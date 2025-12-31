Isiah Whitlock Jr., best known for his role in The Wire, has died aged 71.

The actor's passing was announced by his manager, who said: "It is with tremendous sadness that I share the passing of my dear friend and client Isiah Whitlock Jr. If you knew him - you loved him."

Whitlock Jr.'s most famous role saw him portray openly corrupt city councilman Clay Davis in the hit HBO series from 2002 to 2008.

Appearing in 25 episodes, his character was loved by fans for his trademark expression "sheee-it".

The show's creator, David Simon, shared a caption-less picture of Whitlock Jr. on Bluesky in tribute on Tuesday.

Read more: Lewis Capaldi told to get rid of 6ft wall after row with neighbour who says it 'dominates his house'

Read more: Brooklyn Beckham avoids family by missing Peaty-Ramsay wedding

Whitlock Jr. also starred in the political satire Veep, playing secretary of defence George Maddox for three seasons from 2013 to 2015.

He also appeared in several Spike Lee films, including 25th Hour, Da 5 Bloods, BlacKkKlansman, Red Hook Summer, Chi-Raq and She Hate Me.

Lee paid tribute to Whitlock Jr. on Instagram, writing: "Today I Learned Of The Passing Of My Dear Beloved Brother ISIAH WHITLOCK. GOD BLESS."