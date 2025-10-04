Walk the streets of the West End, and the chances are you’ve seen a pedicab.

Decorated with neon lights or fluorescent fur, they’re almost impossible to avoid. If you haven’t seen one, you’ve probably heard one blasting Beyonce, ABBA, or Madonna in its wake.

For decades, pedicabs have been a staple of central London’s streets. On paper, they’re a fun way to see the sights of our great city. For many though, the reality is a different story.

We’ve all heard stories of customers who had been promised a decent price at the beginning of the ride, only to find themselves forced to pay an extortionate amount on the other side. Some report forking out hundreds of pounds to travel mere minutes.

There are also serious safety concerns with reports of pedicabs fitted with dodgy batteries driving at dangerous speeds. Earlier this year, a pedicab burst into flames on a central London street, just months after a major fire destroyed a pedicab storage unit in Southwark.

It’s not just the people in the pedicabs we need to worry about. Pedicabs too often pose problems for pedestrians as well, blocking pavements and playing music far too loudly. I love Dancing Queen as much as anyone, but hearing it on repeat when you’re trying to put your kids to bed or enjoy a few drinks with your friends is bound to be a nuisance.

A consultation carried out by City Hall earlier this year shows that the overwhelming majority of Londoners agree. 96% of us said that the music played by pedicabs should be controlled. 85% said that pedicab fares were too expensive, and 75% of Londoners said they felt unsafe using them. Crucially, it wasn’t just passengers who felt this way; pedicab drivers said they felt the same concerns about their safety!

Until very recently, TfL hasn’t had the power to regulate pedicabs in the capital. Without the right rules, the sector has grown into a Wild West where some drivers behave badly because they know they can get away with it. Last year, we worked with the Government to pass legislation which will finally change that, giving us the tools we need to improve standards and safety. Now, we’ve set out how we intend to use them.

Open for consultation until the October 20, our proposals would introduce regulated fares based on journey time, protecting customers from the kind of rip-offs which have unfortunately occurred on the capital’s streets. They’d ban pedicabs from using external speakers to play music, too, providing Londoners’ ears with some much-needed protection.

To keep our city safe, we also want to introduce a robust new licensing regime for pedicab drivers. To get a license, drivers would have to pass enhanced criminal record checks and medical checks, as well as demonstrate they have the skills required to drive a pedicab safely and professionally. Drivers who pass these tests would need to display an ID badge and a valid license plate at all times. Their pedicabs would be inspected annually, with any dangerous vehicles banned.

This is not about outlawing pedicabs. Whether they’re carrying theatregoers to a new play or punters heading home from an after-work do, they aren’t just a good way to get around; they’re a boon for the capital’s night-time economy, too. A blanket ban would be bad news for Londoners, and bad news for the pubs, clubs, and restaurants that so many of us love.

With the right rules, we can find a better path forward – one that protects people from harm and provides the pedicab sector with the support it needs to prosper safely and responsibly.

These plans mark the latest step in my mission to tackle anti-social behaviour in London. This summer, we launched a new campaign to encourage passengers to use headphones on public transport, whether they’re watching Netflix, scrolling TikTok, or listening to their favourite podcast.

At the same time, uniformed officers and dedicated investigators are cracking down on fare-dodging as part of a bold new strategy designed to catch the most persistent offenders. Soon, pedicab drivers who scam their customers, drive dangerously, or play loud music won’t be able to get away with it, either.

I see no reason why pedicabs shouldn’t stay in London, but proper regulation is the only way to make sure that irresponsible and unsafe drivers don’t get the last laugh.

__________________________________

Sadiq Khan is the Labour Mayor of London.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us, email opinion@lbc.co.uk