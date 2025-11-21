By Lucy Harvey

A chaotic Miss Universe pageant comes to an end, A Hollywood legend finally gets lifts a gong, and French mummies go on display - here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A motorcyclist looks back at a pyroclastic flow during the eruption of Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java. Semeru, the highest mountain on Indonesia's Java Island, has been spewing columns of ash clouds as tall as 2km above its peak. Local media reported that authorities were struggling to rescue about 178 people stranded on the 3,676-metre mountain.

. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Jack Hackney from Hamiltons Ice Sculptors puts finishing touches on a sculpture of a unicorn, which took 2 days and 1.2 tonnes of ice, for The Polar Ice Bar at Edinburgh's Christmas.

At long last, Tom Cruise has an Oscar! The actor and producer accepted his Honorary Academy Award on stage during the 16th Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.

. Picture: Ryan Murphy/Getty

A person is detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents inside a fast food restaurant under construction on November 19, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The man sustained injuries to his face while agents wrestled him to the ground, after he tried to run. Federal Agents are carrying out "Operation Charlotte's Web," an ongoing immigration enforcement surge across the Charlotte region.

. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A traffic cone that usually appears atop the Duke of Wellington statue outside the Gallery of Modern Art has been replaced with a new artwork featuring a pigeon. The pigeon is depicted reading a newspaper and wearing a miniature traffic cone, referring to the long-running Glasgow tradition of placing an actual traffic cone on the Duke of Wellington's head. Street artist 'Rebel Bear' appears to have taken credit on social media for the latest addition to the famous monument by, which was erected in 1844.

. Picture: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP

Yanina Magali Anahi Gomez Ojeda, AKA Miss Paraguay, walks on stage during the 2025 Miss Universe national costume presentation in Nonthaburi, north of Bangkok. The pageant has been marred by controversy right the way through this year's event, with one organiser attempting to publicly humiliate Miss Mexico, who has gone on to be crowned the winner, and Miss Jamaica being rushed to hospital after falling off stage during a preliminary round.

. Picture: Alain Apaydin/ABACAPRESS

One of the mummies on display at the Museum of Mankind (Musee de L'Homme) in Paris. The new exhibition "invites you to explore the reasons that led so many cultures to opt for one of the most extreme practices in terms of preserving the body."

. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Scott McTominay scores Scotland's opening goal with a extraordinary bicycle kick during the FIFA World Cup European Qualifying match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Scotland went on to win the game (with two sensational goals in injury time) and qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

. Picture: SAUL LOEB / AFP

President Donald Trump greets Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, DC. During the controversial visit, The US president was asked about the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi - which many believe was ordered by the Saudi prince. Defending the Saudi royal in the Oval Office, Mr Trump said: "You're mentioning someone that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn't like that gentleman that you're talking about. Whether you like him or didn't like him, things happen. But he knew nothing about it. You don't have to embarrass our guest."

. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Reindeer stop traffic on the road near Aviemore. The Cairngorm Reindeer Herd is Britain's only free-ranging herd of reindeer found in the Cairngorm mountains in the Scottish Highlands. Snow and ice warnings have come into force across the UK as the Met Office said the wintry weather "could create some particularly tricky travel conditions".

. Picture: YURIY DYACHYSHYN/AFP