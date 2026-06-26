By Lucy Harvey

Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

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. Picture: Mario Tama/Getty Images

An aerial view as a massive warehouse fire at a cold storage facility burns and spreads smoke around Los Angeles, California on Saturday. The Los Angeles Fire Department have stopped the blaze, but are now dealing with large amounts of rotting meat and a foul smell as the cleanup phase from the weeklong fire at the cold storage warehouse begins.

. Picture: REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz

Chipped paint and algae are visible in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, after recent renovations following a directive from U.S. President Donald Trump to paint it blue, on Sunday in Washington, D.C., US. Trump has blamed dark-of-night saboteurs for the issues with the project.

. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Shepheard

Prime Minister Keir Starmer hugs his wife Victoria, after announcing the timeline for his resignation, outside 10 Downing Street on Monday morning. With a wavering voice, he announced: “When I leave the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job, being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife, Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad, and being the best dad I can to my beautiful children, who are my pride and my joy.”

. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Andy Burnham takes a selfie with colleagues from the Parliamentary Labour Party at the Houses of Parliament in central London on Monday, as he returns to the House of Commons to take up his seat after winning the Makerfield by-election. Cabinet ministers have backed Andy Burnham to be the next prime minister as the leadership frontrunner looks set to enter No 10 as early as July 17.

CCTV cameras in the City captured this superb shot in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture: City of London Police

CCTV cameras captured this lightning strike over St Paul's Cathedral in Central London on Tuesday. This week's "heat-dome” settling over western Europe led to widespread thunderstorms and lightning strikes during the early hours of Tuesday. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) received 400 calls overnight, including two house fires believed to be caused by lightning strikes and flooding of homes.

. Picture: OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP

Children play football as they cool off in a water fountain as Spain experiences the European heatwave, in Madrid on Tuesday. At least 101 million Europeans were expected to experience temperatures of over 35C this week.

. Picture: Reuters/Winslow Townson

Harry Kane reacts after he misses a chance to score in the dying minutes of England's World Cup Group L match against Ghana in Boston, U.S. on Tuesday. Thomas Tuchel’s men were held to a goalless draw by the Africans as they failed to build on last week’s swashbuckling opener against Croatia.

. Picture: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

Scotland fans during a screening of the FIFA World Cup Group C match between Scotland and Brazil at OVO Hydro, Glasgow on Wednesday. A 3-0 defeat by Brazil in Miami left Steve Clarke’s side with three points and a minus-three goal difference. Their chances of qualifying as one of the eight best third-placed teams have since grown increasingly unlikely with Scotland on the worst record among their rivals after half of the 12 groups had completed.

. Picture: Jose Angulo / AFP via Getty Images

An actor performing the role of the Inca emperor takes part in a reenactment at the Sacsayhuaman fortress during the Inti Raymi, a traditional Inca New Year and winter solstice celebration, in Cusco, Peru on Wednesday. The Inti Raymi is the most important indigenous ceremony of the Peruvian Andes, held in honor of the god Inti (Quechua for "sun") at the beginning of the winter solstice.

. Picture: Ina FASSBENDER / AFP via Getty Images

Walter, "the oracle orangutan", predicts the result of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group E football match between Ecuador and Germany at Dortmund Zoo in Germany on Wednesday. Against all odds, Walter guessed correctly! Ecuador ended up producing a rousing fightback to come from behind and beat four time champions, Germany 2-1 in their final Group E match in New Jersey to put themselves into the last 32 of the World Cup.

. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles III views a demonstration on the mats during a visit to charity REORG at the Roger Gracie Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Academy in London on Wednesday. REORG supports military personnel, veterans and emergency service workers through Brazilian Jiu Jitsu training in safe and supportive environments.

. Picture: Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Thapelo Maseko of South Africa celebrates with his teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match against South Korea at Monterrey Stadium on Wednesday. South Africa made history by reaching the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time with a surprise 1-0 win over South Korea.

. Picture: Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images

People stand in the rubble near a damaged building following an earthquake in Catia La Mar, some 30kms north-west of Caracas, Venezuela, early on Thursday. The death toll from the 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude twin earthquakes in the north of the country has risen to around 235, with at least 4,300 people injured, health minister Carlos Alvarado said on Thursday.

. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

An aerial view of swimmers as they enjoy cooling off at Charlton Lido, on Thursday in London. Rare red warnings remain in place on Friday after Thursday provisionally became the UK’s hottest June day on record, with 36.7C recorded in Merryfield, Somerset.

. Picture: OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP via Getty Images

A teenager rests on the Passerelle de la Paix bridge, prior to jumping into the Rhone river, in Lyon, southern France, on Thursday. In response to the record breaking heatwave, Parisian authorities have taken strong measures, including banning the sale and consumption of alcohol starting Friday, with the aim of easing pressure on saturated hospital facilities.

. Picture: Tiziana FABI / AFP via Getty Images