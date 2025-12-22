The Wire actor James Ransone dies aged 46
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office said James Ransone died by suicide on Friday
The actor James Ransone, known for his role as Ziggy Sobotka in The Wire, has died at the age of 46.
Mr Ransone is best known for his performance in the hit HBO show The Wire as the former dock worker turned criminal.
However, he also starred in It: Chapter Two, The Black Phone and Black Phone 2, as well as TV shows Bosch and Poker Face
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office said in online records that Mr Ransone died by suicide on Friday.
His place of death was recorded as a shed.
His widow, Jamie McPhee, has added a fundraiser for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) to her social media profile.
Mr Ransone shared in 2021 that he had been sexually abused by a former tutor who worked in Maryland public schools, and he spoke on social media about how this was a factor in the addictions that he later struggled with.
He reported the abuse in 2020, but authorities declined to pursue criminal charges.
Wendell Pierce, Mr Ransone's co-star on The Wire, wrote on X: "Sorry I couldn’t be there for you , brother.
"Rest in Peace James Ransone"
Heated Rivalry actor François Arnaud paid tribute to Mr Ransone on Instagram.
“RIP James Ransone,” he wrote.
“Unique actor that I was continuously impressed and inspired by.”
HBO shared a photo of Mr Ransone with the words: "In loving memory of James Ransone."
Horror production company Blumhouse also paid tribute to Mr Ransone: "We are saddened by the passing of James Ransone. We are grateful to have worked with him on The Black Phone and Sinister movies.
"Our thoughts are with his loved ones."