By Lucy Harvey

. Picture: James Manning/PA Wire

A Tower of London Yeoman Warder (Beefeater) holds a lantern at a display of ceramic poppies as the Tower marks Armistice Day. 30,000 ceramic poppies were displayed at the Tower, which was bombed during the Blitz, with 2025 marking 80 years since the end of the second world war.

. Picture: Samuel Corum/Sipa USA

President Donald Trump departs the White House against an autumnal backdrop, as his row with the BBC rumbles on. The BBC faces a legal challenge from Mr Trump after being accused of "doctoring" a clip of the US president speaking ahead of the January 6 insurrection.

. Picture: Erwin MASCARINAS / AFP

Residents evacuate from their flooded homes due to heavy rain brought by Typhoon Fung-wong in Remedios T. Romualdez, on the southern island of Mindanao. Typhoon Fung-wong bore down on the Philippines this week, just days after Typhoon Kalmaegi killed at least 204 people and left a trail of devastation across Southeast Asia.

. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

People weather the elements to protest with flags and banners outside The Bell Hotel after a court ruled migrants can stay at the Epping hotel. Epping Forest council had argued the hotel owners had flouted planning rules, which the court dismissed. The hotel was the focal point of intense protests and counter-protests over the summer following the arrest of an asylum seeker living there who was later jailed for sexual offences.

. Picture: Valentin Flauraud / AFP

A staff member shows a 9.51-carat vivid blue diamond, known as "The Mellon Blue", during its presentation at Christie's auction house in Geneva. The internally flawless fancy vivid blue pear-shaped diamond was expected to fetch $30 million at auction this week, but fell just shy of that, with winning bid coming in at a mere $25.6 million.

. Picture: LOU BENOIST/AFP

A protester throws hay onto a fire outside the prefecture of Seine-Maritime during a farmers demonstration called by French union National Federation of Agricultural Holders' Unions (FNSEA) to protest against the Mercosur trade agreement, in Rouen, northern France.

. Picture: Matt Crossick/Alamy Live News

Ariana Grande arriving for the European premiere of Wicked: For Good, at Cineworld Leicester Square in London. Ariana hit the headlines later in the week when, at the Singapore Premiere, a man jumped a barricade and grabbed the actress, with her co-star Cynthia Erivo acting faster than security to help her.

. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Giant lanterns are installed at Edinburgh Zoo for the return of Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's (RZSS) trail featuring over 600 aquatic themed gigantic lanterns created by a team of 20 lantern specialists from Zigong Lanterns in China, which will run from November 14. Visitors to the trail will be able to walk through an enormous whale and explore a luminous under water wonderland.

. Picture: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

Princess of Wales greets 100 year-old WW2 veteran Bill Redston as she attends the Armistice Day Service of Remembrance on the Armed Forces Memorial at The National Memorial Arboretum. The occasion marked her honorary debut at an event traditionally reserved for blood royals in the line of succession.

. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

A dead swan lies in the Leeds and Liverpool canal near Altham. Up to 15 dead birds have been found by locals on the stretch of the canal. DEFRA have recently warned of an increase in findings of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in Lancashire. The deaths of these birds has been reported to the agency by residents but the carcasses have been left for several days. The public have been urged to report any dead birds to Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire