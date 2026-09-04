By Lucy Harvey

Here are a selection of some the best photos from the UK and around the world this week.

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. Picture: Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images

President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a Congressional Space Medal of Honour presentation at NASA Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The Artemis II crew were being honoured for their historic mission around the Moon back in April. Speaking at the ceremony on Friday, the President took the opportunity to pledge that the US will land astronauts on the moon during his final year in office.

. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

Children dance through the streets of West London on the Sunday of the Notting Hill Carnival, traditionally children's day. Hundreds of thousands of revellers attended the event over the weekend, and people in costumes and steel bands paraded through the streets as the carnival celebrated its 60th anniversary. Police said this year's edition of the event passed “largely without incident”, despite more than 500 arrests being made across the two days.

. Picture: John Kraus/NASA via ZUMA Press Wire

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Telescope on board is seen transiting the sun during launch from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florid on Sunday. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, named after the agency's first chief astronomer, will survey billions of stars and galaxies with a field of view far larger than Hubble's, helping scientists study dark energy, exoplanets and the evolution of the universe.

. Picture: Getty Images/Lillie Eiger/ HFG Management

Florence Welch of Florence And The Machine performs as part of Reading Festival 2026 at Richfield Avenue over the weekend. Reading Festivalgoers donned ponchos and umbrellas, and frolicked in the mud as they got caught in a few Bank holiday weekend downpours, but the elements failed to dampen spirits as Florence And The Machine returned to the festival for the first time since 2012.

. Picture: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky

Cadets listen to their teacher as they sit in a bomb shelter during a Russian air attack on the first day at school at a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian pupils this week started their fifth academic year since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

. Picture: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A security personnel stands next to the bodies of flash flood and mudslide victims inside a pit at Devghat mass burial site in Chitwan, Nepal. At least 1,287 people have been killed in Nepal in the floods that swept away houses, streets and schools in towns and villages near the border with China's Tibet last week. More than 5,080 are still missing.

. Picture: Yt HARYONO / AFP via Getty Images

Two men watch Mount Sinabung spew ash and thick smoke as seen from Karo, North Sumatra province, Indonesia. The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) maintains Mount Sinabung's alert status at Level III (Siaga), after the volcano erupted on the morning of August 31, and advises residents and tourists to avoid the designated exclusion zone. Mount Sinabung returned to activity in 2010 after centuries of dormancy and experienced repeated eruptions in recent years.

. Picture: Adrian Dennis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a preview event for the Bayeux Tapestry Exhibition at the British Museum in London. The tapestry – the woven record of the Norman conquest – has returned to the UK for the first time in almost 1,000 years, on loan until September 2027 as part of a special trilateral agreement between the UK, France and the museum.

. Picture: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A sheep wool-covered snow protection test site is pictured during a press conference presenting the results of the "Keep It Wool" glacier protection experiment in Les Diablerets, Switzerland. The project tested wool coverings on the Tsanfleuron Glacier at Glacier 3000 as a biodegradable alternative to synthetic geotextiles used in snow farming to help slow glacier melt. Much of the wool produced in Switzerland is not commercially used and is often composted or incinerated.

. Picture: Simon Dawson / No 10 Downing Street

Prime Minister Andy Burnham leaves 10 Downing Street for his first PMQs on Wednesday. Burnham took his first Prime Minister’s Questions after Government long-term borrowing costs were sent soaring to their highest levels for 28 years, amid a global bond sell-off over inflation concerns. Kemi Badenoch pointed to a warning that Lord Jim O’Neill had made on LBC that the Prime Minister’s tone during his Tuesday Commons debut would have unsettled investors.

. Picture: Tony KARUMBA / AFP via Getty Images

Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) wardens attempt to free a captive Nile Crocodile from netting used to capture it by the water's edge on Lake Baringo. Wardens are facilitating the capturing and translocating of the animals in a bid to reduce cases of human-wildlife conflict near Marigat. Lake Baringo and other lakes in Kenya's Rift Valley have risen to levels not seen in at least half a century, with scientists attributing the surge to extreme rainfall linked to climate change.

. Picture: Benjamin Cremel/Getty Images

George Clooney sits for a photo with the assembled pen of photographers as he attends the "Ink" Screening and 2026 Opening Red Carpet during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Italy. Clooney, who had just been awarded the Golden Lion by the Festival, swapped his award for a photographer's camera for a bit of red carpet role reversal. The photographer, Tiziana Fabi, said she was amazed at Clooney's skill with the camera. "He took four photos and they were all in focus! They were perfect photos. Maybe we should hire him?"

. Picture: REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his second round match against Portugal's Jaime Faria at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York. Alcaraz is making his comeback from more than four months out with a wrist injury to defend his US Open title. Speaking to the press after his second round win, the Spaniard pointed to the absences of other top stars from the tournament as evidence that the ATP schedule is too demanding and will keep causing injuries.

. Picture: Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/Pool via REUTERS

Defense lawyer Kevin Reddington talks with Lindsay Clancy during deliberations in the triple murder trial of Clancy, in Plymouth Superior Court, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The judge has ordered jurors to continue deliberating after Clancy's frustrated lawyer claimed one juror was refusing to follow instructions on reasonable doubt, asking for them to be removed. It came after jurors twice indicated they had been unable to reach a decision in the murder trial that has gripped America this week, which sees former nurse Lindsay Clancy accused of killing her three young children.

. Picture: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Jim Maroon (right) and Victor Pedraza, workers at the 9/11 Memorial Museum, clean of one of the Memorial reflecting pools as the museum prepares to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks in New York City. The two pools, located at the bottom of the memorial’s 30-foot waterfalls, are cleaned of debris that has fallen into the pools five nights a week. The workers use a broom and a vacuum to clean the pools in knee-deep water, a routine that can take up to seven hours a night because each pool has nearly an acre of surface area.

. Picture: Nepal Army via AP