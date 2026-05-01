The King makes a big impression stateside, Banksy strikes again, and records are obliterated left, right, and centre at the TCS London Marathon - here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

By Lucy Harvey

Listen to this article Loading audio...

. Picture: SERGEI ILNITSKY/EPA/Shutterstock

Russian youths wearing radiation protection suits participate in the 8th annual 'Yunarmiya, forward!' Games, dedicated to Victory Day at the Museum-reserve 'Gorki Leninskie' in Gorki Leninskie, Moscow on Thursday. More than 120 teams of young army cadets attended the 'Yunarmiya, forward!' Games, which pits teams of 12-17 years old against each other in military themed activities and sports, such as assembling and disassembling firearms, quizzes on Russian military history, and "chemical protection" drills. The games are a continuation of the Soviet military sports competitions for children and teenagers 'Zarnitsa' (since 1967) and 'Eaglet' (since 1972).

. Picture: AP Photo/Julia Demaree

King Charles III and President Donald Trump speak as troops march past during a State Visit arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House on Tuesday. If one thing is clear following King Charles and Queen Camilla's busy four-day State Visit to the United States, it's that the King has the President's ear. Charles became only the second British monarch to address the US Congress, winning plaudits for his warm speech to a joint session of lawmakers in Washington DC. There had been concerns ahead of the trip that Trump's falling out with Keir Starmer over the Iran War might overshadow proceedings, but the King's trademark charm seemed to yield lucrative results for the UK. The President yesterday announced that he will remove tariffs on Scottish whisky following the visit, saying the King and Queen got him "to do something that nobody else was able to do”.



. Picture: CARLOS JASSO / AFP via Getty Images

Police hold back protesters holding placards as a car (not pictured) carrying Keir Starmer passes by as he visits an ambulance centre servicing the Jewish community in Golders Green, London, following Wednesday's terror attack. Furious protesters could be heard shouting "shame on you" and "traitor" at Starmer as he sped in to the Hatzola HQ to meet emergency service workers. It comes after two Jewish men - 34-year-old Shilome Rand and 76-year-old Moshe Ben Baila - were stabbed in north London on Wednesday, in what Counter Terror Policing London has formally declared a terrorist attack. One protester, who gave his name as Matthew, 62, from north London, said: “I’m coming to stand with my community and protest against the endless platitudes that are offered up after every incident. “I’m tired of Cobra meetings. I want to see action,” he said.

. Picture: Casa de S.M. el Rey

Princess Leonor of Asturias completes her second solo flight as part of her military aviation training at the General Air Academy in San Javier, Spain. The heir to the Spanish throne was pictured waving and smiling as she took to the skies in a Pilatus PC-21 training aircraft. News of the 20-year old Princess's enrolment at Carlos III University in Getafe was also made official this week, as it was announced she will pursue a degree in political science now that she has completed her military training.

. Picture: Benjamin Gilbert for London Marathon Events/Shutterstock

General view of the runners as they approach the one mile mark during the TCS London Marathon. It was a day for the history books on Sunday as several monumental records were smashed in the capital. 59,830 ‌participants completed the London marathon course, beating the previous record for the highest numbers of finishers set at last year's New ​York City event. Sabastian Sawe of Team Kenya did the impossible and set a new world record in winning with a time of 1:59:30, the first person ever to run a sub-two-hour marathon. People have spent the week trying to wrap their heads around his mind blowing pace, with one journalist pointing out that if you completed the London marathon course at top speed on a Lime scooter without ever stopping, which can travel up to 12.5mph, Sawe would still beat you! Records were also smashed in the women's event, with Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa setting a new women-only world record of 2:15:41, successfully defending her title AND beating the record she set only last year.

. Picture: Andrew Harnik/Gettyimages

. Picture: Richard A. Brooks / AFP via Getty Images

A statue bearing the signature of British street artist Banksy appears in Waterloo Place in central London early on Thursday morning. The large statue, depicting a suited man marching off the edge of the plinth while carrying a flag that covers his face, reportedly first emerged just off Pall Mall on Wednesday. The piece cropped up in Waterloo Place in St James’s – an area established to promote British imperialism and military pomp in the 1800s. The sculpture is positioned near statues of Edward VII, Florence Nightingale and the Crimean War Memorial.

. Picture: Meng Delong/VCG via Getty Images

Tourists enjoy the illuminations on Slender West Lake in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province of China. Each night, thousands of colourful lights illuminate the weeping willows, peach trees, bridges, and pavilions of the ancient Chinese garden, dazzling visitors to one of the most popular spring destinations in the country.

. Picture: Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images

Rescuers work at the site where a passenger train locomotive pierced through the rear carriage of a commuter train at Bekasi Timur Station in Bekasi, West Java on Monday night. Two trains collided outside the Indonesian capital Jakarta, the state-owned rail company KAI said, killing at least 14 people and prompting a mass evacuation effort. Indonesia's public transport network in general has a high accident rate, due in part to ageing infrastructure and poor maintenance.

. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Luke Littler in action night thirteen of the BetMGM Premier League 2026 at P&J Live, Aberdeen on Thursday. Luke 'The Nuke' Littler saw off his long time rival Luke Humphries 6-5 to win Night 13 of the Premier League in Aberdeen and pull clear at the top of the table. A solid hold saw Humphries lead 5-3, but Littler fought back with a break to force a decider, which he took on double 10 as the defending champion’s aim consistently faltered.

. Picture: REUTERS/Lisi Niesner