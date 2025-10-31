Pumpkins piled high, abseiling marines, and the aurora borealis - here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

By Lucy Harvey

. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Luca, an Amur Tiger, being prepared for a CT scan to investigate locomotion abnormalities at the Big Cat Sanctuary near Ashford in Kent. Luca is one of three big cats being scanned at the sanctuary with a mobile unit brought to the site which is the first time it has been tried.

. Picture: Ricardo Makyn / AFP

An aerial view shows a damaged property following the passage of Hurricane Melissa, in Brucefield, St. Elizabeth, Jamaica. Hurricane Melissa bore down on the Bahamas on October 29 after cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, leaving 30 people dead or missing in Haiti and parts of Jamaica and Cuba in ruins.

. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

National Trust staff check pumpkins in a display of more than 2,000 pumpkins and gourds, with over 50 varieties, that have been harvested by National Trust gardeners and arranged into an autumnal splash of colour in the Orangery at Tyntsfield, near Bristol.

. Picture: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara

British gymnast Joe Fraser competes in the men's horizontal bar final during the 53rd Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia.

. Picture: Han Jiajun/VCG

The "red beach" created by suaeda salsa, a kind of reed on wetland in Qingdao, Shandong Province of China. The coastal marshlands are experiencing a striking transformation, as Suaeda salsa, a type of seaweed, changes colour from green to a vivid reddish-purple

. Picture: Ben Whitley/PA Wire

Members of the Royal Marines abseil at the launch of the Royal British Legion's annual London Poppy Day, at Waterloo Station in London. Around 3,000 serving armed forces personnel were selling poppies all around London on Thursday with the aim of raising a million pounds for the Poppy Appeal.

. Picture: Moiz Salhi/Anadolu

Palestinian students carrying school bags are seen on the stairs at the Al-Razi School after classes resumed in United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the near east (UNRWA) schools in Gaza City. UNRWA schools, which have served as shelters for long-term displaced families, are once again serving students after nearly two years of war and displacement.

. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

A woman wears a mask of Chancellor Rachel Reeves as a protest calls for her to tax the super rich, outside the Treasury, as the annual budget fast approaches.

. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, glow in the sky over St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay on the North East coast. The phenomenal display is caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth's atmosphere.

. Picture: Hasnoor Hussain / POOL

US President Donald Trump waves from his official vehicle known as "The Beast" as he departs from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang to attend the ASEAN summit. This was the first leg of an Asian tour that included high-stakes trade talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

. Picture: Gerardo Vieyra/NurPhoto