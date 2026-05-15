By Lucy Harvey

Kate delights a baby in Italy, the madness of Eurovision gets underway, and hailstorms sweep the UK - Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

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. Picture: Raşid Necati Aslım/Anadolu via Getty Images

King Charles III visits Golders Green to show his support for the Jewish community in London. The King yesterday visited Golders Green and met the Jewish victims of the stabbings in the neighbourhood last month. Charles visited a Jewish Care charity centre to meet with victims Shloime Rand, 34, and Moshe Ben Baila, 76, also known as Norman Shine, along with Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley. After speaking to the King, Mr Shine, who was stabbed in the neck outside a bus stop during the attack, spoke about the “genuine warmth” he had felt from the King. “The most inspiring thing was that he didn’t let go of my hand, I mean it was amazing, he is the King but I felt a genuine warmth and concern.”

. Picture: Chris McGrath/Getty

A passenger from the final group to be evacuated from the MV Hondius makes a heart from a bus on the way to the airport in the Granadilla Port on Monday in Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, Spain. Three people have died after an outbreak of Hantavirus on board the MV Hondius, which was travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde. Passengers from around the world have this week been transported back to their home countries and quarantined. Twenty British nationals from the MV Hondius, together with a German who is a UK resident and a Japanese passenger, were taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on the Wirral after the ship docked in Tenerife. They are now undergoing a 45-day period of self-isolation following their evacuation from the ship.

. Picture: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Demi Moore, Jury member of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film "Fatherland" in Cannes, France. The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival kicked off this week, with the word's biggest film stars descending on the French Riviera to celebrate cinema for 12 days straight. Demi Moore, looking stunning in a sculptural red Gucci gown, took her moment on the red carpet to urge the film industry to find ways to work with and protect itself from artificial intelligence, instead of fighting a losing battle against it. "AI is here. And so to fight it is to, in a sense, to fight something that is a battle that we will lose. So to find ways in which we can work with it is a more valuable path to take," said Moore.

. Picture: Brook Mitchell / AFP via Getty Images

Wes Streeting leaves Number 10 Downing Street after meeting with the Prime Minister on Wednesday. Following a fleeting 16 minute pow-wow with the Prime Minister at No 10, Mr Streeting this week resigned from his post as Health Secretary in a dramatic departure - suggesting he will soon challenge Sir Keir Starmer for the leadership. In a letter to Sir Keir, Mr Streeting said on Thursday he had "lost confidence" in the PM's leadership and that remaining in post would be "dishonourable and unprincipled". Not to be outdone, Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham looks as though he's also preparing to throw his hat into the ring of a potential leadership contest. Burnham declared he would seek permission from Labour’s national executive committee (NEC) to stand in the Makerfield by-election after the current MP, Josh Simons, announced on Thursday he would quit Parliament to make way for the mayor.

. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Runners and Rider during the Lindum York Handicap at York Racecourse on Thursday. Jamie Spencer enjoyed a quickfire double on York’s Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante day at York, taking the first two races on the card. Richard Hannon’s Persian Spring was the 7-2 joint-favourite for the Sky Bet EBFstallions.com Novice Stakes, in which Spencer had the colt up with the pace in the early stages before switching left to the favoured far side to make a strong run two furlongs out, keeping on well to win by a length from Ranting Duke. Spencer’s second winner was this time trained by Robert Cowell in the shape of Jakajaro who took the Lindum York Stakes in impressive style, beating Heavenly Heather by two and a quarter lengths.

. Picture: REUTERS/Evan Vucci

U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping stand together as they tour the Temple of Heaven in Beijing. "You're a great leader, sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway," Trump told Xi after the Chinese leader treated him to a grand reception, featuring an honour guard and throngs of children excitedly waving flags, as part of the U.S President's two day visit to Beijing this week. The meeting between the two nations comes amid a time of heightened global tensions over the Ukraine and Iran wars, especially as China is close to Iran and the main buyer of its oil. "We’ve settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn’t have been able to solve," Trump said on Friday. Xi did not comment on his discussions with Trump about Iran, although China's foreign ministry issued a blunt statement outlining Beijing's frustration with the Iran war. "This conflict, which should never have happened, has no reason to continue," the ministry said.

. Picture: James Buttenshaw/Alamy Live News

A storm passes over the Thames Estuary, as seen from Isle of Sheppey north coast looking towards Essex. Talk about four seasons in one day! May so far has brought disappointing temperatures, with a surprise cold snap this week bringing with it high wind speeds, plenty of rain, and even hail between short, sunny bursts - so will the UK see a heatwave anytime soon? According to the latest weather forecast from the Met Office, temperatures are about to surge and become "rather warm" as things look set to improve.

. Picture: AP Photo/Martin Meissner

Tamara Zivkovic from Montenegro performs the song Nova Zora during the dress rehearsal for the first semifinal of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna, Austria on Monday. The Eurovision Song Contest grand final takes place at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna this weekend, with the world getting it's first glimpse at variety of colourful acts during this week's semi-finals and dress rehearsals. YouTuber and electronics enthusiast, Look Mum No Computer (real name Sam Battle), is representing the UK. His song, 'Eins, Zwei, Drei', has a 80/1 chance of winning, but the musician has said he's “happy to be an underdog". Israel's contestant on Tuesday heard the boos of a small number of pro-Palestinian protesters as he took the stage, he told Reuters news agency. The contest, usually a good-natured and camp celebration of pop music and European diversity now in its 70th year, has been plunged into crisis over Gaza. National broadcasters from five countries, including Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland, are boycotting this year's event because of Israel's participation.

. Picture: Bonnie Cash/UPI

The Reflecting Pool is seen during its paint renovation in Washington, DC on Thursday. The cost of President Donald Trump's ongoing renovation of the Lincoln Memorial is now nearing $15 million, as workers continue resurfacing the bottom of the Reflecting Pool. It is being painted with American flag blue-coloured material as part of his Safe and Beautiful campaign to "clean up parks and monuments in the city" ahead of the nation's 250th birthday this summer.

. Picture: Marco BERTORELLO / POOL / AFP

The Princess of Wales is greeted by the people of Reggio Emilia, including a very smiley baby, outside its town hall on Wednesday as part of a two-day visit to Italy. Kate toured the Italian city to learn about an innovative education system pioneered in the city supporting childhood development, and ended her stay by hosting a farmhouse lunch for some of the people she met. Kate thanked the people of Reggio Emilia for “a deeply moving and unforgettable time” after her first overseas royal tour in more than three years, saying “Grazie di cuore” – Thank you with all my heart.

. Picture: REUTERS/Thomas Peter