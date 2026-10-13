Theme park ‘appalled’ after ex-ride operator admits sexually assaulting 19 girls
Former theme park ride operator Josef Luke Hammond, 24, has admitted to child sexual offences after sexually assaulting 19 girls.
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A former theme park ride operator has admitted child sexual offences after sexually assaulting 19 girls.
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Josef Luke Hammond, 24, was working at Drayton Manor theme park in Staffordshire as a ride operator when the offences took place.
He came to the attention of police in August 2024 when a girl told her parent that Hammond had touched her inappropriately, Staffordshire Police said.
Hammond, from Birmingham, was “immediately sent home” after staff were told what had happened and reviewed CCTV from the park.
Police were called and he was arrested the same day, the force said.
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An investigation found Hammond, who was a ride operator between March and August 2024, had sexually assaulted more victims and he appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Monday to admit 19 counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching.
He was bailed ahead of his sentencing at the same court on December 11.
In a statement, Drayton Manor said it continued to offer Hammond’s victims their “unwavering support”.
It said: “We are appalled by the offences admitted by a former employee in court yesterday.
“The safety and well-being of our visitors, particularly children and young people, is our highest priority.
“As soon as concerns were brought to our attention, the individual was immediately suspended and then dismissed from their employment. We worked closely with the police throughout their investigation.
“Our thoughts are with those affected and we continue to offer them our unwavering support.
“We recognise the impact that such incidents can have on victims and their families, and we commend those who came forward and supported the investigation.
“Drayton Manor has robust safeguarding policies and procedures in place including staff reference checks, CCTV coverage across the resort supported by in-person supervisor checks and comprehensive staff training.
“We remain committed to continually reviewing and strengthening our policies, procedures and training to ensure Drayton Manor remains a safe environment for all visitors.”
Detective Inspector Vanessa Furnival, from Staffordshire Police’s child protection team, urged anyone who thinks their child may have been a victim to contact police.
She said: “I’d like to recognise the bravery of the victims in this case who have all shown immense courage in coming forward and supporting us with our efforts to secure this outcome today.
“I’d also like to recognise the rapid response from staff at Drayton Manor, who immediately removed Hammond from his duties.
“While we’re pleased to secure this conviction, we would advise any parents or guardians who think their child may have been a victim to get in touch with the police directly.”