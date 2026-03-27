By Lucy Harvey

Trump takes a break from Iran talks to tour Graceland, there's a landmark online safety verdict in LA, and what left Starmer with his head in his hands? Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week

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. Picture: Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images

President Donald Trump holds up a replica of an Elvis Presley guitar after signing it while visiting Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee. President Trump made a surprise visit to the Presley's home after participating in a Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable on combating violent crime in the city on Monday. Whilst there, the President proffered an interesting thought-experiment to gathered staff - who would win in a fight, him or Elvis. The late singer and karate-enthusiast had two 8th degree black belts, but Mr Trump asked workers if they thought he “could have taken” him in a fight. “I don't know? You might,” replied one. “I think he would've been respectful enough to let you win.”

. Picture: ARNAUD FINISTRE / AFP

A winegrower lights anti-frost candles in their vineyard near Chablis, Burgundy, France. Temperatures in the region have been unseasonably cold this week, falling below zero degrees celsius during the night. The frost has pushed many Burgundy winegrowers to take radical action to warm their vines, including lighting small grass fires and burning braziers. These seemingly extreme practices have become increasingly common throughout Burgundy, after severe spring frosts in 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2022 devastated hundreds of vineyards.

. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

The wrecks of four ambulances are taken away after an arson attack on volunteer-led ambulances run by the Jewish community in Golders Green, London. Counter Terrorism Police have now arrested two men on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after four Hatzola ambulances were set alight on Highfield Road in northwest London shortly after 1.35am on Monday. Six fire engines and 40 firefighters rushed to the scene, near the Mchzike Hadath synagogue, to put out the flames. No one was injured. Members of the Golders Green Jewish community have claimed they raised security concerns several times before the firebomb attack, with the site being "watched for weeks" beforehand.

. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally is welcomed to the National Shrine of Saint Jude during her pilgrimage from London to Canterbury Cathedral ahead of her installation service. Dame Sarah had to perform a 140 kilometer (87 mile) pilgrimage from London to Canterbury on foot before she could be officially enthroned as the Archbishop of Canterbury on Wednesday. The six day journey followed the historic Becket Camino, or Becket Way, a route that pilgrims have taken since the 12th century. When she had completed her journey, Dame Sarah made history as the very first woman to be made the Archbishop of Canterbury during a ceremony attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales and 2000 other guests. Just 32 years ago, women couldn’t be ordained.

. Picture: Frederic J. Brown / AFP

Relatives of victims, including Lori Schott (centre) who lost her teenage daughter Anna to suicide, walk out of the Los Angeles Superior Court holding portraits of their loved ones after an LA jury on Wednesday found Meta and Google liable for harming a young woman through the addictive design of their social media platforms. The tech giants were proved to have acted negligently after a 20-year-old woman (known only as Kaley) said her early use of social media made her addicted and her depression worse. A jury sitting on the case ordered the companies to pay each pay $3 million in a landmark verdict that could reshape how the tech industry faces legal accountability for the mental health of young users.

. Picture: National Museums Scotland/PA Wire

Curator Zena Timmons prepares Morag the sheep for display at the National Museum of Rural Life in East Kilbride in Scotland. Morag's birth in June 1995 at the Roslin Institute in Edinburgh was hailed as a technical breakthrough that made the birth of the world-famous Dolly the sheep the following year possible. Experts said the births of Morag and her her identical twin Megan demonstrated that viable sheep could be produced by nuclear transfer from cells which have been cultured in vitro. Dolly, born in July 1996, was the first mammal to be cloned from an adult cell as part of the Roslin Institute’s research into producing genetically-modified farm animals. Morag, who died in 2000, has now gone on permanent display at the National Museum of Rural Life in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, as part of a new section exploring the role of science in agriculture.

. Picture: House of Commons

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer reacts to a question from Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch attacked the Prime Minister during PMQs this week over recently announced plans to provide financial support to “those that need it most” over rising bills caused by the US and Israel’s war on Iran. "First we had the Budget for Benefits Street, now it’s a bailout for Benefits Street. Doesn’t this just prove that they’ve given up being the Labour Party and they’re now just the welfare party?” Hitting back, Sir Keir said: “They’re the ones that doubled spend on welfare, they’re the ones with a broken system and when we tried to mend it, what did they do, they voted against it... She talks about the spike in energy prices, that’s because of the war which I say we shouldn’t join and she says we should join without following through on the consequences.”

. Picture: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

US First Lady Melania Trump walks with a humanoid robot as she arrives for the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC. On Wednesday, Mrs Trump convened First Spouses from 45 countries at the White House for a Global Summit focused on the role of artificial intelligence and education. To kick off day two of the event, the American First lady made a memorable entrance alongside Figure3, an "American-made humanoid system." "The future of AI is ‘personified’ – it will be formed in the shape of humans" Mrs Trump declared in her keynote address.

. Picture: ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH/EPA/Shutterstock

Iranians mourn during the funeral for victims of the conflict between Iran, Israel and the US, at the Behesht Zahra cemetery in southern Tehran, Iran. Since the start of the conflict nearly a month ago, the Israel Defense Forces said it had dropped more than 12,000 bombs across Iran and 3,600 bombs on Tehran alone. Though Israel and Iran continue to exchange fire, President Trump has extended his pause on strikes against Iranian energy plants by ten days (to April 6) and has again claimed peace talks are going "very well." The White House has ramped up its talks of a potential peace deal with Iran in recent days, but a 15-point plan submitted by Trump was rejected earlier this week. But amid the mixed messaging, Trump earlier branded Iran a "lunatic nation" that is "begging for a deal".

. Picture: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

An Air Canada Express CRJ-900 sits on the runway after colliding with a Port Authority fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York City. Pilot Antoine Forest, 30, and co-pilot Mackenzie Gunther were killed after a passenger plane collided with a fire truck on a runway at New York's LaGuardia Airport in the early hours of Monday morning. Passengers reported feeling the pilots brake “extremely hard” as the plane landed on the runway, and it is believed their quick instincts saved the lives of the other 74 souls onboard. The fire truck had initially been given permission to move onto the runway due to an issue with another plane, but air traffic control quickly realised the truck was in the path of the ill-fated plane. “Truck One, stop, stop, stop!” an air traffic controller can be heard saying. The controller then says they tried to reach out to the pilots of the crashed plane, but heard nothing back.

. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images