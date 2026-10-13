Former theme park ride operator Josef Luke Hammond, 24, has admitted to child sexual offences after sexually assaulting 19 girls.

Former theme park ride operator Josef Luke Hammond, 24, who has admitted to child sexual offences after sexually assaulting 19 girls. Picture: Staffordshire Police

By Georgia Rowe

A former theme park ride operator has admitted child sexual offences after sexually assaulting 19 girls.

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Josef Luke Hammond, 24, was working at Drayton Manor theme park in Staffordshire as a ride operator when the offences took place. He came to the attention of police in August 2024 when a girl told her parent that Hammond had touched her inappropriately, Staffordshire Police said. Hammond, from Birmingham, was “immediately sent home” after staff were told what had happened and reviewed CCTV from the park. Police were called and he was arrested the same day, the force said. Read more: Jewellery mystery deepens at Jordanian princess’s Belgravia home as housekeeper cleared of theft Read more: Baby P's mother admits she's 'manipulative' as she tries for freedom again

Hammond came to the attention of police in August 2024 when a girl told her parent that he had touched her inappropriately. Picture: Kodi Photography/Alamy

An investigation found Hammond, who was a ride operator between March and August 2024, had sexually assaulted more victims and he appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Monday to admit 19 counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching. He was bailed ahead of his sentencing at the same court on December 11. In a statement, Drayton Manor said it continued to offer Hammond’s victims their “unwavering support”. It said: “We are appalled by the offences admitted by a former employee in court yesterday. “The safety and well-being of our visitors, particularly children and young people, is our highest priority. “As soon as concerns were brought to our attention, the individual was immediately suspended and then dismissed from their employment. We worked closely with the police throughout their investigation. “Our thoughts are with those affected and we continue to offer them our unwavering support. “We recognise the impact that such incidents can have on victims and their families, and we commend those who came forward and supported the investigation.

Hammond appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Monday to admit 19 counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching. . Picture: John Keates/Alamy