The Weeknd has gone back on his plans to retire his stage-name, promising fans he will "never disappear".

The music artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, has been releasing songs as The Weeknd since 2011.

He released his latest album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' in January 2025 - the final instalment in his 'Blinding Lights' album trilogy.

The Canadian singer-songwriter said it would be the last LP under the moniker and he would move on from that chapter in his life.

"It’s a headspace I’ve gotta get into that I just don’t have any more desire for," he said at the time.

"I feel like it comes with so much. You have a persona, but then you have the competition of it all."

He continued: "And for me right now, The Weeknd, whatever that is, it’s been mastered. No one’s gonna do the Weeknd better than me, and I’m not gonna do it better than what it is right now."

The Weeknd went on to reference a 2022 show at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles where be abruptly cancelled the show halfway through. He lost his voice during his hit 'Can't Feel My Face'.

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