Antiques Roadshow star Theo Burrell has died aged 39, her family said in a statement.

The TV star joined the much-loved programme in 2018 and was among the team of specialists who examined and appraised objects brought in by members of the public.

Burrell was diagnosed with a glioblastoma in June 2022, which is a highly aggressive form of brain tumour with a life expectancy of 12-18 months.

In a statement shared to her Instagram on Saturday, her family said: “It is with great sadness that I share the news that Theo passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday afternoon.

“Neither she nor her medical team foresaw this happening quite so quickly.

“She was an incredible person who fought hard for her family, friends and raising awareness of this cruel disease.

“She saw life events like her son’s first day at school and her wedding that a little over four years ago we thought she’d never see.

“The cancer community provided so much comfort and strength to her in her darkest moments.

“But most of all it provided hope, and I think what she would want most of all is for other people to find hope in her story.

“Hope that the statistics aren’t gospel and that one day they’ll be very different.”