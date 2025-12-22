The actor James Ransone, known for his role as Ziggy Sobotka in The Wire, has died at the age of 46.

Mr Ransone is best known for his performance in the hit HBO show The Wire as the former dock worker turned criminal.

However, he also starred in It: Chapter Two, The Black Phone and Black Phone 2, as well as TV shows Bosch and Poker Face

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office said in online records that Mr Ransone died by suicide on Friday.

His place of death was recorded as a shed.

