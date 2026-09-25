By Lucy Harvey

The pictures behind the headlines: here are the most powerful visual moments, in the UK and around the world, this week.

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. Picture: Marcin Calak/PA Media Assignments

Young racers compete in the Settrington Cup at Goodwood Revival presented by Dunlop at the Goodwood Motor Circuit in Chichester, West Sussex. Goodwood Revival, an annual immersive celebration of vintage cars and fashion, celebrates "the golden age of motor racing, from 1948 to 1966 - an era when every car, garment and accessory was built to last"

. Picture: Chen Zeguo/Xinhua/Alamy Live News

Yu Yiting of Team China competes during the women's 4x100m freestyle relay final of swimming at the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday. The Asian Games, also known as Asiad, is a continental multi-sport event held every four years, and marks Asia's largest sporting event.

. Picture: Faiz Qreqa / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian children pour water into a bathtub as two children sit inside it amid rubble in the Al-Zarqa neighborhood of Gaza City, Gaza Strip. Families in the area, which has suffered widespread destruction, live in makeshift tents among the ruins and face severe shortages of basic necessities, including water and infrastructure.

. Picture: Guillaume SALIGOT / AFP via Getty Images

Migrants aboard a smugglers' boat attempt to cross the English Channel off the beach of Merville-Franceville-Plage, northwestern France on Monday. The Government said it must “push further and harder” to stop migrants crossing the Channel after more than 700 people arrived in the UK on Wednesday – the highest number for a single day so far this year.

. Picture: Guy Corbishley/Alamy Live News

Ballerina Sophie Elizabeth performs infront of the lighting of 'Soul', projected onto St Paul's Cathedral by Ukrainian artist and lighting designer Mykola Kabluka. 'Soul’ explores the moment an internal thought takes physical form, drawing on research into brain activity associated with daydreaming and creative thought.

. Picture: David Parry/PA Media Assignments

Tommy and Marley, year one pupils at Grazeley Primary School, take part in BMW Group UK’s ‘The Spark Lab’ at the BMW Academy in Reading. The initiative explores electric vehicle technology as part of the company’s Apprentice 2036 campaign, which aims to raise awareness of automotive careers and apprenticeships for children in school today.

. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey delivers his keynote speech during the LibDem Conference at Brighton Centre. Sir Ed Davey said the Liberal Democrats will have to battle against “hopelessness and cynicism” to help “fix the country”. Closing his conference speech in Brighton, the Lib Dem leader pitched much of his speech as the party needing to win the “fight of our lives”.

. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Tom Cruise escorts Catherine, Princess of Wales and as she and Prince William attend the "Digger" World Premiere & Royal Film Performance in London. The film was shown at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square theatre, central London, to raise funds for The Film and TV Charity, which works to create healthier and more supportive working environments.

. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

A protester is handcuffed at a anti-migrant demonstration in Gosport, England on Tuesday. The protesters arrived in Gosport after reports that migrants rescued by British crews from a dinghy in the English Channel would dock at a nearby marina. Earlier on Tuesday, Daniel Thomas (known as Danny Tommo), leader of the self-styled Patriot Platform, live-streamed as he attempted to intercept a migrant dinghy from a speedboat in the Channel.

. Picture: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister Andy Burnham prepare to speak at the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York. The PM said in his first ever UN speech that he wants a “single set of global principles and standards” to guard against rogue artificial intelligence (AI), while President Trump used his speech at the same event to call for the rejection of attempts to “rein it in.”

. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Dog walkers at sunrise on Tynemouth beach in the North East of England. At the point of equinox, which occured on Wednesday, the sun illuminates the northern and southern hemispheres equally, meaning the day is equal in length to the night.

. Picture: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Colour Sergeant Damian Phillips, a soldier of the 1st Battalion, The Princess of Wales's Royal Regiment, embraces one of his daughters in London. Soldiers reunited with family members during a homecoming parade marking the battalion's return to Britain following two years of overseas operational commitments on Thursday.

. Picture: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, his wife, Peng Liyuan, and US Vice President JD Vance attend a ceremony near the colonnade in the White House. Xi said he and Trump had in-depth discussions and reached "common understanding on many issues" that provided "new strategic guidance for China-US relations" during the Chinese leader's visit to the States. He did not elaborate.

. Picture: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Pocak, the 6-year-old Labrador yawns during a test that shows dogs are able to process speech in a way previously known only in humans, at the Ethology Department of the Eotvos Lorand University in Budapest, Hungary. Hungarian researchers at the Neuroethology of Communication Lab in Budapest tested how dogs' brains respond to speech patterns, suggesting that exposure to human language can reshape brain function even in species without complex linguistic abilities.

. Picture: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images

New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers detain US actress Susan Sarandon and pro-Palestinian demonstrators who were blocking First Avenue near the United Nations headquarters building in New York. Police arrested at least 30 people including actors and politicians as they protested on Thursday against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of his speech at the General Assembly. Emmy winner Hannah Einbinder, Democratic congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier and New York City council member Chi Osse were also among those arrested.

. Picture: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A firefighter rests after working at an impact site where a blast set garages ablaze during Russian drone attacks, in a residential neighbourhood in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces have long unleashed large-scale overnight attacks by drones and missiles but have altered tactics in recent weeks, launching constant barrages throughout the day.

. Picture: (EV) Simone Risoluti/ Vatican Media/ ABACAPRESS.COM