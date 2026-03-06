By Lucy Harvey

War dominates the headlines, but the return of spring blossoms and Crufts offer some light relief - Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

A boy plays with his sheep next to an unexploded missile that landed in an open field on the outskirts of Qamishli, eastern Syria on Thursday. War broke out on Saturday after The United States and Israel started striking Iran, killing its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and targeting sites linked to country's nuclear and ballistic missile programme and armed forces. Gulf countries have been targeted by repeated waves of Iranian drone attacks in retaliation for the massive US-Israeli air campaign. The Syrian army has reinforced its presence along the borders with Lebanon and Iraq, both of which have also been dragged into the conflict.

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes in Dahiyeh, a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon. Fresh strikes rocked Iran and Lebanon on this morning (Friday), as the war enters its seventh day. Israel has vowed to escalate to a "new phase" in the Middle East war that has already spiralled rapidly throughout the region and beyond. Lebanon is reporting its death toll from Israeli strikes had risen to 123. Estimates of Iran's death toll are over 1,000.

President Donald Trump, speaks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a bilateral meeting at the Oval Office of the White House. On Thursday, the House of Representatives voted on a war powers resolution that could have prevented President Trump from continuing the military campaign against Iran. By a vote of 212-219, the House voted to reject the democratic-backed measure. In an interview yesterday, the President insisted “people are loving what’s happening" in Iran, and claimed that "Cuba is going to fall too"

A family runs to safety after an airstrike on an Iranian police centre, which damaged residential buildings around it in Niloofar square in central Tehran. People in Tehran have said that they have experienced the "worst night" of Israeli strikes so far last night. In a further development today in the fast-moving conflict, the IDF released footage of the moment Israeli fighter jets blew up the late Ayatollah Khamenei's military bunker.

Lord Peter Mandelson leaves his home in London a week after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The former Labour minister has been accused of passing sensitive information onto paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary. It was revealed this morning that Lord Mandelson has snubbed a request from US Congress to testify about his relationship with Epstein. Democrats contacted the disgraced peer three weeks ago, urging him to provide testimony as a matter of “urgency”, saying they believed he might possess “critical information” about Epstein’s co-conspirators and those who enabled him. The Labour grandee claimed he could not attend because he is currently under active investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

The Worm Moon rises behind the Edge outdoor observation deck at Hudson Yards in New York City, ahead of a total lunar eclipse, as seen from Hoboken, New Jersey. The second full moon of the year (the Worm Moon) delighted skygazers across the world on Tuesday evening. The worm moon is thought to take its name from worms who escape from the soil to mate during the spring. As an added bonus, the moon appeared red in parts of Asia, Australia, North America and South America earlier on Tuesday as it coincided with a full lunar eclipse – also known as a blood moon.

A child cries as his family boarded a smugglers' boat without him in an attempt to cross the English Channel off the beach of Gravelines, northern France. At dawn on Tuesday, four makeshift boats left the beach at Gravelines, each carrying at least around fifty people, taking advantage of the temporary improvement in weather conditions to attempt an illegal crossing of the English Channel. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced on Thursday that a small number of failed asylum seekers will be offered an “increased incentive payment” of £10,000 per person and up to £40,000 per family to leave Britain. The pilot has been criticised by the Conservatives and Reform, who say it will incentivise illegal immigration.

An aerial view of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Sanming, Fujian Province of China. The blossoming of cherry flowers in China tends to span from March to May, and drives a surge in flower-viewing visitors and tours. On Monday, the month-long Shanghai Cherry Blossom Festival will commence at Gucun Park, featuring over 16,000 blooming cherry trees, as well as special after dark illuminations for the first time.

Teyana Taylor and Rue Rose Shumpert at The 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California. 'One Battle After Another' star Teyana Taylor brought along an incredibly cute plus one to last weekend's Actor Awards (formerly the SAG Awards) in LA - her 5-year-old daughter, Rue Rose. Rue Rose made the most of her time on the red carpet as she was snapped helping adjust her mum's dress, blowing kisses to the pack of photographers, and throwing up a couple of peace signs for good measure. However, Taylor lost out on the award for Female Actor in a Supporting role to Amy Madigan, who terrified audiences as Aunt Gladys in Weapons. Madigan and Taylor will compete for the prize again at the Oscars next Sunday - a gripping awards race that's far too close to call.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves departs to present the government's Spring Forecast to the House of Commons, at No.11 Downing Street. The Chancellor was tasked with delivering her spring statement to the Commons on Tuesday, just three days after the United States and Israel began their war on Iran, which is likely to have a profound impact on the UK's financial situation. The war is expected to cause a surge in energy prices, which would fuel higher inflation and raise interest rates, resulting in more cost of living woes. Despite this, the chancellor told the Commons that people will be £1,000 better off a year by the next election. “I can confirm that GDP per person is set to grow more than was expected in the autumn, with growth of 5.6% over the course of this parliament," said Ms Reeves.

