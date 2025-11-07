By Lucy Harvey

Boxing robots, Vietnam underwater, and hello to a hippo - here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

. Picture: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Donald Trump looks on after a man fainted during an announcement about weight-loss drugs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. The White House Press said that the attendee, who was not named, was doing fine moments later. Trump was announcing deals with pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to lower the prices of some popular weight-loss drugs. Both companies "have agreed to offer their most popular GLP-1 weight-loss drug," Trump said, "at drastic discounts."

. Picture: Brook Mitchell/Getty Images

People watch a fireworks display during Bonfire Night celebrations in Lewes, East Sussex. The UK experienced a “remarkable series” of daily record temperatures during the first week of November, including the hottest Bonfire Night ever, the Met Office has said.

. Picture: ATIF ARYAN/AFP

An Afghan earthquake survivor sits over the remains of a damaged house at a village in Tashqurghan, in the Khulm district of Samangan province. A 6.3-magnitude strong earthquake that struck overnight killed at least 20 people in northern Afghanistan, authorities said on November 3, just months after another deadly tremor that left the country reeling.

. Picture: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP

Remote-controlled robots by Unitree Robotics take part in a boxing match at the Unitree Robotics stand during the 8th International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Thousands of companies from across the globe attended the event, where China pledged to further open its market to the world and unveiled hundreds of new products and technologies.

. Picture: Roger Kisby/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 5 World Premiere in Hollywood, California. Bobby Brown seemed on good terms with her onscreen father, despite reports that the actress had filed harassment and bullying claims against Harbour before shooting began for the upcoming season.

. Picture: AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

A hippo calf, born in September, explores the large water basin for the first time in public together with its mother Nala at the zoo in Berlin, Germany. The currently unnamed calf weighed 61 pounds at birth — significantly less than the usual 88 pounds for newborn hippos.

. Picture: Mehmet Eser/ZUMA Press Wire

People dressed as handmaidens take part in the Trump Must Go protest near the Washington Monument in Washington, DC. Hundreds rallied at the National Mall on the first anniversary of Donald Trump's re-election to protest his administration and the ongoing government shutdown, the second-longest in U.S. history, which has caused widespread layoffs.

. Picture: Joey Sussman/ZUMA Press Wire

November's supermoon, called the Beaver Moon, rises behind the Statue of Freedom atop the U.S. Capitol Dome in Washington, DC. The largest, brightest moon of the year is thought to have its unique name due to the First Nations tribes in North America historically setting beaver traps in November.

. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William looks out towards Sugar Loaf Mountain after meeting the 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalists at Christ the Redeemer during day three of his visit to Brazil. The Prince of Wales stood in the same spot that Diana, Princess of Wales, was photographed in 34 years ago.

. Picture: David Parry/PA Media Assignments

Views of the ‘Spirit of Christmas’ lights switch-on across Regent Street and St James’s in London, marking the 10th anniversary of the festive displays lighting up the capital. The switch-on event featured performances from London choirs, as well as visits from the Hamleys elves.

. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Buglers during a Remembrance Day ceremony at Lloyd's of London, in the City of London, to mark Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of the First World War. Each year, on the Friday prior to Remembrance Sunday, the Underwriting Room is packed with thousands of ex-service personnel, brokers, underwriters, and Lloyd’s staff to pay their respects to those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

. Picture: Thanh Hue/Getty Images