 5, from East Riding with his Ryeland sheep Faberge as they wait to compete in the Young Sheep Handler competition during the Lincolnshire Show at the Lincolnshire Showground in Lincoln on Thursday. The Lincolnshire Show was established in 1869 to support agricultural progress, providing a platform for farmers to showcase their finest livestock, crops, and machinery to the public and industry professionals.

. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Black smoke rises from the area of the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Kapotnya refinery on the south-eastern outskirts of Moscow on Thursday, following Ukraine's biggest drone attack since the start of the war. The site is one of Moscow’s most important energy facilities, supplying up to 40% of the capital’s petrol and 50% of its diesel fuel. Zelenskky described the attack on social media as their response to Russia’s striking of a 1,000-year-old mediaeval monastery complex earlier this week.

. Picture: Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images

Andy Burnham reacts after being declared the winner in the Makerfield by-election during the early hours of Friday morning in Wigan, England. Burnham has been elected as MP for Ashton in Makerfield, paving the way for a challenge to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Leadership.

. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images