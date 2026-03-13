By Lucy Harvey

Why did Iranian football fans lie down in front of a bus in Australia? Is Zendaya married? And how do you harvest 3.5 million daffodils? Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

. Picture: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

A statue of US President Donald Trump and late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is seen in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. The 12-foot statue, which erected by the Secret Handshake group, depicts the pair in Titanic-esque pose and is entitled ‘King of the World’. It marks the third time a satirical statue of the President and the disgraced financier has been put in this same spot before being swiftly removed by the Government. The appearance of sculpture comes as it was revealed this week that Investigators in New Mexico have begun to scour Epstein's Zorro Ranch in search of 'buried girls and a secret incinerator', and that the paedophile 'confessed to fathering secret child' in newly revealed documents.

. Picture: AFP PHOTO / ROYAL THAI NAVY

Smoke rises from the Thai bulk carrier 'Mayuree Naree' near the Strait of Hormuz after an attack. The Mayuree Naree was one of 16 oil tankers, cargo and other commercial ships that have been allegedly attacked by Iran in the Persian Gulf since the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran began nearly two weeks ago. Iran’s effective blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has seen oil prices spike, touching 100 dollars per barrel again on Thursday and threatening higher inflation in the UK and across the world.

. Picture: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

President Donald Trump salutes as a U.S. Army carry team moves a flag-draped transfer case containing the remains of Sgt. Declan J. Coady at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware. Sgt. Declan J. Coady was one of six soldiers from the 103rd Sustainment Command who were killed by an Iranian drone strike on March 1 in Kuwait during "Operation Epic Fury", the U.S. code name for its joint military operations with Israel against Iran. Today it was confirmed that at least four crew members are dead after a US plane was downed over Western Iraq on Thursday afternoon.

. Picture: Patrick HAMILTON / AFP

Members of the Iranian community in Australia block the path of a departing bus transporting members of the Iranian Women's Asia Cup football team to the airport, outside the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast. There was widespread worry for the Iranian women's football team this week after one player appeared to sign an SOS distress signal from her seat on the team bus as they departed a match against the Philippines as part of the Asia Cup in Australia. The squad had been branded "wartime traitors" by the Iranian regime after they staged an on-pitch protest which saw them refuse to sing the national anthem during a previous match. Following an intervention from President Trump, a total of six players accepted the offer asylum granted by the Australian Government, with the rest of the group departing the country on Wednesday.

. Picture: JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

US actress Zendaya poses during a photocall prior to attending the Louis Vuitton Women's Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 collection fashion show as part of the Paris Women Fashion Week. More attention was paid to Zendaya's ring finger than her outfit during the Euphoria star's Paris Fashion Week appearance, as rumours swirled that she had secretly wed British Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland. Zendaya arrived at the fashion show at the Louvre on Tuesday in a white shirt with a dramatic long pointed collar and a white bubble skirt, teamed with a black belt and black stilettos...and a gold band on her left hand.

. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

A field of daffodils is harvested at Taylors Bulbs near Holbeach in Lincolnshire, where the fourth generation family firm plant over 35 million bulbs and harvest around 3.5 million cut daffodil flowers each year. Despite the spring display, the UK hasn't seen much in the way of sunshine this week, with parts of Scotland even seeing snow showers on Friday, after blustery conditions hit much of the UK on Thursday. Up to 5cm of snow was expected across the region, with 10cm possible on higher ground.

. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Horses from Gordon Elliott's stable on the gallops before day one of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Today (Friday) marks the last of four days of the Cheltenham Festival, one of the most prestigious dates in the racing calendar. On Tuesday, Festival racegoers were given a chance to bid farewell to Constitution Hill as he paraded in front of fans in a final visit to the Prestbury Park track. The Nicky Henderson-trained nine-year-old was once the undisputed champion of the hurdling world, but a string of falls has understandably triggered a change in tack and a switch to the Flat racing code.

. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Oscars host Conan O'Brien 'helps' roll out the red carpet ahead of the 98th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation in Hollywood, California. Many of the showbiz headlines in the crucial last few days before this Sunday's Oscars ceremony have been dominated by one Mr Timothée Chalamet, but it's possibly not the press the Marty Supreme star had been hoping for. Chalamet, who is nominated for best actor, is facing heavy backlash after he dismissed ballet and opera as art forms that "no one cares about" during an interview with Matthew McConaughey. The 30-year-old had at one point looked to be most likely to take home the gong, but Michael B. Jordan is now the bookie's favourite to win for his performance in Sinners.

. Picture: Euan Cherry/Alamy

A fire breaks out on Glasgow's Union street, next door to Scotland's busiest train station, with 60 firefighters called to tackle the raging inferno. Glasgow train station has been shut since Sunday, after flames spread from a nearby vape shop. The neighbouring Forsyth Building, dating back to 1851, later collapsed due to damaged caused by the blaze.

. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

People take part in a march to the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood, in Edinburgh, on International Women's Day. March 8th marked International Women's Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. To mark the day, for the 11th consecutive year, Birmingham and Yardley MP Jess Phillips read out the names of all the women killed by men in the last 12 months. As she read out the 107 names in the Commons, Ms Phillips said she hoped these victims of femicide “get the justice that they deserved”, and asked her colleagues to “honour them by preventing others from suffering the same fate”. The youngest on the list was aged 17 and the oldest was 93.

. Picture: REUTERS/Angela Ponce